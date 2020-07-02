COVID-19 triggers mental health crisis in teens, new study finds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The global coronavirus pandemic has triggered a rise in mental health issues across the country, especially among teens.

In a new survey commissioned by the National 4-H Council and conducted by the Harris Poll, researchers found seven in 10 teens are dealing with depression, anxiety or increased stress, or a combination of the three.

These figures alone are alarming, but what’s most concerning, researchers say, is the number of teens who report they need to suffer in silence. Sixty-seven percent of those surveyed said they feel more pressure to keep their feelings to themselves than to do drugs. Similarly, 67% pretend to feel fine when they’re really not because they don’t want to worry anyone. Over half of respondents indicated increased feelings of loneliness.

News 8 spoke with Ann Lagges, PhD and child psychologist with Riley Children’s Health. She talked about the short and long-term effects of poor teen mental health, the dangers of suppressing feelings and what parents/caregivers can do should they suspect their teen is suffering.

What’s the difference between anxious, stressed and depressed? I imagine these feelings don’t exist in isolation.

These are all words that can be used to describe distress. They are sometimes used interchangeably, but for others they can mean different things. Anxious generally means fearing something bad is going to happen. Stressed can mean a range of things for different people such as anxious, overwhelmed, frustrated, etc. Depressed generally means feeling down and perhaps experiencing little enjoyment. All of these emotions are part of the human condition, and just experiencing an emotion does not mean someone has a disorder. People can experience strong feelings and actually be quite healthy if the emotion fits the situation.

What are some possible reasons teens are feeling lonely? And why would a teen want to spend more time alone…when they are already feeling lonely…to deal with their feelings?

Teens, like adults, have been feeling more lonely during the pandemic because social interaction has been so markedly restricted. Their activities have been cancelled, and video chatting is not the same as getting together in person. Given that no one knows when it will truly be possible to resume normal interactions, it’s harder to cope than if there were a known end point.

Sometimes teens are just sick of video chatting and even though they are lonely, will decline another video chat to just be alone. Some say it’s a reminder of how things are not normal and others just feel the same “Zoom fatigue” that adults who are working from home are experiencing.

What are the impacts of ignoring/suppressing these types of feelings? And why would teens feel pressure to hide their feelings from others?

Even pre-pandemic, there is a general emphasis in our society to be “fine”. Expressing feelings of distress is often met with some version of “stop it” or “fix it” rather than allowing someone to just sit with an emotion. We even use language that categorizes feelings as “good” or “bad”.

During the pandemic there has even been pressure to be “fine”. It hasn’t been unusual to hear someone who is expressing distress about missing their friends, missing graduation, worrying about college applications, etc. to be met with a response along the lines of “Stop complaining. People throughout history have had it much worse than you”…which likely may be true…but distress isn’t a zero sum game. Just because someone else has more, doesn’t mean that the person who is sad about missing graduation shouldn’t be sad.

The report indicates teens are anxious about their future. The cohort surveyed are between the ages of 13 to 19. What kinds of things might they be anxious about?

Teens had a lot to be anxious about before the pandemic and they have more now, as do we all!

Uncertainty is a big factor here. We don’t know when the virus will truly be under control. We don’t know if we will lose loved ones in the pandemic. We don’t know what school will look like this year and possibly next. We don’t know when activities will resume. We don’t know the long-term impact on the job market. Young people are facing serious questions about the uncertainty of their financial future.

Pre-pandemic, paying for college was already a major stressor that drove a lot of other stressors (e.g. take as many AP classes as you can, be in as many activities as you can, etc. to try to get a scholarship, because without one, you’re not going to college). Many teens see their parents struggling financially despite working hard and even pre-pandemic were not sure what the future would hold for them. They worry about paying bills as adults and aren’t sure if they’ll be better or worse off than their parents.

What are the short-term effects of poor teen mental health if not addressed?

Short term effects of excess distress are disrupted sleep and appetite which can lead to less healthy food choices, trouble concentrating which can impact getting through e-learning assignments. Physical symptoms like headaches, stomach aches and generally feeling unwell can also accompany excess distress.

What are the long-term effects of poor teen mental health if not addressed?

Some experiencing prolonged excess distress might develop mental health disorders such as depression or an anxiety disorder that could have a significant impact on functioning. Those with untreated depression or anxiety (again, now talking about disorders not just emotions) tend to struggle to complete college and maintain employment. Relationships are likely to be more challenging to develop and maintain in presence of a depressive or anxiety disorder. Some may develop substance use disorders.

What are the main takeaways for parents, teachers, friends and family members from this research? What are actionable steps people can do to help?

The main takeaway from this survey is that teens are reporting a high level of distress and would like to be listened to. They’re feeling that their emotions are not taken seriously. Parents and teachers need to truly listen and not just jump in with a “fix it” or “stop it” approach that invalidates their feelings. Our society tends to emphasize individualism and a “fix it”/pull yourself up by your bootstraps approach rather than letting people know it is OK to need to lean on others and that it is OK to not be OK at times particularly when circumstances are challenging.