Lawmakers seek to limit coronavirus restrictions in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A fight is brewing in the Indiana General Assembly over the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

One Republican state lawmaker says it’s not the government’s role to place such limits. In his eyes, the business owners know what’s best for them.

Joseph Ceruti owns his own catering business in Fort Wayne. He testified to state lawmakers this week that from March to December, his business lost more than $1.5 million in sales.

“Presently, due to all the governor’s orders and restrictions on my business, which has pretty much shut us down totally, I’ve only got five people left that aren’t furloughed or laid off. I myself am on unemployment today,” Ceruti said.

He supports the legislation.

Trending Headlines

State Rep. Bob Morris, a Republican from Fort Wayne, added a handful of amendments to his bill, House Bill 1519, that would limit state agencies’ authority to restrict the hours of a private business.

One amendment would rein in the government’s ability to set customer occupancy limits.

“I don’t feel that government should limit the occupancy of a restaurant or an establishment, that the business owner can make those decisions,” Morris said.

Other amendments would not allow the government to close private schools or churches during a pandemic, nor could state or local authorities mandate that church members wear masks or require social distancing at churches.

“Government does not get involved in religious activities in how a person worships, where they stand, where they sit, what they eat or what they drink at a religious service,” Morris said.

Not every lawmaker agrees.

“For this period of time, to abandon these safeguards is very unwise, sir,” said state Rep. Rita Fleming, a Democrat from Jeffersonville.

The bill was held, which means state lawmakers did not vote. News 8 is told the proposal is still alive, but it’s not yet decided if or when the bill will be presented to state lawmakers again.

Indiana State Department of Health reported Tuesday that 80 more Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, for a total of 9,432. A total of 614,946 Hoosiers have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Coronavirus links

Indiana coronavirus timeline

With information from the Indiana Department of Health through Jan. 25, 2021, this timeline reflects updated tallies of deaths and positive tests prior to that date.