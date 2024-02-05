Husband of missing Carmel woman released from jail

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The husband of a Carmel woman who has been missing for nearly two years was released from jail on Friday.

Xavier Breland Jr. was held in the Coweta County Jail in Georgia on stalking and harassment charges until March of 2022 before he was extradited to Indiana in 2023.

Breland was ordered to return to jail after failing to appear for a Dec. 29 court hearing in Hamilton County on a charge of unlawful possession of a handgun.

According to online court records, the charge was filed in November 2022 for an incident that happened on Feb. 28, 2022, two days after he reported his wife, Ciera Breland, missing.

Breland appeared in court on Thursday, and his trial on the gun charge is set for April 15.

Police have never called Xavier Breland a suspect in his wife’s disappearance, only saying that he was a “person of interest.”

