ISDH: 3,228 new COVID-19 cases; 24 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

ISDH says 3,228 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Jan. 16.

A total of 590,211 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 24 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Jan. 14 and Jan. 16. ISDH says nine of the deaths occurred on Jan. 15.

A total of 8,936 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 374 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate of unique individuals stands at 24.2%. The 7-day positivity rate of all tests is 13.6%.

There are currently 2,348 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 6,431,185 tests have been administered to 2,831,352 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 376,456 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 94,602,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 52,128,000 recoveries and more than 2,024,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

