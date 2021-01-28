Indianapolis doctor explains COVID rash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– COVID rash is another symptom doctors are encouraging people to watch for, when it comes to coronavirus.

Doctors at Eskenazi Health in Indianapolis said that one out of every 10 to 15 people who they treat for COVID-19, also have some sort of a rash. It’s another key sign of the virus and there are three main types to look out for.

“Number one are hives or the word is urticaria. Describes a raised, red, extremely itchy type of rash,” said Dr. Graham Carlos, the chief of medicine at Eskenazi Health. “The second is something that looks like chickenpox, but it is not. Some people refer to it as prickly heat. These are small red bumps that occur often on the knees, elbows, sometimes the side of the neck. And then finally, we have seen this thing called COVID toes, which are reddish, blueish discoloration of the toes. Typically, not super itchy, but they can be.”

Doctors said these rashes occur because COVID-19 causes inflammation in the body, and this is just another sign of that happening. It’s common when kids get any virus, however, in this case, doctors said both children and adults are getting a variety of rashes.

“It is typically when they are sick and having other symptoms like the cough and the fevers. When the body is undergoing lots of inflammation, the skin can manifest signs of inflammation as well,” said Dr. Carlos.

People with COVID rash typically display other symptoms, such as fever, coughing or shortness of breath. For some people, a rash can be the only COVID-19 symptom, but that is unusual.

According to the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the rash may linger from two to 12 days. It usually shows up when people are infected with the virus.

Doctors said these rashes are benign and typically can be treated with allergy medicine, antihistamines and in severe cases, steroids