Carmel Christkindlmarkt named best holiday market in the country

A photo from the Carmel Christkindlmarkt. (Provided Photo/Carmel Christkindlmarkt)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Carmel’s annual Christkindlmarkt holiday market was ranked #1 in USA Today‘s 10best holiday markets in the U.S.

According to the article, “To find the best holiday market experiences, we asked a panel of experts to nominate their top picks for holiday markets throughout the U.S., then readers voted for their favorites to determine the winners.”

For Carmel Christkindlmarkt’s #1 ranking, the site wrote, “The Carmel Christkindlmarkt brings a bit of Saxony, Germany, to Indiana during this annual festive event. The market features the only Glühwein Pyramid in the U.S., standing 33 feet tall with more than 3,000 lights. Visitors enjoy perusing the traditional wooden market huts, trying delicious German food and drinks, and the festive atmosphere.”

Kerstmarkt in Holland, Michigan, came in at #10, Christmas Village in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, came in at #9, Christkindlmarkt in Chicago, Illinois, came in at #8, Savannah Christmas Market in Savannah, Georgia, came in at #7, Downtown Holiday Market in Washington, D.C., came in at #6, Old World Christmas Market in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, came in at #5, Christkindlmarkt in Denver, Colorado, came in at #4, European Christmas Market in St. Paul, Minnesota, came in at #3, and Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, came in at #2.

