‘Gr8 Comeback’: Buddha Skin Cosmetics

Three brothers came together to form Buddha Skin Cosmetics for young Black men. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When three Indianapolis brothers started Buddha Skin Cosmetics, they wanted to create a comfortable culture that catered to men of color.

Willie Eaton, the founder and chief executive officer, talked to News 8 about the inspiration behind the business.

“I’d seen a need for young Black men within hair products, skin products. There’s nothing that really targets us or specializes for us,” he said.

Eaton says the business is off to a good start. “It’s going great,” he said. “I’ve been really inspired by the people that have supported me. It’s just been an explosion of support.”

His two partners share how having a family bond helps them push toward success. “We’re a very supportive bunch,” co-producer Lucas Fitts said. “We always look at it like no idea is a bad idea, so we just kind of use each other to bounce ideas off of and make them better.”



“There’s nothing else better than doing it with the people I love and I grew up with,” Ryan Williams said. “Doing it with my brothers, I’ll pick them over doing anything with anybody.”

