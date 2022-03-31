Crime Watch 8

Muncie woman gets maximum sentence after pregnant woman dies from fentanyl overdose

Muncie, Ind. (WISH) — A Muncie woman has been given the maximum sentence in prison for selling drugs that were lethally laced with fentanyl.

Jessica Campbell has been convicted of dealing a controlled substance resulting the death of Ashley Rudisill on July 30, 2018. Investigators said that Rudisill had asked Campbell to sell her heroin, but instead of heroin Rudisill received a lethal dose of fentanyl. She was eight months pregnant. Rudisill and her fetus died.

“This marks the first time in Delaware County history that a drug dealer has been held criminally accountable for killing another person by illegally selling narcotics,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman.

A new law was set on July 1, 2018. The law allows police agencies to charge a suspect for dealing drugs that contribute to a person’s death from overdose.

Campbell was found guilty in January of 2022.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig asked the court to impose the maximum sentence of 40 years.

“We are dealing with a cold-blooded hearted drug dealer who has no concern for what bodies lay in the wake of her decisions and actions,” said Craig.

Judge Kimberly Dowling, sentenced Campbell to the maximum sentence of 40 years in prison.

“This verdict and sentence should send a crystal clear message to drug dealers: if you deal narcotics in Delaware Country and your customer overdoses and dies, you will be prosecuted and you will be held accountable. Stop selling your poison in our community,” said Craig.