Best Gold IRA Companies of 2022, Top Precious Metals IRAs Reviewed

Do you want to future-proof your retirement savings? Opening an account with one of the best gold IRA companies is one of the top ways to diversify your portfolio and hold one of the highest-performing financial assets in the world – gold.

There are plenty of gold IRA brokers and custodians on the market. However, it’s essential to work only with the most reputable companies that will continue to provide top-quality service for years to come.

To help you narrow down the field and choose the best IRA companies to manage your assets – we’ve curated a list of the top account providers below.

Best Gold IRA Companies:

Goldco – Best Gold IRA Company Overall

Goldco Pros

Helpful customer support

Comprehensive educational resources

Competitive pricing

New accounts receive free silver coins

Highest price buyback guarantee

Goldco Cons

No fees are listed on the website

If you’re looking for a gold IRA company with a stellar reputation, then you’re on the right path with Goldco. They’ve been a top-rated precious metals company for over a decade.

Additionally, their customer service is renowned, and they make it easy for anyone to set up their account and start investing in gold.

With some of the best bonuses and buyback programs in the industry – Goldco is worth checking out.

Goldco Features – 5/5

The expert staff at Goldco offers personalized assistance to help you set up your account from beginning to end. This type of service is where Goldco really stands out.

Support is available 24/7, and you can find countless reviews online where their clients highlight how satisfied they are with Goldco’s customer support specialists.

The commitment to providing an outstanding investing experience doesn’t stop at customer support.

Goldco maintains an active blog full of educational articles and resources where you can learn all about investing in gold and how to manage your IRA. This is just one more area where Goldco differentiates itself from its competitors.

Goldco also offers attractive incentives to investors who open an account with their company. All qualified orders of over $50,000 receive 5%-10% back in silver coins.

In addition, they offer a buyback program that guarantees the highest price in case your circumstances change. This gives investors much more confidence when opening an account.

If you’re looking for specific gold coins to hold in your IRA, Goldco is likely to have it. Over fourteen IRA-eligible gold coins are listed on their website, and they offer more to account holders. In addition, investors can choose to diversify their portfolio with silver, platinum, and palladium.

Goldco Fees – 4.7/5

Goldco isn’t fully transparent about its fee structure, so this is one area that we wish they would address.

However, online research suggests that the account minimum starts at $25,000, which is less than some competitors.

For first-year members, there are no fees if you hold more than $50,000 in your IRA. This is an attractive incentive for first-time investors. After that, annual fees of $180 apply to cover storage and insurance.

Goldco Storage – 4.5/5

Goldco gives investors flexibility and low-cost options for storing their precious metal assets. They only work with custodians like the state-of-the-art Delaware Depository who meet the high-security standards of the IRS.

By default, investors’ assets are stored in non-segregated vaults. This means the value of your assets is preserved, but not the individual coins.

If you want to receive back the same assets you deposit, you need to pay a higher fee to store them in segregated vaults. This service is useful for people who have unique gold coins.

Lastly, you’re allowed to choose your own storage facility as long as it meets IRS specifications.

Goldco Reputation – 5/5

Goldco sets the bar high in the gold IRA industry. It holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and is Triple A-rated by the Business Consumer Alliance.

The company has over 1,000 5-star reviews, and it’s clear that investors are impressed with the services Goldco provides. People highlight their professionalism and efficiency in handling account rollovers from traditional plans.

With over a decade of experience in the industry, Goldco tops our list as one of the best gold IRA services.

Free Silver Coins For New Accounts

Augusta Precious Metals – Best Reputation

Augusta Precious Metals Pros

Excellent reputation

Competitive pricing structure

Lifetime support

Professional educational resources

Augusta Precious Metals Cons

High minimum investment

Augusta Precious Metals are the professionals to contact if you want a true white-glove service.

They have a reputation for providing outstanding service and operating their business to exceptionally high standards. With lifetime support, a transparent pricing structure, and excellent customer reviews – it’s easy to see why so many high net-worth clients turn to Augusta Precious Metals.

Augusta Precious Metals Features – 5/5

Here’s how you know this company is serious about its services. They offer 24-hour lifetime support.

In addition, you’ll have a personal assistant to walk you through account creation and address any of your concerns throughout your time with the company.

One area where Augusta Precious Metals stands out is the quality of its educational material. While other companies have blog articles, Augusta Precious Metals has material produced by a Harvard-educated economist on their staff.

Many clients reported personal consultations with the expert staff, who gave an excellent overview of investing in gold IRAs.

Additionally, they have the best-designed website out of any companies on this list, which demonstrates the company’s commitment to staying up-to-date with all the needs of their clients.

Augusta Precious Metals Fees – 4/5

Augusta Precious Metals offers a transparent fee structure, which customers always appreciate.

For example, the account setup charge is just $50, while storage and custodial fees combine for $180 per year. This is minimal compared to what other companies charge for their services.

While fee transparency is a plus, one drawback is the high minimum deposit requirement. To open an account at Augusta Precious Metals, you’ll need at least $50,000.

Augusta Precious Metals Storage – 5/5

Augusta Precious Metals IRA offers very flexible storage options. Clients who want the best in security can send their funds to the Delaware Depository – one of the leading depositories in terms of security.

However, clients can also choose to send their assets to several different IRS-approved facilities spread out across the country.

Augusta Precious Metals Reputation – 5/5

This company is known for dealing with high net-worth individuals, so they have the pedigree to match. You know your money is in good hands when you open an account with Augusta Precious Metals.

They have an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and have thousands of 5-star reviews across independent websites. In fact, we could hardly find any negative reviews at all. People trust the expert consultants at Augusta Precious Metals – that much is clear.

24/7 Lifetime Support

Birch Gold Group – Best Customer Support

Birch Gold Group Pros

Transparent fees

Focused on customer education

Outstanding reputation

Excellent customer support

Birch Gold Group Cons

The website is not easy to navigate

Birch Gold Group has built a reputation for providing exceptional customer support, making it easy for anyone to set up their gold IRA.

With its commitment to transparent fees and teaching customers the fundamentals of precious metal investing, Birch Gold Group thoroughly deserves its high scores.

Birch Gold Group Features – 4.2/5

Birch Gold Group has a streamlined account creation process. They allow several different types of precious metal IRA accounts to be rolled over into your gold IRA, including traditional IRAs, Roth IRAs, SEP IRAs, SIMPLE IRAs, and 401ks.

A Birch Gold Group specialist will walk you through the creation of your account and help you choose the precious metals to add to your portfolio. They offer gold, silver, platinum, and palladium. All their assets are approved to the high-quality standards set by the IRS.

In addition to the personalized care you receive from their consultants, Birch Gold Group has an extensive collection of articles and interviews with industry leaders to help beginner investors learn more about investing in precious metals.

The only place where Birch Gold Group falters slightly compared to their competitors is in the website interface. It’s not as polished and slick as the others, and users can get lost in a large amount of text.

Still, that is a minor drawback. Most clients share extremely positive reviews about the service they receive from Birch Gold Group.

Birch Gold Group Fees – 5/5

Birch Gold Group stands out when it comes to fee transparency. While other companies make it difficult to find their fee structures on their websites, Birch Gold Group clearly breaks down its account setup fees and ongoing charges.

In general, their fees are also on the lower end for the industry.

To open an account, you’ll need to deposit at least $10,000. Then, you’ll be charged $50 for the account setup fee and $30 for a wire transfer. After that, annual storage, insurance, and management fees cost $200.

It’s important to note that this is a flat fee, not a percentage of your account balance. So, your annual payments will always stay the same, even if your account grows significantly.

Birch Gold GroupStorage – 5/5

Birch Gold Group offers two equally secure options for storing your precious metal assets. You can choose between allocating your gold with the Delaware Depository or Brinks Global Services.

Both companies maintain state-of-the-art secure facilities. The Delaware Depository is used by many gold IRA companies and sets the standard for precious metal storage. On the other hand,

Brinks is a global leader in secure storage solutions and has headquarters in most major cities worldwide.

You can’t go wrong with either of these options, as both assume full liability for the assets under their custody.

Birch Gold Group Reputation – 4.9/5

Birch Gold Group has served customers in the gold industry for almost two decades. They’ve developed a solid reputation and received hundreds of 5-star reviews from satisfied clients during this time.

People often praise their high customer service standards and emphasize how the consultants at Birch Gold Group go out of their way to explain how everything works.

Lastly Birch Gold Group has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and a Triple-A rating with the Business Consumer Alliance. So rest assured that you will be in good hands.

Best Customer Service

American Bullion – Best Educational Resources

American Bullion Pros

Excellent security

Large educational resource section

Gold, silver, platinum, and palladium IRAs

American Bullion Cons

Lack of fee transparency

American Bullion is another excellent choice if you’re looking for a gold IRA company that provides outstanding service and cares about educating its customers.

With one of the most extensive educational resource sections of any company on this list, American Bullion is great for beginner investors or those who are new to gold IRAs.

American Bullion Features – 4/5

American Bullion partners with the STRATA Trust Company to help customers open their self-directed IRAs. Clients can fund their accounts with gold, silver, platinum, or palladium.

They also offer most of the standard gold coin options that meet IRS standards but don’t have as extensive a catalog as some of their competitors.

An area where the company stands out is its extensive blog and educational resource center.

Compared to some of the other companies on this list that only have a few educational posts, American Bullion has over 80 pages on its blog. So whether you’re looking for market updates or investment advice, American Bullion has you covered.

Another unique aspect of American Bullion is its annual scholarship program. Every year, they give away $1,000 to the student winner of their essay contest.

The essay topic relates to gold and investing. This scholarship program is a nice touch that demonstrates the company’s commitment to making a difference in their community.

American Bullion Fees – 3/5

American Bullion isn’t forthcoming with its pricing structure. Unfortunately, this makes it difficult for customers to evaluate their services and decide if it’s worth creating an account.

To confirm their pricing structure, you’ll have to contact the company directly.

That said, online research suggests that the minimum account opening balance at American Bullion is $50,000. This is above average compared to the other companies on this list.

American Bullion Storage – 5/5

American Bullion stores all its clients’ assets in the Delaware Depository. This is in keeping with most of the other companies we reviewed. The Delaware Depository features Class 3 vaults and carries a $1 billion insurance policy through Lloyd’s of London.

You are free to choose between segregated and non-segregated storage. For investors with unique gold coins, segregated storage allows you to keep the exact assets you deposit upon opening an account.

However, this service comes with an additional premium charge.

American Bullion Reputation – 4/5

American Bullion has been around since 2009, and they appear to have maintained a positive reputation with their clients ever since.

The IRA service has a Triple-A rating with the Business Consumer Alliance and an A rating with the Better Business Bureau.

They also have hundreds of 5-star reviews on Trustpilot. Their clients seem to appreciate the company’s honesty, friendliness, and ability to simplify the account setup and rollover process.

SD Bullion – Best For Low Gold Prices

SD Bullion Pros

Low price guarantee

Multiple custodian options

Buyback commitment

Pay with Bitcoin

SD Bullion Cons

Some negative reviews

IRA accounts are not the main focus

No fees are listed on the website

SD Bullion is ranked by Inc. 500 as the fastest-growing precious metals dealer in the US.

This is an outstanding endorsement and speaks volumes about the company’s positive growth and future trajectory. They have some of the most competitive prices for precious metals, making them an easy choice for purchasing gold to fund your IRA.

SD Bullion Features – 4/5

SD Bullion claims to have the lowest prices for precious metals on the market. Their website is primarily built to showcase their gold, silver, platinum, and palladium products and make the purchasing process quick and simple for their customers.

In terms of an online shopping experience for precious metals, SD Bullion excels. No other company on this list makes it easier to purchase precious metals. The process is as straightforward as buying anything else online.

When it comes to setting up a gold IRA, the experience is less impressive.

Since it’s not the main focus of the business, this page seems to get lost in the background. As a result, you don’t feel that gold IRAs are the company’s specialty. However, if you’re looking for the best deals and an easy way to purchase precious metals, SD Bullion is an excellent choice.

SD Bullion Fees – 3/5

The company doesn’t list its IRA account fees on the website. So while the prices for its precious metal assets may be competitive in the market, there’s no way to determine the fee structure for SD Bullion IRA accounts.

The only fees we could find on the website stated that storing your assets at the SD Depository can cost as low as $9.99 per month. Unfortunately, to learn more about other fees or account minimum balances, you’ll have to contact the company directly.

SD Bullion Storage – 3.5/5

SD Bullion lists 6 different gold IRA custodians on their website that manage their clients’ funds. Only two of them store assets with the Delaware Depository – one of the highest-standard storage facilities in the country.

For the other custodians, their depository is unspecified. So, any potential investors should research the custodian before working with them.

Make sure to only deposit funds with a custodian that partners with a depository that meets the high standards set by the IRS.

SD Bullion Reputation – 4.5/5

SD Bullion has a very positive reputation, with an A+ rating at the Better Business Bureau and over 80,000 reviews online.

The reviews are also overwhelmingly positive, but there do seem to be some complaints as well. However, the negative reviews seem to be related to shipments of precious metals and are not associated with IRA accounts.

US Gold Bureau – Best Coin Selection

US Gold Bureau Pros

Large selection of precious metals

Helpful educational resources

Selection of rare coins

US Gold Bureau Cons

Limited information about their IRA offerings

Several negative reviews

The US Gold Bureau is a company with exceptional pedigree. Its parent company was selected by the state of Texas to build and operate the Texas Bullion depository – the only state-administered precious metals depository in the country.

With a considerable collection of gold coins and other assets, as well as solid educational resources, the US Gold Bureau is another gold IRA company to consider.

US Gold Bureau Features – 4/5

The US Gold Bureau offers all the standard IRA services as other companies on this list. However, it is not a primary focus, which is evident on the website. If you’re looking for a lot of info on their gold IRA account setup process, you’ll have to contact them directly.

Here’s what they do well. The US Gold Bureau places a strong emphasis on customer education.

Their website features the best organization among their competitors, with a comprehensive catalog of portfolio planning, financial analysis, and informational content related to specific coins and other physical precious metals.

When it comes to coin selection, the US Gold Bureau shines. Not only do they have an extensive collection of gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars, they have a section for gold and silver rare coins that you won’t find on many other websites.

US Gold Bureau Fees – 3/5

Unfortunately, there are no fees for IRAs listed on the US Gold Bureau website. This makes it difficult to evaluate the value of their services. You’ll need to contact their customer service representatives directly to learn more about their pricing.

US Gold Bureau Storage – 5/5

The US Gold Bureau partners with the Texas Bullion Depository for secure asset storage. This is the only state-administered precious metals depository in the country.

All assets stored in this highly secure facility are fully insured by Lloyd’s of London, giving investors peace of mind that their funds are 100% covered.

US Gold Bureau Reputation – 3.5/5

Overall, the US Gold Bureau has positive ratings. Having been in the business for over 19 years, it has a demonstrated track record of providing good customer service and helping customers with their gold and silver needs.

However, a quick survey of online reviews shows a higher ratio of negative reviews than the other companies on this list.

Some customers cite issues with their orders and low buyback prices. While this is a legitimate precious metals IRA company with many satisfied customers, new clients should be aware of any potential issues.

Regal Assets – Best Range of Assets

Regal Assets Pros

High profile organization

Diversify with cryptocurrency

Excellent customer support

Low minimum account balance

Regal Assets Cons

Some negative reviews

Regal Assets is one of the leaders in the IRA industry, providing customers with excellent service and a range of diverse assets.

As a member of the Forbes Finance Council and occupying the #20 spot on Inc. 500 for financial services, Regal Assets is a good option in terms of quality.

Regal Assets Features – 4.2/5

What makes Regal Assets stand out among the competitors on this list is its range of funding options.

Not only can you add precious metals like gold, silver, platinum, and palladium to your account, you can fund it with cryptocurrency as well.

This makes Regal Assets an excellent choice for those who want to truly diversify their retirement portfolio. And if you ever need to withdraw funds early, they offer a convenient and straightforward buyback program.

However, If your focus is solely on gold, you may want to choose a precious metals IRA that exclusively deals with precious metals.

It’s easy to get started by setting up an account at Regal Assets. As one of the most high-profile companies in the financial services industry, they have extensive experience dealing with a wide range of customers.

Regal Assets Fees – 5/5

Unlike other gold IRA companies with obscure or confusing pricing structures, Regal Asset keeps it simple.

You need at least $10,000 to open an account. After that, you can expect to pay a flat annual fee of $250 for storage and admin costs.

Not only is this amount lower than most of their competitors, but it also helps you avoid being charged by percentage. That way, if your account grows significantly, you still just have to pay one flat fee.

Regal Assets Storage – 4.8/5

Regal Asset partners with Brinks Global Services to secure their clients’ assets. Brinks is a world leader in securing precious assets, so investors should have no hesitation when evaluating the storage situation at Regal Assets.

In addition, they offer several options for segregated storage if you want to preserve your unique, rare coin collection.

Regal Assets Reputation – 4.7/5

Regal Assets has a high profile and is regularly featured in Forbes, Smart Money, Inc. 500, and other publications.

The company has thousands of positive reviews on independent review websites. Most people praise the dedicated customer support and the ease of setting up an account.

However, the company only has a B- rating from the Better Business Bureau. This indicates that perhaps not everyone has been blown away by the customer service at Regal Assets.

Overall, the company maintains an excellent reputation, but investors should still note potential shortcomings.

How We Selected the Best Gold IRAs

We considered over a dozen gold IRAs when making the selection in this review. Our highest priority was picking reputable precious metal IRAs with considerable experience in IRA management and precious metal assets.

Since most people will be holding gold in the IRAs for many years, it’s crucial to choose a company that has a proven track record of excellent service and will continue to exist for many years to come.

Security was another primary consideration. How do the companies store their investors’ assets, and what kind of insurance do they provide?

Other factors we looked at were cost and additional features. While the fees vary by platform, we only chose IRAs that offered excellent services for their fee structure.

Guide to Choosing the Best Gold IRA Account

What is a Gold IRA Company?

A gold IRA company enables you to open and maintain a specialized, self-directed individual retirement account (IRA) by holding physical gold and other precious metals.

How Do Gold IRAs Work?

Gold IRAs work in a similar way to traditional IRAs. However, instead of holding paper assets like stocks, bonds, funds, ETFs, and cash equivalents, gold IRAs contain physical gold assets.

The IRA company stores your gold bullion or coins in a secure vault until you are eligible to take possession of the assets.

Most gold IRA companies allow you to choose between a traditional IRA or Roth IRA structure.

In traditional IRAs, your taxes are deferred until you withdraw your funds after retiring. Roth IRAs are taxed when you make your contributions, but future withdrawals are tax-free.

Is It Safe To Put My Money in a Gold IRA?

Yes, it’s safe to put your money in a gold IRA If you choose one of the reputable companies on this list or carry out your own research. These services will provide you with the required security measures to keep your gold assets safe.

However, no precious metals IRA provider can influence the price of your precious metal assets. The price of gold depends on external economic factors.

So be sure to research the fundamentals of investing in the gold market before putting your money in precious metal IRAs.

What Are the Advantages of Gold IRAs?

There are several advantages of gold IRAs. For one, Gold is generally considered one of the safest, most stable financial assets.

That’s why it’s often used as a hedge against fiat currency inflation. Moreover, since it’s a scarce, valuable resource, its value appreciates over time.

Compared to stocks, which are considerably more volatile than precious metals, gold’s value is unlikely to fall dramatically. Over time, gold has demonstrated reliable, profitable returns.

How Much Gold Do I Need To Retire?

There is no set answer as to how much gold you need to retire. Each person’s retirement requirements will be different.

For one thing, your retirement target depends on your personal budget, lifestyle, and place of residence. In addition, financial markets are unpredictable. So the value of your gold IRA may fluctuate according to the market.

Should I Buy Gold Bullion or Gold Coins?

When it comes to buying gold bullion or gold coins – both are valued the same way – the spot price per ounce.

However, gold coins are generally more suitable for individual investors because they’re easier to trade and may result in higher premiums. Small bullion bars can be harder to sell, while large bullion bars are more suitable for institutional investors.

How Do I Choose the Best Gold IRA for My Needs?

When choosing the gold IRA for your needs, you should consider two primary factors: reputation and fees.

Opening a precious metals IRA account should be a long-term plan, so the provider needs to be a well-established company that will continue operating well into the future.

Before signing up for a platform, be sure to search for negative news regarding the company. If you notice anything that raises your concern, consider choosing another financial provider.

Investigate all the different fees charged by the platform. Based on your account’s size, there may be trading fees, administrative fees, storage fees, and other hidden fees. Choose a gold IRA company best suited to managing your funds according to your budget.

Gold IRAs often require high minimum deposits. For that reason, they are more suited to older investors with more savings. On the other hand, younger investors may want to first open a traditional IRA account and diversify it with gold later when they have more savings.

Best Gold IRA Companies: Top 3 Comparison

Company Why We Chose It Notable Features Account Minimum Editor’s Rating Goldco Best Overall Moneyback in precious metals $25,000 19.8/20 Augusta Precious Metals Best Reputation Lifetime support $50,000 19.8/20 Birch Gold Group Best Customer Service Transparent fees $10,000 19.5/20

Final Thoughts on the Best Gold IRA Companies

For those looking to diversify their investment portfolios, precious metals IRAs allow you to mitigate risk while potentially gaining significant returns. In times of economic unpredictability, gold is often the safest hedge against inflation and a volatile stock market.

Before you create an account with one of the platforms on our list, be sure to do your own research.

Contact their customer support if you have any questions regarding their features or fees. If you’re unsure whether opening a gold IRA is right for you, consult a qualified financial advisor.

To conclude, we believe Goldco is the top choice when it comes to the best gold IRA companies. Not only will their helpful customer support help you along the way, but the service’s competitive pricing and high buyback guarantee are also what makes them worth it.

Best of luck!

Disclosure: The owners of this content may be paid to recommend the following gold IRA companies. The content on this website, including any positive reviews of Goldco Direct, Birch Gold Group, and other reviews, may not be neutral or independent.