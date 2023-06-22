Ignition Casino Review: $3,000 Bonus, Poker App, Games Overview, and More

Nothing can ignite your poker fire better than Ignition Casino. This site is popular for its high-traffic poker rooms and exciting online poker tournaments.

But is that all it’s good for? Learn about what this online poker casino can offer to players aside from its poker section in this in-depth Ignition Casino review.

Ignition Casino Pros:

High-traffic poker rooms

Exciting poker tournaments

Up to $3000 welcome bonus

Low wagering requirements

Instant withdrawals of less than 24 hours

Great range of payment options

High-quality games available

Ignition Casino Cons:

Does not support e-wallets

Some payment methods have transaction fees

Best Ignition Casino bonuses available today:

Ignition Casino Welcome Bonus : Get an Ignition casino deposit bonus worth 150% up to $3,000 combined for poker and casino games when you register with BTC. Use the bonus code IGWPCB150 for crypto and IGWPCB100 for fiat.

Get an Ignition casino deposit bonus worth 150% up to $3,000 combined for poker and casino games when you register with BTC. Use the bonus code IGWPCB150 for crypto and IGWPCB100 for fiat. Referral Bonus : Refer your friends to sign up, play on Ignition, and get up to $125 in bonuses.

: Refer your friends to sign up, play on Ignition, and get up to $125 in bonuses. Weekly Boosts : The more time you spend playing on Ignition Casino, the more boosts you get weekly. You can use this to get rewards like free spins, reload bonuses, or tournament tickets – which you can claim from the rewards page.

The more time you spend playing on Ignition Casino, the more boosts you get weekly. You can use this to get rewards like free spins, reload bonuses, or tournament tickets – which you can claim from the rewards page. Poker Freerolls : Get up to $2,500 in free tickets to play poker tournaments.

Get up to $2,500 in free tickets to play poker tournaments. Ignition Rewards: Earn miles and progress up the reward levels as you play on Ignition for real money. You can trade these miles for even more free cash to play your favorite titles.

While the Ignition casino offers only 300+ casino games, it still incorporates all categories of games, including slots, table games, and live dealer titles. Top developers like Genesis Gaming, Real Time Gaming, Aristocrat, Genesis Gaming, and Spinomenal supply the games in this online casino.

You’ll find one of the largest poker rooms on Ignition. It features plenty of anonymous tables and large poker tournaments for amazing wins.

Sign up for an Ignition Casino account and get up to $3,000 in bonuses!

Most Outstanding Features of Ignition Casino

Style and Feel of Ignition Casino: The ignition casino features an upbeat white and orange design. It offers an overall modern vibe with numerous links to ensure easy navigation. For instance, you’ll find links to the casino, Poker, live dealer, and virtual sports page, allowing even new players can get to their desired part of the casino.

Great Game Collection: There is a streamlined collection of 300 real-money games on Ignition. While this is smaller than most sites, it consists of slots, table games, online roulette, blackjack, and live dealer titles. There is also a poker room with amazing tournaments, including the Black Diamond poker series, with more than $12 million to be won!

Excellent Bonuses: If you are particular about bonuses, you’ll feel at home here. Numerous Ignition casino promotions include welcome offers, poker bonuses, crypto bonuses, weekly boosts, and more!

Banking Methods: During our Ignition casino review, we found a good selection of payment options for players. You can pick from fiat and crypto options and find payment methods like Credit Cards, Litecoin, Bitcoin, and Bitcoin Cash.

Excellent Customer Support: Getting help at Ignition Casino is extremely easy. The provider offers an extensive FAQ page and ways to reach the support team via email and live chat. These are available 24/7, ensuring you can get help anytime.

Related posts:

Is Ignition Casino Legit and Trustworthy?

Ignition Casino holds a Curacao Gaming license. This means you can play without having to worry about your safety.

This online casino has been in business since 2016 and features some of the most reliable developers, indicating its trustworthiness. To take things further, Ignition Casino uses SSL encryption to keep your details safe.

You can also be certain of fair gameplay as it uses RNG encryption to ensure fairness. There are also many other security features, including account verification, one-account user policy, and two-factor authentication to keep details safe.

Overall, we were pleased with all the safety measures put in place by Ignition Casino. These indicate that it is a secure site, and you should not have any issues gambling here.



Related: Secure Online Casinos

How to Sign Up and Claim Ignition Casino Bonuses

Signing up on Ignition Casino is very easy. If you are uncertain about how to go about signing up and playing poker on this site, we’ve put together a step-by-step guide to help you.

Step 1: Start the Registration Process

The first step is to visit the Ignition Casino website and click on the “Join” button at the top of the homepage.

Step 2: Input your Details

You’ll be redirected to another page where you must input your information. These include your name, phone number, password, and zip code. Once you are through, tick the confirmation button and click “Register” to proceed.

Step 3: Fund your Account to Claim the Welcome Bonus

You should get an SMS code on your mobile number, which you’ll use to confirm your information. After this step, your account creation will be complete, and the next step is to deposit money using one of the available payment options.

If you make a deposit with cryptocurrency, you’ll be eligible for a 150% welcome deposit bonus of up to $3,000 to begin. Note that you must use the promo code IGWPCB150 while registering.

How Does Ignition Casino Treat its Players?

Smooth Withdrawal Processing

The speed at which withdrawals are processed in an online casino is a great way to determine how it sees its players. Withdrawals should be processed between 24-48 hours so players can access their funds quickly.

Fortunately, based on our Ignition casino review, we found out that the platform sometimes processes payments within 48 hours or less. This is still fair and at par with some of the best gambling sites.

However, the minimum withdrawal may be up to $50 in some cases, while there are fees of up to 14.9% attached to credit card payments.

Excellent Customer Support

Ignition Casino makes it very clear that it values its players. The platform provides numerous outlets for players who get stuck on getting help. The first is an extensive FAQ page that provides numerous guides relating to registration, deposits, and more.

If you prefer to get help directly from the team, use the email option or live chat. However, we suggest you use live chat for the fastest response, as you can get a response within minutes.

Ignition Casino also has a forum where you can ask other players for help, which is a great way to get answers from players with the same experience. Lastly, you’ll find many social media handles you can follow for more help. These make it clear that Ignition Casino is a site that treats players exceptionally well.

Available Responsible Gaming Tools

Responsible Gambling is important for all players since gambling without control can result in some long-term issues down the road. Every casino that cares about its players’ well-being should encourage them to gamble responsibly.

Ignition Casino hits the pass mark here as it has a Responsible Gaming page dedicated to teaching players how to do this. Here, you’ll find tips to gamble responsibly and questions to determine if you have a gambling problem. Those who need help will find a self-exclusion tool and links to problem gambling resources like Gamblers Anonymous.

Lastly, Ignition abhors underage gambling and does not allow underage players to register and play games. Players must be at least 18 years old to sign up. To ensure children don’t find their way into the account of adults by mistake, there are numerous parental controls to ensure they can’t access the account.

With all of these in place, it is only fair to state that this developer cares about players.

Suggested Reading: Sports betting Canada

Ignition Casino Review: Why Play Games at this Casino?

So, you may be thinking, why should I play on Ignition Casino, compared to the other options available? Here are some of the major benefits you get:

Quality Games Library: 4.7/5

Ignition Casino offers more than 300 quality cash games consisting of slot games, blackjack games, table games, live dealer titles, hot drop jackpot games, specialty games, and more. Industry developers like RTG, Betsoft, Rival Gaming, and Aristocrat provide these games.

One area Ignition Casino stands out is in its poker rooms. You’ll find a range of tournaments across common variants like Omaha hi/lo, and Texas Hold’em. The best part is that it offers a dedicated mobile poker app that you can download to play your favorite titles on the go.

Overall, the complete game collection ensures something for every type of player.

Awesome Design and Responsiveness: 4.6/5

The developers of Ignition Casino have put in the effort to ensure it has an awesome and user-friendly design. The orange and white mix gives it the unique feel you can expect from a modern casino site.

Players, including new ones, will have no hassle moving around the site since it features links to important pages on the home page. These have been strategically spread around and are very hard to miss.

Gaining access to games is very easy, and you can play for free without registering. This is an excellent way for players to try things out while staying anonymous. Game graphics are awesome, and load speed is seamless on mobile devices and PCs.

We were pleased with the Ignition casino software and design, and we are sure you will be too!

Exciting Tournaments: 4.95/5

Ignition online casino focuses on Poker when it comes to tournaments. If you enjoy competition, heading to the poker room will ensure you have plenty of tournaments to choose from. The platform runs numerous tournaments weekly, extending during the day and night.

These tournaments come with awesome prizes, including specials, knockouts, $200K guaranteed, and regular. You can find many seasonal tournaments, including the Irish Poker Open.

Flexible Minimum and Maximum Bets: 4.5/5

Ignition Online Casino offers a flexible bet range ideal for most budgets. Low rollers can find games with starting wagers of $1 or less, while high rollers will find higher. For live dealer poker tables, you can get as little as $5 to up to $2,500 if you have more to spend.

Mobile Experience: 4.6/5

Players who want to enjoy games on the go will have no issues with Ignition Casino. The platform ensures it is easy for users to access games on their mobile devices without downloading an app. This is the case regardless of if you use an iOS or Android device. Navigation is still easy, and games load seamlessly without lags.

Related post: Best Mobile Casinos

Customer Support: 4.8/5

Getting help has never been easier with Ignition Casino. This platform offers an extensive FAQ section named Help Centre. Here, you’ll find answers to common problems regarding accounts, Ignition casino deposits, bonuses, and more.

If you need to contact the team directly, you can contact the support team using the email or live chat option. Responses are generally fast, but if you are in haste, we recommend you stick with the live chat option.

Ignition Casino Review Score: 4.7/5

Based on the metrics we analyzed in our Ignition Casino review above, we rate it a 4.7 out of 5. This makes it an awesome option for players looking for a reliable online casino. It offers more than 300 games that extend across all important categories. There is also a great range of bonus offers, and customer support is among the most reliable.

Payments are also processed extremely fast, which is something every player loves. Why take just our word for it? We recommend you sign up to experience these numerous benefits yourself.

Join Ignition Casino and grab its $3,000 welcome bonus

Things to Consider Before Joining Ignition Casino

Ignition Casino is great, but like all sites, there are a few things you need to consider first. First, this casino is restricted in several countries. Before you register, check the terms and conditions to ensure it is legal where you are situated.

Also, Ignition Casino deals with only a couple of accepted fiat currencies. This means you may need to deal with exchange rates and additional fees. To avoid this, we recommend you stick with cryptocurrencies.

Another thing to note is the smaller selection of games available on Ignition Casino. If you love to be overwhelmed by the game selection on a site, then Ignition may not be right for you. Also, its main focus is on its poker offerings, making it a better option for players who enjoy poker titles.

Lastly, Ignition Casino operates using a license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. This means the site is properly regulated and safe. However, your local gambling laws will always take precedence, so check if you’re not violating any policies by signing up for an Ignition Casino account.

Latest Ignition Casino Bonuses

Players who opt to play poker and other casino games on Ignition Casino will have a swell time regarding bonuses. The platform offers bonuses for both crypto and fiat users, ensuring no player is left out. Here’s a list of the bonuses available on offer here:

New players registering on Ignition Casino will be eligible for a very profitable welcome bonus offer. The first is a 150% match deposit of up to $3,000 for those who register using cryptocurrencies. You’ll need to use the promo code IGWPCB150 to activate this offer. Players who register with Fiat can get a 100% welcome offer of up to $2,000.

Both offers are shared between the casino and poker sites, which is great. They also feature a 25x wagering requirement which is very low. Players who want to activate this bonus only require a minimum deposit of $20.

If you keep playing on Ignition Casino, you’ll earn miles to trade for weekly rewards. These miles can be traded for rewards, but you’ll also get weekly boosts in free spins, reload bonuses, and tournament tickets. If you play daily on this site, you can earn significant rewards over time.

This is akin to the typical VIP programs in most online casinos. Here, you get Ignition miles anytime you wager on games. Once you have accumulated enough miles, you can trade them for amazing benefits and rewards.

The number of miles you get for $1 differs depending on your reward level. This platform has eight levels, with the lowest being Steel which requires 2,500 miles for a dollar. If you reach the highest levels Titanium or Diamond, you’ll need only 1,000 miles for a dollar.

Ignition Casino offers $2,500 for lucky players every Thursday at the weekly $2,500 freeroll tournament. Tickets are issued each Friday, so players can register beforehand to join in any of the next two freerolls. The tickets come with a 14-day validity, and only up to 7,000 players can enter a tournament. If you love competition, this is certainly a bonus worth leveraging.

Play Texas Hold’em at Ignition Casino and land a powerhouse to get a payout of up to $200 without any playthrough requirements. This wager-free bonus requires 48 hours to process after satisfying the requirements listed on the bonus page.

Invite your friends to sign up on Ignition Casino using your unique referral link and get up to $125 in bonuses. If your friend signs up using cryptocurrency, you get an additional $25 bonus. This bonus is limitless, as you can invite as many friends as you want.

If you love to win big, Ignition allows you to enjoy jackpot slots using the new Hot Drop Jackpot bonus offer. These jackpots occur daily, and more than $5 million are up for grabs.

To win a jackpot, you must land three jackpot symbols on the reel for a chance to activate the reel. You can pick from the Hourly, Daily, or Super jackpot once the spin ends.

People also search: Americas Cardroom Review

Other Amazing Online Casinos Similar to Ignition Casino

MyStake

MyStake Casino has up to 4,000 games, more than ten times what you’ll find on Ignition Casino. These are supplied by over 50 top-notch providers, including Big Time Gaming and Pragmatic Play.

You’ll find games from all categories, including slots, table games, live dealers, and jackpot titles. You can take a break from casino gaming by heading to the integrated sportsbook or racebook.

New players who register to play here will get a 150% match deposit if they deposit between $20 – $200. Those who deposit between $201 – $1000 will claim a 100% match deposit. Both offers come with a 30x wagering requirement and don’t require any bonus code.

Payments can also be made without issues, as the site offers 15 unique payment options. The best part is that payments are processed between 24 – 48 hours. You can also access this casino on your mobile device without losing out on any features and bonuses.

Join MyStake casino and enjoy over 4,000 casino games

Slots.Iv

Slots.Iv is one of the best slot sites that have been around for over a decade. It offers a lower number of games in comparison to Ignition, with only 240 titles. However, you’ll find major names like Microgaming, Realtime Gaming, and Playtech.

One area it does stand out is in its bonuses. Registering with crypto can get you up to $7,500 while using fiat deposits will get you up to $5,000. Both of these extend across your first eight deposits, which is awesome.

Support is also top-notch here, with a FAQ page, email, and live chat support for instant help.

Register for a Slots.lv account now and get up to $7,500 in bonuses

BetOnline

BetOnline gives you access to more than 400 titles. These can come from names like Betsoft, Concept Gaming, and Nucleus. It also features a live casino with over 30 tables – more than is available at Ignition Casino.

New players who sign up here and use the bonus code BETCASINO will get a 100% match deposit bonus of up to $1,000. There are also other offers, including crypto bonuses and reload offers.

This casino also has full mobile functionality with a good range of payment options ranging from fiat and crypto. If you need help, you can use the FAQ page or contact the support team via email or 24/7 live chat.

Bet on you favorite sports with BetOnline casino and sportsbook

Ignition Casino Review: Is this Your New Poker Hub?

If the smaller game selection does not faze you, then Ignition is absolutely worth a shot. You won’t have a better online poker experience than what this site can offer.

The games extend across the important categories, and you’ll get 24/7 support and numerous ways to get help. Moreover, it offers great bonuses and a low 25x wagering requirement, which you’ll not find on most sites. Overall, it’s a casino worth checking out if you want to play for real money.

DISCLAIMER: 18+ only. The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with many risks. Players are advised to gamble responsibly and only use funds they can afford to lose. Remember, gambling is only intended for entertainment purposes and is not a solution to any financial difficulties.

Gambling laws and policies vary from one region to another. Some sites mentioned in this review may not be accessible in your area. Always do your due diligence and check your local gambling policies. It is always better to be safe than sorry.

If you suspect you’re becoming addicted to gambling, seek help immediately by contacting the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

The following resources may be helpful as well: