Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK Ranked by Crypto Casino Games, Promos, and More

Bitcoin casinos are like “traditional” online casinos – but better.

British players looking for unique games, bigger bonuses, and faster withdrawals should consider this list of the best online Bitcoin casinos in the UK.

BC Game was the #1 pick for their unlimited deposit promos, leading variety of betting options, and high-tech modern interface. That said, we’ve got four honorable mentions that will appeal to a wider audience of UK players!

Let’s take a look.

Best UK Bitcoin Casinos

1. BC Game – Best Bitcoin Casino in the UK Overall

Pros

10,000+ provably fair games

Plenty of sports betting options

Win up to 1 BTC with no deposit

Welcome bonus up to 180%

Accepts 80+ forms of crypto

Cons

Some games are geo-restricted

BC Game checks all the boxes for UK players – a generous bonus, 10,000+ awesome titles, and unmatched crypto compatibility are just a few reasons to get started.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.8/5

Taking no half-measures in either department, BC Game is an awesome online casino that doubles as a full-fledged UK betting site.

Whether you’re here to spin through 10,000+ Bitcoin slots, play dice games, or bet across 39+ markets, they’ve got you covered.

Depending on your region within the UK, some games are geo-restricted. However, with so much in front of you, we doubt you’ll notice the difference.

Better still, BC Game is constantly adding more titles to their casino library. You’ll find something new and exciting to play every time you log in for a session!

Welcome Bonus & Promo: 4.75/5

BC Game spoils their players for choice with two awesome bonuses.

You can spin their bonus wheel for your chance to win 1 BTC off-the-bat – if you get lucky enough to hit the jackpot, there’s no wagering requirement to worry about! Better still, you can spin BC Game’s wheel once per day.

If you’d rather spring for a traditional welcome package, BC Game will match your first deposit up to 180%. As you spin through online slots and play table games, your bonus funds are unlocked incrementally.

Crypto Compatibility: 5/5

In addition to Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash, new sign-ups can use 80+ forms of crypto to deposit funds and start playing at BC Game. They actually double as a free crypto exchange, so you can swap out your DOGE for BTC in a heartbeat.

There’s no required minimum deposit to get started, but you’ll have to fund your account with at least $30 (or a crypto equivalent) before claiming BC Game’s traditional welcome bonus.

All withdrawals are processed and delivered instantly.

Customer Support: 5/5

BC Game takes a modern-day approach to customer support – while they don’t have a phone line, their 24/7 live chat team spits back instant responses. At any given time, there are 30+ qualified agents to contact.

Additionally, you can shoot them an email or reach out via 6 social media channels!

This UK Bitcoin casino also maintains a strong presence on Twitter, Facebook, Bitcoin Talk, Telegram, Github, and Discord.

If you want to speak with 4,000+ verified players and staff in real time, we’d highly recommend using their Discord chat server.

2. Bitfiring UK – Best UK Bitcoin Casino Site with Awesome Bonuses

Pros

Six-tiered welcome package for UK players

No geo-restricted games

Quick & easy registration

Accepts 4 cryptocurrencies

24/7 support by email

Cons

No live chat or phone support

While Bitfiring is still a work in progress, you’ll enjoy a personalized and unrestricted gaming experience with tons of reload bonuses!

Variety of Casino Games: 4.5/5

Bitfiring brings the heat with 1,300+ Bitcoin reels and a handful of realistic virtual tables.

So, while they’ll most likely appeal to slot enthusiasts, skill gamers will find plenty to do in-between spins.

We found 2 roulette wheels, 3 baccarat tables, and 4 blackjack variants here. If you’d rather practice your bluff, you can play classic titles like Oasis Poker and Casino Hold’em.

Specialty games like Teen Patti and Joker Cards round out their gaming library for new sign-ups.

Welcome Bonus & Promo: 4.6/5

You’ll claim a high-stakes bonus with each of your first six deposits at Bitfiring.

They’ll double your initial deposit up to 500 USDT, and you’ll receive 20 bonus spins to use immediately.

New sign-ups looking to get more juice for the squeeze are well taken care of, too. With each of your next 5 deposits, you’ll claim a 50% match up to 500 USDT and 20 additional spins.

In total, high rollers will redeem up to 3,000 USDT and 120 extra spins to use on All Lucky Clovers 5.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.7/5

UK players can deposit funds and get started with Bitcoin, Ethereum, DOGE, or USDT. Regardless of your preferred payment method, all deposits and withdrawals are converted to USDT by the casino.

To claim each portion of Bitfiring’s six-tiered welcome package, you’ll have to fund your account with 25 USDT or more. As of right now, USDT is the only available payout method at Bitfiring.

After you get at least 25 USDT in cashable winnings, you can request a payout to your personal wallet.

Thankfully, all payouts are fee-free and instant. Winnings are usually delivered in just 5-10 minutes!

Customer Support: 4.35/5

Bitfiring is a fairly new casino, and they haven’t had an opportunity to establish live chat or phone support just yet.

Right now, Bitfiring addresses all player inquiries through their 24/7 email hotline.

Our experts received a reply from a real person in just under an hour. While we expect and encourage them to implement more contact options in the near future, Bitfiring’s current setup is far from broken.

3. Red Dog – Best Crypto Casino in the UK for Slots

Pros

156+ beginner-friendly games

24/7 support by phone, chat & email

320% slots bonus

Fee-free deposits and withdrawals

Accepts crypto and fiat currencies

Cons

$150 payout minimum

Bonus cashout limits apply

Unique slot games, an easy-to-use interface, and awesome slots bonuses solidify Red Dog Casino as our top-ranked choice for those looking to spin the reels.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.3/5

Red Dog doesn’t have thousands upon thousands of titles, but they prioritize quality over quantity with 120+ RTG-fueled slots and 36+ table games.

If you’re new to playing casino games online, their betting library serves as the perfect introduction.

A handful of progressive jackpots can deliver five-figure payouts, and we found 12+ live dealer games. Six blackjack tables, a pair of baccarat tables, and four live roulette wheels accommodate $1 wagers and $1,000 bets with equal convenience!

You can also broaden your horizons with fun arcade Bitcoin casino games.

Welcome Bonus & Promo: 4.35/5

Click here and use the promo code “REDCOIN” with any of your first 5 crypto deposits. Red Dog will essentially triple your bankroll, giving you a 320% slots match.

While you can’t play table games or live casino games with your bonus, 120+ reels, keno games, board games, scratch cards, and specialty titles do contribute to Red Dog’s wagering requirements.

High rollers get the better end of this deal. No matter how much you “win”, you’re only allowed to withdraw 20x your original deposit.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.6/5

Red Dog accepts 4 forms of cryptocurrency, bank card payments, and Flexepin deposits.

Depending on your payment method, their minimum deposit requirement changes. You’ll have to deposit $10 through Flexepin, $20 by crypto, or $30 via bank card before getting started.

Notably, you can redeem their 320% slots bonus with Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or Ethereum. You’ll need to fund your account with $20 or more, which feels like an accessible boundary for novices. Unfortunately, their stringent $150 payout minimum isn’t so forgiving.

On the bright side, all deposits and withdrawals at Red Dog are 100% free of charge. Not even fiat gamblers are subject to processing fees here.

Customer Support: 5/5

It’s rare to find UK crypto casinos with a dedicated phone line, but Red Dog breaks the mold with triple-tiered customer support.

If you have any questions or concerns, you can get in touch with a qualified agent by phone, live chat, and email! Of course, they’re open for business 24/7.

We received an immediate response from Red Dog’s live chat team, and we waited in their phone queue for less than 15 minutes before speaking with a real person. Across the board, their agents appear helpful, professional, courteous, and patient.

4. Bitcoin.com Games – Quickest Registration of any UK Bitcoin Casino

Pros

Fast registration

Get up to 25% cashback

24/7 live chat and email support

Accepts crypto and fiat currencies

Broad variety of crypto games

Cons

No traditional welcome bonuses

Only accepts BTC and Bitcoin Cash

In opposition to most Bitcoin online casino sites, Bitcoin.com Games allows you to register in about 30 with any email address.

Variety of Casino Games: 4.2/5

In addition to serving as a crypto exchange, Bitcoin.com is a well-known UK crypto casino site. They host a few hundred slot machines, a handful of jackpot reels, and 19 table games.

Unfortunately, UK players won’t have the chance to play live casino games at Bitcoin.com.

However, you’d be hard-pressed to find exclusive titles like Bitcoin Rocket and The Angry Banker anywhere else. Players looking for a brand-new gaming experience will fall in love with Plinko XY, Minesweeper, and Heads & Tails.

Still, they accommodate casino traditionalists with singular variants of virtual blackjack, roulette, Sic-Bo, baccarat, and video poker.

Welcome Bonus & Promo: 4.5/5

Bitcoin.com doesn’t offer any traditional welcome bonuses, but players looking for cashback should stick around. So long as you fund your account with $50 or 0.0026 BTC upfront, you’ll get a 15% cashback promo on all their slot games for 14 days.

High rollers who claim 0.11 BTC will get an even sweeter 25% cashback bonus on all slot games for 2 weeks.

There’s no wagering requirement listed here, so you’ll have a risk-free second chance!

Crypto Compatibility: 4.35/5

As you might expect from a casino named Bitcoin.com, they accept BTC and Bitcoin Cash deposits from new sign-ups.

Personally, we’d like to see them expand their crypto banking menu. However, they also accept e-wallet and bank card deposits.

Regardless of your preferred payment option, you’ll need to deposit $50 or 0.0026 BTC to claim their 15% cashback bonus. If you’re here to play for a longer time, can also cough up $2,000 or 0.11 BTC to earn 25% cashback on your slots losses.

All payouts are fee-free, and Bitcoin withdrawals are usually delivered within an hour.

Customer Support: 4.65/5

At Bitcoin.com, all players will have access to phenomenal customer support.

While they don’t have a dedicated phone line, their 24/7 live chat team responds to inquiries within seconds. If you have a more detailed question, feel free to send Bitcoin.com a lengthy email.

We received an email response from a real person within 2 hours of sending a message. As a frame of reference, most online casinos reply to emails within 24-48 hours. To say that Bitcoin.com blows its competition out of the water is an understatement!

5. Las Atlantis – Best UK Crypto Casino for Jackpots

Pros

142 progressive jackpot games

320% welcome package

Triple-tiered, 24/7 support

Fee-free deposits & payouts

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

Cool aquatic theme

Cons

Bonus can’t be used for jackpot games

$150 payout minimum across the board

Max withdrawal of 20x original deposit

Las Atlantis is home to 142 of the best-paying jackpot games underneath the deep blue sea. If you’re a big-fish hunter, you’ll have a chance to discover Las Atlantis’ hidden treasures!

Variety of Casino Games: 4.1/5

Las Atlantis offers 200+ online casino games – and a staggering 142 of them are high-stakes jackpot reels.

Five-figure multipliers and six-figure payouts are virtually commonplace, so the sky’s the limit here (or shall we say the ocean?).

Through and through, this crypto casino is designed for big-fish hunters.

You can spin through jackpot game after jackpot game with pocket change. A mixture of low betting minimums and the insanely high payout potential is perfect.

Beyond their most exciting machines, you can explore 12+ live dealer variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat. 14 video poker games fill in the blanks for casino traditionalists.

Welcome Bonus & Promo: 4.3/5

Bitcoin bettors should click here and use the promo code “OCEANCOINS” with any of their first 5 deposits.

You’ll get a 320% welcome package. You can use your extra funds to spin through non-jackpot online slots and play specialty games.

Jackpot slots, live dealer games, and table games remain off-limits until you meet Las Atlantis’ wagering requirement.

Additionally, you’re allowed to withdraw 20x your original transaction. In other words, high rollers who inch closer to Las Atlantis’$1,000 deposit limit stand to get more from this promo.

Crypto Compatibility: 4.25/5

Las Atlantis accepts payments made through Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum, and USDT. Notably, fiat gamblers can use their bank card or Flexepin to play casino games here.

Flexepin depositors will have to deposit $10 upfront, but this figure jumps to $20 for crypto gamblers and $30 for debit card users.

So long as you deposit the minimum amount for your chosen payment option, you’ll qualify for Las Atlantis’ 320% slots bonus.

Thankfully, all crypto (and fiat) transactions are fee-free here. Unfortunately, like Red Dog, Las Atlantis institutes a $150 payout minimum across the board.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

As we’ve mentioned, it’s becoming harder to find online casinos with dedicated phone service.

Las Atlantis races ahead of the competition with triple-tiered, 24/7 customer support. Players with questions or concerns are encouraged to reach out by phone, live chat, or email.

No matter your preference, you’re guaranteed a lightning-fast response from a helpful and courteous agent. We received a live chat reply in seconds, and our experts spoke with a real person over the phone after waiting on hold for just 10 minutes.

Here’s How We Ranked the Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

Bitcoin Casino Games

In this review, we prioritized United Kingdom Bitcoin casinos with the broadest selection of high-quality titles. UK players are spoiled for choice with tens of live dealer games, hundreds of virtual table games, and thousands more slots games! It’s impossible to find our top-rated UK Bitcoin gambling sites boring or stale.

Welcome Bonuses & Promos

The best Bitcoin casinos in the UK don’t skimp on the bonus funds or the extra spins. You’ll enjoy the best of both worlds – high-percentage matches are in abundance, and high rollers can walk away with up to 5 BTC. Additionally, we prioritized UK Bitcoin casino sites with the lowest wagering requirements.

Accepted Crypto & Fiat Currencies

Before you play Bitcoin casino games, you’ll have to deposit funds (duh). Beyond the most popular form of crypto, Bitcoin, our top-ranked UK crypto gambling sites accept numerous altcoins, e-wallets, and traditional fiat payment options. For example, BC Game accepts 80+ cryptocurrencies!

Customer Support Options

The top crypto casinos in the UK understand the importance of comprehensive customer service. If you have any questions or concerns, you can speak with a qualified agent 24/7. We gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin casinos with a dedicated phone line, but live chat and email support come standard.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK

What is a UK Bitcoin Casino?

Unlike most traditional casinos, a UK Bitcoin casino accepts crypto wagers from their players.

You might not know this, but Bitcoin casinos rarely accept just Bitcoin. Instead, a “Bitcoin casino” is a catch-all term used to describe online casinos that accept multiple forms of crypto.

Additionally, Bitcoin casinos are generally known for their modern selection of games. Because many Bitcoin casinos are “younger” than their established counterparts, they’re home to a wider range of higher-quality titles with much better graphics and animations.

Surprisingly, many UK Bitcoin or crypto casinos also accept fiat currency.

Are UK Crypto Casinos Legit?

Provided that you’re gambling with a licensed provider, most UK Bitcoin casinos are legit and trustworthy. We’ve done the legwork so you don’t have to – all the best Bitcoin casino sites listed here are regulated and monitored by external authorities.

Each slot reel, table game, and live dealer game is independently audited for a fair outcome. Because these best UK crypto casinos are held to a higher standard, you’ll enjoy provably fair games, legitimate bonuses, and timely payouts.

Are Top UK Bitcoin Casinos Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?

Yes, the best Bitcoin casinos are better than traditional UK casino sites.

Crypto casino sites are fairly new to the gambling industry, and they represent the “next step” for online gambling. They’re working hard to improve, grow, and expand their gaming selection with time.

Because they don’t have a 20+ year reputation to fall back upon, cryptocurrency casinos need to stand out from the pack in order to maintain continued success. For players, this translates to a growing selection of titles, enticing bonuses, and unique perks not found elsewhere.

Oh, and did we mention faster payouts? Crypto transactions are near-instant!

Should I Redeem Bonuses at These UK Bitcoin Online Casino Sites?

Yes, you should redeem Bitcoin casino bonuses with these casinos because they come with favorable terms.

In some cases, you don’t even have to make a deposit before claiming a bonus! However, most of the time, a provably fair Bitcoin casino will match your first transaction by a certain percentage.

On the other hand, some other UK Bitcoin casinos might offer bonuses with wagering requirements that are too steep and difficult to meet, so it’s always better to check the fine print beforehand.

What is the Most Popular Crypto Casino in the UK?

It’s definitely a close call, but BC Game is the best BTC casino for UK players.

Players are spoiled for choice with 10,000+ crypto casino games, hundreds of money lines across 39+ sports betting markets, and a seemingly endless selection of exclusive specialty games.

As if there weren’t enough to do at BC Game, they’re constantly adding more titles to their library. When you sign up today, you’ll have the chance to get 1 BTC. Just spin their bonus wheel and test your luck every day!

Beyond their games and bonuses, BC Game accepts 80+ forms of crypto and doubles as an exchange.

Comparison of the Top 5 Crypto Casino Sites in the UK

BC Game: BC Game is the best Bitcoin gambling site in the UK, and it’s not hard to see why. You can spin their no-deposit bonus wheel for your chance to get up to 1 BTC.

Bitfiring UK: Bitfiring gives you the freedom to play without restriction, and their six-tiered welcome package is sure to catch your eye. You can get up to 120 free spins and up to 3,000 USDT in welcome bonus funds.

Red Dog: If you’re looking to play slots, Red Dog serves as a fantastic introduction to crypto gambling. Use the code “REDCOIN” with any of your first 5 deposits to claim a 320% slots bonus.

Bitcoin.com Games: Unlike most online casino sites, Bitcoin.com allows you to register in a couple of minutes. When you deposit 0.0026 BTC or more upfront, you’ll get 15% cashback on all their slot games for 14 days.

Las Atlantis: Big-fish hunters looking to spin for gold will fall in love with Las Atlantis’ selection of jackpot slots. Use the promo code “OCEANCOINS” with your first deposit to claim a 320% welcome package.

How to Sign Up With UK Online Bitcoin Casino Sites

If you’re not tech-savvy, you might find it difficult to get started with the best crypto casinos in the UK.

Using BC Game as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that simplifies the process.

1. Create a New Bitcoin Online Casino Account

Go to BC Game’s crypto casino site

Click “Spin Now” to get the bonus

Click “Sign Up and Claim”

Enter any required information

Tick the user agreement checkbox

Click “Sign Up” again to finalize your account

2. Verify Your Email Address With BC Game

Check your primary and spam inboxes

Look for a new email from BC Game

Click the confirmation link to verify your account

3. Claim BC Game’s Welcome Bonus

Redeem your bonus wheel bonus and start playing Bitcoin casino games!

Ready to Play at the Best Bitcoin Casinos in the UK?

If you’re looking to bet with Bitcoin, you’ll unlock access to thousands of slot machines and hundreds more virtual tables not found anywhere else.

For players on the fence, our first recommendation is BC Game. They were our #1 overall pick for their selection of 10,000+ Bitcoin slots, a wide range of sports betting options, a unique bonus wheel, and a high-percentage welcome offer.

That said, we’d just as eagerly suggest any UK Bitcoin casino site on this list that catches your eye. Most importantly, be sure to have fun and gamble responsibly!

