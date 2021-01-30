Indiana attorney general looking into Ohio unemployment scam

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Ohio couldn’t tell I-Team 8 how many people in Indiana are victims of unemployment fraud.

But after our story aired last week, we heard from several people. A spokesperson for the state of Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services told I-team 8 that of the 1.4 million claims for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, almost 800,000 have been flagged as fraudulent.

And the problem has crossed over the border and into the office of the Indiana Attorney General.

“In fact, I just got off the phone with one,” said David Swetman of the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. He says the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance money allocated by Congress has been a feeding frenzy for fraudsters.

“We had a handful of unemployment related identity theft cases in 2019; there just weren’t that many people unemployed and the amount of fraud in those cases wasn’t very big. Criminals are opportunistic and I think criminals from around the world are probably involved in what is happening now,” said Swetman.

These are actual tax documents from the state of Ohio. Victims are finding out their Social Security numbers were compromised when they get tax documents in the mail. If the issue is not resolved they will have to pay taxes on money they never received.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services said that states were in such a rush to get unemployment benefits out to those effected by the pandemic shutdown that many of the safeguards to prevent fraud were removed: “The department of labor urged states to let recipients self-certify both their eligibility and their earnings history. This allowed payments to be issued quickly, but unfortunately it also opened a door for criminal activity.”

More than half of the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims in Ohio have been flagged as fraudulent.

Here in Indiana, the Department of Workforce Development has not released exact numbers. But Commissioner Fred Payne said during the governor’s COVID-19 briefing this week that as many as two-thirds of all claims here in Indiana could be fraudulent.

The attorney general’s office and Indiana Workforce Development saw a spike in fraudulent claims last summer and again during the holidays. Many of the victims here in Indiana have been associated with health care providers and hospitals.

“We don’t know why, but it may be as simple as they know they are busy taking care of everybody and probably not unemployed,” said Swetman.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services has a website that requires victims of fraudulent claims to enter their Social Security number. Every person that has contacted I-Team 8 about this issue has been hesitant to do so. David Emrie put a hold on his credit before giving the state of Ohio his Social Security number.

The attorney general’s office told I-Team 8 they know of similar unemployment benefit scams from bordering states. If you are a victim, you must report the suspected fraud, or you could be liable for the taxes.

