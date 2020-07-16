Walmart, Sam’s Club, Kroger stores join others with mask mandates

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH/CNN) — Walmart is the latest retailer to require everyone to wear a mask while in the store.

Starting Monday, face coverings will be required at all 125 Walmarts and Sam’s Clubs in Indiana.

Kroger announced Wednesday it will require customers to wear a mask inside stores beginning July 22. Kroger is also encouraging customers who may not unable to wear a mask due to medical reasons to wear an alternative option, such as a face shield. Customers who don’t wear face coverings are encouraged to use the grocer’s pickup or delivery options.

Best Buy and Starbucks began mask mandates Wednesday. Costco began requiring its members to wear masks in stores beginning in May.

Last week, the Retail Leaders Industry Association, an industry trade group, called on the nation’s governors to pass statewide mandates requiring citizens to wear masks in public. The United Food and Commercial Workers’ Union also urged government officials and business leaders to require masks for customers in an advertisement over the weekend.

Walmart has been open through the entire pandemic. The company has already placed restrictions on the number of people allowed inside stores and has designated entrances and exits to minimize contact with customers.

Terri Jones of Lebanon welcomes the masks. “I have two young grandkids, so for their future, as long as you are going to be in a store or close to other people that are not your family, I would say it is a good deal”

Jones added that customers can always take masks off once they leave the store.

The company has not decided if they will offer complimentary masks to Walmart customers who forget about new requirements. The business will, however, offer masks to Sam’s Club members free of charge.

Terri Dye says the Brownsburg Walmart is her regular store and claims the last time she was inside less than 40% of people had on masks. “I think is is going to be a big change,” Dye said.

On Monday when the mask requirements take effect, Walmart will place health ambassadors at the entrances to each store to remind people they need a mask to come inside.

Walmart shopper Harold Mullins said, “I think for older people it’s fine if they don’t feel comfortable. I’m not convinced that masks do a lot for people. I probably wouldn’t shop Walmart. I do the grocery pickup online. That way I don’t have to worry about it.”

The company said it understands that not everyone can wear a mask and will work with those that can’t. Walmart also says they are following the evolving guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and expect the new policy will take some time to get used to.

