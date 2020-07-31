Greenfield-Central student tests positive for COVID-19 on 1st day of school

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A student tested positive for the coronavirus on the first day of school in the Greenfield-Central district, the superintendent said Thursday night.

The student attends Greenfield Central Junior High School, 1366 N. Franklin St., according to Superintendent Harold Olin.

School leaders say as soon as they were notified by the Hancock County Health Department, the student was isolated within the school’s clinic. School personnel collected the student’s schedule to determine any close contacts with other people. The school district say students who have had direct contact with a person who is positive for COVID-19 should not return to school for 14 days.

Only those determined to have been in close contact with the student will get a phone call from the school or the county health department.

Olin declined to say how many students were determined to be “close contacts.”

As part of the district’s re-entry plan, all areas of all schools will be disinfected professionally each evening.

