I-Team 8

Indiana highlights unemployment overpayment waiver option

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state of Indiana is highlighting a process allowing unemployment recipients to skip paying back any overpayments.

The unemployment payback demands have been the focus of a series of I-Team 8 stories.

Surrounding states, including Ohio and Kentucky, have highlighted programs that allow residents to avoid being forced to repay some unemployment benefits.

A Department of Workforce Development spokesperson says Indiana has a similar process in place this year, including federal pandemic unemployment payments.

The overpayments can be waived under the following conditions:

Benefits were received without fault of the individual

Benefits were paid during a pending appeal where recipient was later declared ineligible, or by error of the department or employer

Repayment would cause the individual economic hardship

The form must be returned to the Department of Workforce Development by mail or fax.