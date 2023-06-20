2023’s Best Bitcoin Casino Sites Ranked by Crypto Games, High Payouts, Promotions & More

Nothing says Bitcoin casino sites like low fees, fast transactions, and unique games and bonuses.

However, finding the best crypto casino sites can be challenging.

That’s why we’ve done the legwork for you. After evaluating close to 100 different crypto casinos, we have updated our list of the ones that stood out the most.

mBit is still our best overall BTC casino site available right now – and new players can get started with a bumper 5 BTC welcome bonus and 300 free spins.

Explore our updated top picks for the finest BTC gambling in 2023.

Best Bitcoin Casinos

1. mBit Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Site Overall

Pros:

Up to 5 BTC welcome bonus

300 free spins with your first deposit

About 3,000 casino games

Over 1,000 slot machines

Accepts 6 cryptocurrencies

Cons:

Specialty games don’t work on mobile

mBit Casino offers the most generous welcome bonus we’ve come across. Any list of Bitcoin casinos would be incomplete without this crypto-exclusive casino.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

mBit Casino hosts 1,161 slot reels, thousands more crypto-exclusive titles, and hundreds of specialty games. Avid slot players can spin through 100+ crypto jackpots and upwards of 1,000 traditional fan favorites.

Skill gamers will have the opportunity to wager across 14 video poker variants, 14+ games of online blackjack, 10 virtual roulette wheels, and 7 baccarat tables.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.8/5

When you make your first deposit of 0.001 BTC or more, you’ll qualify for mBit s 110% match bonus up to 5 BTC! You’ll also receive 300 free spins to use on a range of mBit’s crypto slots.

It’s rare to see BTC casinos offer gigantic bonus caps along with minimal wagering requirements, but mBit goes above and beyond the call of duty here.

Payout Speed: 4.65/5

mBit accepts and pays out through 6 forms of cryptocurrency. Players can use (and receive) Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Coinspaid here.

So, mBit is also one of the best Litecoin casinos. However, unlike Bitstarz, mBit doesn’t give players the ability to purchase crypto directly through their site. If you’re going to bet here, you’ll need to come prepared!

In order to get started and claim your bonuses here, you’ll need to put down 0.001 BTC, 0.01 ETH, 0.001 Bitcoin Cash, 0.01 LTC, 0.01 DOGE, 1 USDT, or 0.0003 BTC using Coinspaid.

We also tested mBit’s under-10-minute cashouts, and we’re glad to say their casino remained true to form.

Customer Support: 4.65/5

Although mBit offers 24/7/365 customer assistance through live chat and email, we were disappointed to notice their lack of phone support.

To their credit, we got an email reply from their team within 12 hours. Additionally, we tested their live chat feature and got a response from a real person within 30 seconds.

>> Claim Your 5 BTC welcome BONUS + 300 FREE Spins at mBit

2. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Casino for BTC Slots

Pros:

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

8 cryptos accepted

100 free spins with your first deposit

1,288 total casino games

Cons:

No phone customer support

7Bit is another top-rated Bitcoin casino out there. It’s hard to beat their exclusive collection of casino games and an exciting welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC!

Game Variety: 4.9/5

On 7BIt’s website, you’ll find 1,200+ slot reels and 88 different table games. There’s no doubt why this BTC casino is the best for slots.

They list a huge selection of video table games. You’ll have the opportunity to wager across 14 video poker variants, 17+ versions of online blackjack, 16 virtual roulette wheels, and 11 baccarat tables. It should be noted that this Bitcoin online casino doesn’t offer any live dealer games to US players.

Bonuses & Promotions: 5/5

7Bit’s welcome bonus package is something you don’t see very often, even at the top crypto casino sites. Over your first 4 deposits here, you’ll qualify for up to 5 BTC in bonus funds!

Regardless of whether you decide to go after 7Bit’s 3 subsequent deposit bonuses, you’ll qualify for a 100% first deposit match up to 1.5 BTC and 100 free spins as their housewarming gift.

If you’re up for it, their second and third reload bonuses can each score you another 50% match up to 1.25 BTC. Their fourth deposit bonus allows players to claim a final 100% reload match up to 1 BTC.

Although we think their playthrough is very reasonable in the context of their crypto welcome package, fiat players have to meet the same wagering requirements for just $500 in total.

Payout Speed: 5/5

7Bit accepts and pays out via 8 forms of crypto – you can make your deposits and receive your winnings through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, USDT, TRX, and Ripple.

To claim your bonus and get started with 7Bit, you’ll only need to deposit $20 through fiat or 0.0005 BTC.

Even though crypto and fiat payouts remain free of charge, crypto payouts are a much faster option. You’ll receive your winnings within hours instead of 3-5 business days!

Customer Support: 4.65/5

7Bit offers 24/7/365 live chat and email support, but we couldn’t give them a perfect ranking here because they lack a phone number to call.

In their defense, they boast incredibly quick live chat response times. Within seconds of sending their team a message, we got a reply from a real person!

>>Get 5 BTC + 100 free spins at 7Bit now

3. Metaspins – VPN-Friendly Online Bitcoin Casino Site

Pros:

4,000+ BTC games

Large live casino selection

100% up to 1 BTC welcome offer

Low wagering requirement

Cons:

More bonus variety needed

Metaspins impressed us with its extensive game library, great live casino selection, and exciting welcome offer. Let’s dive right in.

Game Variety: 4.7/5

Metaspins boasts an impressive collection of thousands of games, ranging from slots and live casinos to table games.

Metaspins hosts a vast selection of slots, including popular titles like Fruit Party 2, Jammin Jars 2, Cherry Pop, Raptor, Blockchain Megaways, and many more. If you’re after jackpot games, you’ll find Jackpot Express, Frost Queen Jackpots, and many others.

This BTC casino offers a great selection of table games, including various iterations of classics like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker. Some of our favorite BTC games from this category include Baccarat Pro, European Roulette, and Three Card Poker.

The live casino section is equally exciting with some of the most popular titles offered by top developers in the business, making it one of the best live dealer casinos that accepts crypto.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Metaspins offers all new players a 100% welcome bonus of up to 1 BTC on their first deposit.

The wagering requirement for this bonus is 25x within 7 days.

Additionally, the casino runs various promotions, including a contest where you can win crypto from a pool of $5,000 just by making a guess on the price of certain cryptocurrencies in the near future.

Metaspins also offers a unique loyalty program with six tiers of rakeback, rewarding regular players for their dedication.

Payout Speed: 4.6/5

Metaspins is a crypto-exclusive BTC casino site that accepts a total of 9 cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Tether, and other popular cryptos.

For those new to cryptocurrencies, Metaspins makes it a breeze to get acquainted with the world of crypto. You can simply contact their stellar customer service and get a comprehensive guide to purchasing your very first digital coins.

Customer Support: 4.9/5

Metaspins offers excellent customer support, with options such as email support (support@metaspins.com) and live chat available.

While email support typically takes a few hours to respond, live chat offers instant assistance with friendly and helpful agents.

>> Get your 100% up to 1 BTC at Metaspins today

4. Thunderpick – Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Blackjack

Pros:

Live blackjack from leading providers

Offers an extensive betting section

1st deposit bonus of up to $500

Easy-to-use website

Cons:

Could use a better customer service

Are you a blackjack fan? Then you should definitely check out Thunderpick – it offers users an amazing variety of blackjack games, including live dealer blackjack!

Game Variety: 4.8/5

Although Thunderpick is best known for its amazing sportsbook, it also manages to offer users a great variety of online casino games. We were impressed to find slots, live dealer games, poker, crash gambling titles, and blackjack here.

The blackjack section impressed us the most, however. We found blackjack versions from leading game providers, such as PragmaticPlay, Evolution, Wazdan, and others. Many of the blackjack games here are live dealers, offering you even more fun and excitement.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.7/5

Once you sign up for a new account, you can score an exciting 1st deposit bonus of up to $550 here – and that’s just the beginning. There are numerous other promotions, including special giveaways, races, monthly gifs, and so much more.

You can also join the VIP club for even more excitement. Want to play with some of your friends? Invite them to Thunderpick, and you’ll receive a dedicated referral bonus.

Payout Speed: 4.8/5

Thunderpick is predominantly a cryptocurrency casino. It supports a variety of digital coins, though, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Tether, among others.

There are no banking fees applied to deposits or withdrawals here, and all the payouts are processed in a timely manner, which is always a plus.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

One thing that could use some more work at Thunderpick is customer service. We found that there are many users who have reported issues with the customer support representatives, citing slow response times and generic responses.

However, when we tried customer support on our own, we received answers in several minutes, and the answers were very informative and helpful.

>> Latest bonuses from Thunderpick

5. Bitstarz – Best Bonuses of All Top Bitcoin Casinos

Pros:

Exciting free spin bonuses for new users

4,000+ BTC casino games

850+ traditional slot reels

Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC

Instant payouts

Cons:

Homepage is a bit cluttered

If you’re looking for thousands of exclusive crypto slots to spin, you’ll find your home with Bitstarz! Let’s have a closer look at it.

Game Variety: 4.8/5

It’s nearly impossible to get bored with Bitstarz’s gaming library. Even though US players will dislike their lack of live dealer games, slots enthusiasts will appreciate Bitstarz’s about 900 traditional reels and Bitcoin-only titles, too!

If you’re looking for something fresh to enjoy every time you log in, Bitstarz updates its casino library with hundreds of new and exciting games on a monthly basis.

Skill gamers are bound to find some hidden gems buried within their 4,000+ casino games. You’ll have the opportunity to play 8+ video poker variants, tens of online blackjack games, 8+ virtual roulette wheels, 3+ baccarat tables, and a singular version of bingo.

That said, a few of their Bitcoin titles aren’t compatible with your smartphone.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.9/5

You’ll get 20 free spins just for making an account with Bitstarz – no deposit required.

That said, when you make your first crypto deposit here, you’ll qualify for a 100% match bonus of up to 5 BTC and 180 additional free spins. To claim your welcome bonus, you’ll have to deposit a minimum of 0.006 BTC.

Payout Speed: 4.5/5

Bitstarz accepts 6 forms of cryptocurrency. You’ll be able to deposit funds and receive your payouts through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Ethereum.

If you’re new to Bitcoin transactions, Bitstarz makes it easy to get your hands on some coins. Through their website, you can use your credit card or Apple Pay to buy crypto with one click.

The absolute minimum you can deposit here is 0.0002 BTC, 0.01 LTC, 0.01 ETH, 0.001 Bitcoin Cash, 0.01 USDT, or 100 DOGE. As we’d expect, all crypto payouts are fee-free and virtually instant – you’ll have your crypto in hand within 10 minutes of cashing out.

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Bitstarz offers 24/7 live chat, phone, and email assistance. You can also find their customer support agents active on Twitter and Facebook.

We appreciated their team’s lightning-fast response times across the board – they send back live chats within seconds and reply to emails within 1-5 hours.

>> Explore the vast game library at BitStarz and get your 5 BTC welcome offer

6. Mirax Casino – Best Variety of Crypto Casino Games

Pros:

9000+ games from 50+ game providers

Generous welcome package up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins

Weekly reload bonuses and weekend free spins

Wide range of cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies supported

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Live chat not available

Mirax Casino offers an unparalleled gaming experience with a massive selection of over 9000 games, ensuring there’s something for everyone in their diverse and captivating casino universe.

Game Variety: 4.5/5

With a massive library of over 9000 games, Mirax Casino delivers an outstanding gaming experience, collaborating with more than 50 reputable game providers.

The user-friendly interface allows you to effortlessly filter slot games based on themes and software providers, ensuring a seamless experience for players.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.6/5

Upon joining Mirax Casino, players can expect a warm welcome in the form of a generous bonus package that spans their first four deposits.

This impressive offer includes up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins on BGaming’s popular slot game, Aloha King Elvis.

The structure of the welcome package is designed to keep players engaged and rewarded as they progress through their initial deposits.

The casino progressively rewards your first four deposits with a mix of matched amounts and free spins, ensuring an engaging and rewarding start to your gaming journey.

Beyond the initial welcome package, Mirax Casino keeps the rewards coming through weekly reload bonuses and weekend free spins, ensuring a consistently thrilling gaming experience for its valued players.

Payout Speed: 4.3/5

Mirax Casino offers a flexible and convenient banking experience for its players, accepting a wide variety of both cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies.

They cater to the diverse preferences of their customers, ensuring smooth and hassle-free transactions.

Some of the popular cryptocurrencies supported by Mirax Casino include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple, among others.

For those who prefer using fiat currencies, Mirax Casino has got you covered. In addition to cryptocurrencies, they also accept USD deposits and withdrawals through various methods such as credit or debit cards, MuchBetter, MiFinity, and Flexepin.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Mirax Casino provides 24/7 customer support, accessible via email and the site’s support form. While live chat support would be a valuable addition, Mirax ensures prompt responses to customer inquiries.

>> Grab your 5 BTC welcome bonus at Mirax Casino

7. Ignition Casino – Best Bitcoin Casino Site for Poker Players

Pros:

Well-known poker section

Daily poker tournaments

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

150% poker bonus up to $1,500

34 live dealer games

Cons:

Slow fiat payouts

Ignition is among the best online Bitcoin casinos for hardcore table gamers – you won’t find a more concentrated selection of poker variants anywhere else, as well as high-traffic poker tournaments.

Game Variety: 4.65/5

Even though Ignition only hosts 120 games in total, they’re a prime destination for avid poker players.

In addition to wagering across their 34 live dealer games, players can enjoy Fast-Fold poker, daily tournaments with thousands of new players, and games that are 5-10% softer on average.

If you’re looking to go big or go home, you can compete for a $1.5 million prize pool with Ignition’s Monthly Milly tournament. Work your way up the leaderboard and beat top players for your chance at a huge payday!

However, this Bitcoin casino site doesn’t offer much to do in between poker games. You’ll find a very meager 56 slots to spin through alongside 7 games of bingo, 8 virtual sports betting options and keno.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.65/5

Crypto players making their first deposit are welcomed with an exciting welcome bonus – claim their combined poker and casino bonus of up to $3,000.

Use the code “IGWPCB150” with your first cryptocurrency deposit to claim Ignition’s 150% poker match up to $1,500. Upon making your second crypto deposit, you’ll score another 150% casino bonus worth up to $1,500.

Payout Speed: 4.65/5

Ignition accepts Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, credit card deposits, and voucher payments from new sign-ups. Needless to say, their banking menu is limited when it comes to cryptos compared to some other top Bitcoin casinos.

In their defense, we appreciated their reasonable $20 deposit minimum.

Customer Support: 4.5/5

Ignition Casino offers 24/7/365 assistance through live chat, email, and phone support.

We’d recommend sending them a live chat message, as they got back to us within seconds of reaching out.

>> Get your combined $3,000 welcome bonus at Ignition

8. Wild Casino – Best Crypto Online Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

18 live dealer games

200+ online slots

150+ table and specialty games

Numerous fiat banking options

250% fiat bonus up to $5,000

300% initial crypto match up to $9,000

Cons:

High fiat withdrawal fees

No phone support

Some games aren’t mobile-friendly

If you’re looking for an unparalleled selection of live dealer games, look no further than Wild Casino. Their table gaming library covers virtually every betting market.

Game Variety: 3.8/5

Wild Casino hosts a total of 378 casino games. Skill gamers can bet across 18 live dealer games that include several variants of poker, blackjack, baccarat, craps, and roulette. Such great variety make it one of the best crypto roulette sites around.

Additionally, Wild Casino hosts 150+ video table games that account for online poker, online blackjack, virtual roulette, computer-generated baccarat, and keno. However, their 4 keno games aren’t compatible with mobile devices.

In between table sessions, you’ll find 213 slots to spin through. Whether you’re interested in traditional 5-reel paylines or massive crypto jackpots, you’ll find your casino game of choice here.

Bonuses & Promotions: 4.5/5

Use the code “CRYPTO300” with your first cryptocurrency deposit to claim Wild Casino’s 300% match bonus of up to $9,000 – and there are also many other bonuses and promotions available at this online casino!

Payout Speed: 4.3/5

Wild Casino accepts 10 forms of cryptocurrency and 8 fiat currencies.

In addition to Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, and numerous altcoin, you can use multiple e-wallets or your credit card to make deposits here.

In order to claim any of Wild Casino’s bonus offers, you’ll have to put down $25 in cash or $20 through Bitcoin.

That said, all fiat withdrawals come attached to a 3% fee. If you’re looking to play here and avoid facing steep charges, you’ll appreciate Wild Casino’s instant, fee-free crypto cashouts.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

Wild Casino offers 24/7/365 live chat and email assistance, but we didn’t see a listed phone number to call.

In their defense, they got back to us within minutes through live chat and email.

Click here to claim the latest Wild Casino bonuses.

9. CloudBet – Fastest Payouts of All Bitcoin Casinos Online

Pros:

One of the best crypto sports betting sites

Accepts 12 forms of cryptocurrency

20 sports betting categories

900+ Bitcoin games

Welcome bonus up to 5 BTC + 70 free spins

Cons:

No phone support

Cloudbet is a trusted Bitcoin casino that accepts 12 forms of crypto. If you’re looking for another reason to sign up here, you should consider their 900+ Bitcoin casino games and competitive money lines across 20+ mainstream sports betting markets.

Follow this link to see the latest CloudBet bonuses & promos.

10. Slots.lv – Best Bitcoin Online Casino Site for Jackpot Slots

Pros:

50+ jackpot slots

Bitcoin casino bonus up to $7,500

244 crypto casino games

Cons:

Some banking fees

Big fish hunters will want to cast their lines with Slots.lv. They carry 50+ high-RTP jackpot reels, all of which can pay into the millions of dollars with one lucky spin. So long as you’re betting through cryptocurrency, you can enjoy fee-free withdrawals and up to $7,500 in bonus.

Explore all Bitcoin jackpot games at Slots.lv.

11. BC.game – Best BTC Casino Site for Free Spin Bonuses

Pros:

No-deposit, daily free spins

240% Bitcoin casino bonus

10,000+ online slots

More than 50 cryptos accepted

Cons:

No live dealer casino games

Having been established in 2019, BC.game is fairly new to the online casino industry. That said, they offer a unique twist on traditional online casinos. You’ll be given daily free spins that can score you up to 1 BTC in bonus funds. And did we mention that they also carry 10,000 online slots? Phew.

Click here to see the latest BC.Game bonuses.

12. Bovada – Best Crypto Casino Site with eSports Betting

Pros:

32 sports betting categories

Crypto casino bonus up to $3,750

200+ Bitcoin games

Cons:

Sometimes posts late lines

According to our Bovada Casino review, it is one of the largest Bitcoin sportsbooks. Since 2011, they’ve focused on providing the best of both worlds – you’ll find 200+ games and 32 sports betting categories here. They’ve also evolved to accept 4 forms of crypto in addition to fiat currencies.

Click here to claim your welcome offer at Bovada.

How We Rank the Best Bitcoin Casinos Online

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies have revolutionized the online gambling landscape, offering users an enhanced level of privacy, security, and transaction speed.

However, not all BTC casinos are created equal. We have considered various crucial factors, some of which are elaborated below.

Welcome Package

Casino players and bettors are mostly in it for entertainment, but they all want to get their money’s worth when they sign up for the best crypto gambling sites. And the crypto casino with the best welcome bonuses delivers the most value for them!

Additional Bitcoin Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Bitcoin-specific promotions are another factor we carefully considered when looking for the best online casino sites for crypto users.

We want to know that the crypto casino’s generosity doesn’t stop at their welcome bonuses. We looked for crypto casinos that will continue to reward you even after your welcome bonus is all used up.

Game Variety

You can only make the most of your crypto gambling experience when you have all the options laid in front of you. That’s why we looked for the best crypto casinos with diverse online casino games, even including some specific Bitcoin casino games.

We gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin casinos that cover the widest range of betting markets.

Software Providers

The quality of games in Bitcoin online casino platforms significantly influences the overall gaming experience. We’ve assessed the quality of the games and the reputation of the software providers powering these Bitcoin casino games.

Payout Speed

Flexibility in terms of banking options is something that every player looks at before signing up for an online casino. The best crypto casinos accept more than just Bitcoin deposits. We also considered crypto casino sites that allow fiat currencies and other payment methods.

Beginner’s Guide to Crypto Casinos: How Do They Work?

Crypto casinos work similarly to traditional online casinos, but there are some key differences to consider.

In crypto casinos, you can use cryptocurrency like Bitcoin or Ethereum instead of regular cash. In other words, they allow you to use your crypto wallet to transfer funds to your casino account and then you can bet and win with this digital money. Your casino balance will be shown in crypto. Once you decide to make a withdrawal, you can again request it to your wallet.

Other than accepting cryptocurrencies, crypto casinos are pretty much the same as “regular” casino sites – they allow you to play your favorite games or even bet on sports. You just need to find a Bitcoin casino you like, sign up for an account, and make a deposit.

Crypto Casino Sites VS. Fiat Casinos

Let’s go over in more detail what makes crypto casinos superior to traditional fiat casinos.

Anonymity : At crypto casinos, you often need just an email and a crypto wallet to start playing, which means you can enjoy your favorite casino Bitcoin games without sharing too much personal information. Traditional casinos can’t offer the same level of privacy.

: At crypto casinos, you often need just an email and a crypto wallet to start playing, which means you can enjoy your favorite casino Bitcoin games without sharing too much personal information. Traditional casinos can’t offer the same level of privacy. Faster payouts : With BTC casinos, you don’t have to wait for days to get your winnings. Thanks to the speed of cryptocurrency transactions, you can enjoy almost instant payouts.

: With BTC casinos, you don’t have to wait for days to get your winnings. Thanks to the speed of cryptocurrency transactions, you can enjoy almost instant payouts. Lower Fees : Unlike fiat casinos, many crypto casino sites have minimal transaction fees. This is because cryptocurrencies bypass traditional banking systems, eliminating the need for bank processing fees.

: Unlike fiat casinos, many crypto casino sites have minimal transaction fees. This is because cryptocurrencies bypass traditional banking systems, eliminating the need for bank processing fees. Provably Fair Games : A standout feature of crypto casinos online is the use of provably fair algorithms. This allows players to verify that each game outcome is completely random, creating a fairer and more transparent gaming environment.

: A standout feature of crypto casinos online is the use of provably fair algorithms. This allows players to verify that each game outcome is completely random, creating a fairer and more transparent gaming environment. Bigger bonuses: Many of the best Bitcoin casinos provide more substantial welcome bonuses than their traditional counterparts. Because crypto gambling is lesser-known, appealing offers are a strategy to attract more players to their platforms.

Crypto Casino Bonuses & Promotions Available

So, we’ve mentioned that crypto casinos offer bigger bonuses than traditional casinos. Now let’s dive deeper into some of the main types of crypto casino bonus offers.

Welcome Bonuses

Most crypto casinos kick off your gaming journey with hefty welcome bonuses. These typically match a percentage of your first deposit in cryptocurrency. So, if you deposit 1 Bitcoin, the casino might give you an extra 0.5 Bitcoin to play with.

Free Spins

Free spins are a common weekly bonus at crypto casino sites. They give you a chance to spin the reels of specific slot games for free a certain number of times.

No Deposit Bonuses

Some crypto casinos offer no deposit bonuses. This means you get a small amount of free crypto to start playing, even without making a deposit.

Reload Bonuses

Reload bonuses reward loyal players. These BTC casino bonuses give you extra crypto when you deposit again. It’s a nice way to get more play out of your crypto and keep the fun going.

Guide to Top Bitcoin Casinos – FAQs

How to Find the Best Bitcoin Casino?

The best Bitcoin casino can be identified by focusing on key elements like security, licensing, and user experience.

Security:

Keeping your information safe is crucial when playing at online casinos. Consider factors like what encryption technology they use and their safety policies to protect your money when you fund your account or withdraw winnings.

License:

Top Bitcoin casinos have trusted licenses, which means a respected authority monitors them and keeps them in line. Look for seals on an online casino from places like Malta or Curacao.

Overall User Experience:

A simple and easily navigable interface is one of the things to consider when choosing the best crypto casinos. You want to be able to access important links in just a click or two. A simple sign-up process is a good thing as well, not to mention a quick payout process.

Are Crypto Casinos Safe?

Yes, gambling at licensed Bitcoin online casinos is considered safe. Because the best Bitcoin casinos are fully licensed and regulated, you won’t face any consequences for playing games at any site we recommend. That said, be sure to check your local laws and regulations before signing up with any online casinos.

What Is the Fastest Withdrawal Bitcoin Casino?

mBit Casino and Bitstarz are the fastest withdrawal crypto gambling sites as they both offer instant crypto payouts. To request a payout, just navigate to the cashier section, enter the amount you wish to withdraw and your wallet address, and click the withdrawal button.

What Are the Best Crypto Casino Sites to Use Right Now?

After detailed research, we found these to be the best BTC casino sites:

How Many Casino Games Are Available at the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

The variety and number of games at top Bitcoin casinos can be quite impressive, with thousands of high-quality games for various player preferences. However, the exact number varies significantly from casino to casino.

What Cryptos Can I Wager at BTC Casinos?

Online casinos are continuously expanding their accepted cryptocurrency lists, which opens up a world of opportunities for players to enjoy their favorite games with a variety of digital currencies.

Here are some of the most common cryptocurrencies you can use at casinos:

Bitcoin

As the first and most popular cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is universally accepted in all bitcoin casinos, including our top picks. Fun fact: Bitcoin was created by an anonymous person or group known as Satoshi Nakamoto.

Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash emerged from a fork in Bitcoin and is also commonly accepted at many Bitcoin online casinos. This cryptocurrency was created to address the scalability issues of Bitcoin, making transactions faster and more efficient.

Litecoin

Regarded as the silver to Bitcoin’s gold, Litecoin is another widely accepted cryptocurrency at various BTC casinos including mBit and 7Bit. Litecoin was created by the former Google engineer Charlie Lee and it offers faster transaction times and a different hashing algorithm compared to Bitcoin.

Dogecoin

Initially started as a joke cryptocurrency, Dogecoin has gained substantial recognition and is accepted at several online casinos. With its Shiba Inu dog mascot from the “Doge” meme, it offers a lighthearted twist on the serious world of cryptocurrency.

Ethereum

Ethereum offers more than just a cryptocurrency. It also provides a platform for creating decentralized applications. This versatility and widespread acceptance have led to its adoption by several crypto casinos, including some of the best Ethereum casinos.

Tether

Tether is a type of cryptocurrency known as a stablecoin, which means its value is pegged to a reserve of fiat currency, making it less volatile than other cryptos. This makes it an excellent choice for Bitcoin online gambling, and you can use it at many of the casinos on our list.

Top 5 Bitcoin Casinos – Comparison

mBit Casino: mBit Casino offers a lucrative initial welcome bonus for new sign-ups. Additionally, their low wagering requirements and minimal deposit limits make it easier to cash out your winnings.

7Bit: 7Bit is known for 1,200+ exclusive games, going the extra mile to provide full-circle banking compatibility, and offering an unmatched welcome bonus package for new sign-ups.

Metaspins: With an extensive selection of games from top providers and a generous welcome offer of 100% up to 1 BTC, Metaspins delivers an engaging and immersive gaming experience for players of all tastes and preferences.

Thunderpick: If you love playing blackjack online, you should check out what Thunderpick has in store for you. Don’t forget to score your $500 1st deposit bonus once you sign up for a new account at Thunderpick.



Bitstarz: With over 4,000 casino games and a generous welcome package of up to 5 BTC, BitStarz is the runner-up to the best Bitcoin casino sites!

How To Sign up to a Bitcoin Casino Site

Getting started with our top-reviewed Bitcoin gambling site is easy. Using 7Bit, our #2 pick, as an example, we’ve put together a few steps that simplify the process:

Step One: Create a New BTC Casino Account

Follow this link to visit the 7Bit Casino website and create your new account.

Step Two: Verify Your Account

Check your primary inbox for a verification link from 7Bit. Check your spam folder if needed. Then, click on “Confirm My Account” to verify your information.

Step Three: Make Your First BTC Deposit

Go to your casino wallet and make your first minimum deposit.

Once you’ve successfully claimed your welcome bonus, you’ll see they double your first deposit listed as a “pending transaction.”

Ready to Join the Best Bitcoin Casinos?

The best online Bitcoin casino sites have a lot to offer new sign-ups. However, separating the wheat from the chaff is where our experts come into play. While most crypto casinos are trustworthy, you’d be wise to avoid unknown and unlicensed Bitcoin casino sites.

Although we encourage you to give any of the casino sites we’ve listed a fair chance, we’d like to circle back and recommend mBit to players on the fence.

It was our top-ranked crypto gambling site for its great selection of popular Bitcoin casino games. Additionally, their deposit and reload bonuses can score you up to 5 BTC + 300 free spins welcome package.

But even if you don’t choose our number one pick for the best crypto casino, we know you’ll have a top-notch experience at any of these sites. Just make sure to gamble responsibly!

IMPORTANT:Gambling is strictly 18+ only. The sites mentioned in this review may not be available in your region. Always practice due diligence and do your own research about gambling policies in your area. The information presented is not meant as gambling advice. The site does not guarantee profit in any way. Players must bet at their own risk. Gambling is addictive. If you suspect you may have a problem, call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visit ncpgambling.org and begambleaware.org for free resources.