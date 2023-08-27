Search
Indiana Task Force 1 returning to Indianapolis

A shoulder patch worn by a member of Indiana Task Force 1. Members of Indiana Task Force I have deployed to Maui for search and rescue operations after last week's devastating wildfires. (Provided Photo/INTF-1 Facebook)
by: Jay Adkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 has completed their mission in Maui and are returning to Indianapolis.

Part of the team will be returning to Indianapolis on Monday at 1:45 p.m., with the rest of the team returning on a second flight at 3:45 p.m.

Indiana Task Force 1 is a team of specialists from 16 central Indiana fire departments, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and civilian life. The team left for Maui on August 18 to assist with search, rescue, and recovery efforts following the deadly wildfires.

Indiana Task Force 1 is one of 28 urban search and rescue teams sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

