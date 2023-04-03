How you can help Hoosiers affected by Friday’s tornadoes

Destruction caused by a tornado that swept through the town of Whiteland, Indiana, on March 31, 2023. (WISH Photo/Lakyn McGee)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers in Whiteland, Sullivan, and other cities and towns across Indiana are cleaning up after a severe weather outbreak spawned 17 tornadoes on Friday night.

There are several ways you can help those affected by Friday’s tornadoes:

Donate funds to various organizations

The American Red Cross is collecting donations on its website for those impacted by tornadoes in the Midwest and South

is collecting donations on its website for those impacted by tornadoes in the Midwest and South Kroger is giving Hoosiers the option to donate from the checkout lane. Cashiers can ring a “disaster relief” key at checkout where customers can specify an amount to be donated.

is giving Hoosiers the option to donate from the checkout lane. Cashiers can ring a “disaster relief” key at checkout where customers can specify an amount to be donated. The Salvation Army Indiana Division is accepting monetary donations at HelpSavationArmy.org and 1-800-SAL-ARMY

is accepting monetary donations at and 1-800-SAL-ARMY The Wabash Valley Community Foundation is taking donations online and by mail to help people in Sullivan County. Donations can be mailed to: Help Sullivan Recover, WV Community Foundation, 200 S. 8th Street, Terre Haute, IN, 47087.

Donate items in Whiteland & Johnson County

Fire Angels needs storage tubs and cardboard boxes to help store clothing donated over the weekend. These items can be left with Highgarden Real Estate, 201 S. Emerson Ave., Suite D, in Greenwood.

needs storage tubs and cardboard boxes to help store clothing donated over the weekend. These items can be left with Highgarden Real Estate, 201 S. Emerson Ave., Suite D, in Greenwood. Grace of Assembly of God on U.S. 31 in Whiteland is accepting the following items (clothing is not welcome): Food Rakes/shovels Household items & cleaners Diapers/baby wipes Baby formula Pet food

on U.S. 31 in Whiteland is accepting the following items (clothing is not welcome):

Donate items and your time in Sullivan County

The following items are being collected at the Sullivan Civic Center (344 N. Main St. in Sullivan): Non-perishable food items Gatorade and other sports drinks Feminine hygiene products Baby wipes Storage bins Cleaning supplies Paper products — toilet paper, tissues, paper plates Plastic cutlery

(344 N. Main St. in Sullivan): Volunteers who wish to help out in Sullivan County should coordinate with Sullivan Co. Emergency Operations by calling 812-268-6357 ext. 1.

Previous Coverage