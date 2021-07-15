I-Team 8

Indiana highlights unemployment overpayment waiver option

by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana is highlighting a process allowing unemployment recipients to skip paying back any overpayments.

The unemployment payback demands have been the focus of a series of I-Team 8 stories.

Surrounding states, including Ohio and Kentucky, have highlighted programs that allow residents to avoid being forced to repay some unemployment benefits.

A Department of Workforce Development spokesperson says Indiana has a similar process in place this year, including federal pandemic unemployment payments.

The overpayments can be waived under the following conditions:

  • Benefits were received without fault of the individual
  • Benefits were paid during a pending appeal where recipient was later declared ineligible, or by error of the department or employer
  • Repayment would cause the individual economic hardship

The form must be returned to the Department of Workforce Development by mail or fax.

