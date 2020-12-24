ISDH: 6,288 new COVID-19 cases; 85 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Department of Health has issued new COVID-19 information for our state.

On Thursday, ISDH said 6,288 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. The new cases were recorded between Oct. 26 and Dec. 23.

A total of 482,734 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19.

ISDH says 85 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. The deaths occurred between Nov. 25 and Dec. 23.

A total of 7,391 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 339 “probable” deaths have occurred, but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positive rate for unique individuals stands at 23.8%. The 7-day positivity rate for all individuals is 12%.

There are currently 3,013 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 5,431,146 tests have been administered to 2,572,545 individuals.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 315,035 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 78,866,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 44,460,000 recoveries and more than 1,733,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.

