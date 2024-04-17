Indianapolis man sentenced to 62 years in 2021 Wes Montgomery Park shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 62 years in prison Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of Keandre Coleman at an Indianapolis park in 2021, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Wednesday.

Keith Bryant was found guilty of murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon after a two-day trial in March.

Coleman died in a shooting reported just after 3:30 p.m. May 26, 2021, at Wes Montgomery Park, 3400 North Hawthorne Lane, on the city’s east side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers discovered Coleman unresponsive inside a vehicle on the driver’s side, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to witnesses at the scene, Coleman was in his vehicle when Bryant arrived in a golden vehicle. The two were seen talking before Bryant approached Coleman and fired multiple shots.

A search warrant was issued for Bryant’s cell phone and it pinged off a cell phone tower near the park at the time of the shooting. Bryant’s palmprints were also recovered from Coleman’s vehicle, a release said.

