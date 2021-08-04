Crime Watch 8

Docs: Man on GPS monitoring awaiting trial for stabbing now accused in girlfriend’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man accused of stabbing a gas station customer in the back last year is now accused in his girlfriend’s brutal murder.

Marcus Garvin, 33, is accused of murdering 30-year-old Christie Holt in the 7400 E. 21st Street in July. Officers were called to the area in the early morning hours of July 30 after receiving reports of an unresponsive woman in a wooded area nearby. Investigators say he killed her nearly a week earlier

Investigators were led to believe Garvin, located in a hotel in the area, was involved. A SWAT team was needed to help detain him. His GPS monitoring device had been cut off.

He was arrested later that day.

Court documents state he stabbed more than 50 times and tried to cut off one of her legs. Investigators say he said he planned to place her body parts in a trash bag.

He had his initial hearing in court for that case on Wednesday morning.

Garvin is also accused of stabbing a gas station customer in the back following an altercation in December 2020.

According to court documents, a man said Garvin stabbed him in the back after being told he was in the bathroom for too long at the Circle K at 20th Street and Shadeland Avenue on Dec. 26, 2020.

“I have been dealing with you a****** customers all day,” Garvin is accused to have said.

The victim told Garvin they could “settle it like men after he got off work,” according to court documents.

Investigators say Garvin followed the victim out of the store, stabbed him in the back, then went back to working inside of the gas station.

Officers said surveillance video showed the attack.

After the attack, investigators say Garvin went back in the store, threw the knife down on the counter at the register where he was working, then said, “Damn, that was satisfying.”

He continued working at the register until officers arrived.

A large knife was found in trash can by the register after a search warrant was granted.

Investigators say Garvin admitted to the stabbing in an interview with a detective.

Garvin is currently set to go to trial in that case in November.