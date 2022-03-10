Crime Watch 8

Hundreds of get-well cards arrive for IMPD officer shot

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After a call from Indianapolis police to send get-well cards to its officer recovering from being shot, hundreds of good wishes have arrived at the hospital.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday afternoon tweeted photos of a table filled with cards, and a few of the messages from them. One get-well card, said, “Dear Officer, I am praying for you. I made a prayer for you. thank you for serving our city. Love Frances.”

Officer Thomas Mangan was shot while responding to a call on Feb. 27. He was shot in the neck, causing damage to his laryngeal cartilage (Adam’s apple) and voice box. Mangan has been a police officer for a year.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Mylik Hill, 31, for the shooting. Hill faces two counts of attempted murder, six counts of six counts of resisting law enforcement while drawing a weapon, criminal recklessness and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

Hill on Jan. 31 was accused of committing theft, resisting law enforcement and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle. Charged in Marion County Superior Court 19 for the theft case, the court allowed Hill to be released on $500 bond in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The prosecutor’s office says his case was received at 1 p.m. Feb. 1, nearly 12 hours after he had bonded out.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Detective Sgt. Leslie Vanbuskirk at 317-327-3475 or by e-mail at Leslie.Vanbuskirk@indy.gov.

Those who want to send a card can mail them to IMPD Southeast District, Attn: Officer Thomas Mangan, 1150 Shelby Street, Indianapolis, Indiana 46203.