Sponsored

Best Litecoin Casinos for Online Slots, Casino Games, and Deposit Bonuses in 2022

Although we’re the first to admit it’s not as popular as Bitcoin or Ethereum, we can’t ignore Litecoin due to its liquidity and P2P superiority, which makes it a natural fit for online gambling.

That’s why we’re breaking down the best Litecoin casinos using strict, player-first criteria.

Whether you’ve been hodling for years or are new to the LTC game, we’re sure one of our top Litecoin casinos online will have a great home for you depending on your unique needs.

Let’s take a look.

Top Online Casinos That Accept Litecoin

1. 7Bit – Best Overall Litecoin Casino

Pros

7,000+ slots and online casino games

Daily slot races with large prize pools

Plenty of provably fair games available

Attractive welcome and weekly deposit bonuses

Over 8 years in operation

Cons

No live casino games for US players

No fiat banking options

Up first we have 7Bit, a highly-popular crypto casino with one of the largest collections of slots and casino games on the net. Since its inception in 2014, 7Bit has grown immensely in popularity and is seen by many as the best Litecoin casino in operation.

Game Selection & Variety – 5/5

If you consider selection the most important aspect of an online casino, it doesn’t get much better than 7Bit. The site currently offers over 7,000 slots and table games, all of which come courtesy of 23 quality developers like BGaming, Beltra, and Evoplay.

If you dig into the available table games, you’ll find an extensive variety of video blackjack, baccarat, and roulette games. If you’re looking to try something different, there’s even a few video poker and dice games thrown into the mix.

7Bit is also an industry leader when it comes to crypto-exclusives, and the site offers several high-RTP and high-volatility classics like Crazy Monkey and Pharaohs Empire.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.6/5

As far as bonuses go, 7Bit doesn’t disappoint, and new players can claim up to 5 BTC in bonus cash over their first four casino deposits (40x play through). The total possible LTC welcome bonus is slightly lower at 12.5 LTC, though this is still one of the highest Litecoin bonuses going.

Once you’ve worked your way through the welcome package, you’ll find several attractive deposit bonuses at your disposal. Examples include free spins on Wednesdays, a Monday reload bonus, and a weekend cash-back promo.

Unfortunately, whether it be bonus cash or free spins, progressive jackpots and a few select slot games can’t be used to satisfy these wagering requirements. Always check the small print.

Usability & Special Features – 4.8/5

With its cool-blue color scheme, 7Bit’s website is a pleasure to use. All sections are clearly marked out and there’s several filter options available for sorting the site’s massive game collection.

One feature we really appreciated is 7Bit’s live chat function. Unlike most online casinos we looked at, connecting with a live representative takes just a few minutes and the support staff comes across as knowledgeable and professional.

While the online casino accepts Litecoin and 6 other cryptocurrencies, no fiat banking options are currently supported. Nevertheless, if you consider yourself a crypto-savvy individual, you’ll have no issue funding your account.

Reputation – 5/5

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a list of top cryptocurrency casinos that doesn’t include 7Bit, something we see as a testament to the site’s popularity among gamers.

Furthermore, 7Bit is owned by Dama NV, a well-known operator of online casinos that currently has over 40 gambling sites under its control.

What’s more, 7Bit was one of the earliest adopters of provably fair gaming, a blockchain-based approach that improves on standard random number generator technology.

2. mBit Casino – Best Deposit Bonuses

Pros

2,700+ slots and table games

Generous welcome bonus

Weekly deposit bonus for existing customers

Daily slot races with large grand prizes

Lighting fast payouts

Cons

No live dealer games for US players

MBit is another world-class Litecoin casino which, along with excellent variety, is known for having some of the best bonuses in the industry. Moreover, the online casino boasts a lightning fast withdrawal time of 10 minutes or less.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.8/5

With nearly 3000 slots and casino games available, you’ll never be left without options at mBit. Moreover, the site is known for its daily slot races whose prize pools include everything from free spins and bonus funds to comp points.

MBit is one of the few LTC casinos with a dedicated dice games section. When clicked, you’ll be led to a small collection of games that includes Sic-Bo and rocket dice. If you’re after something more traditional – like blackjack, roulette, or baccarat – don’t worry, you won’t be disappointed.

There is, however, one minor downside worth mentioning. Because of licensing issues, US-based players aren’t granted access to live casino games.

If you happen to sign-up using a non-US-based IP address, you’ll find a solid selection of 36 live dealer games at your disposal, all of which are operated by Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses & Promotions – 5/5

At 110% up to 230 LTC plus 300 free spins, mBit’s welcome bonus is one the most attractive we’ve come across. Keep in mind however that to grab those 300 free spins, you’ll need to deposit a minimum of 1.2 LTC – otherwise you’ll get ‘just’ 20 free spins tacked on.

All bonus funds come with reasonable 35x wagering requirements, which mBit gives you 14 days to satisfy. By comparison, most online gambling sites only allow you 3 – 5 days to meet these requirements.

Reload bonuses for existing customers revolve around mBit’s VIP program. This program is composed of 10 levels for players to work through, each named after a different cryptocurrency.

At the lowest level, users can claim a daily 2% cashback bonus, while at the highest level, this number increases to 20%.

The VIP program also runs a weekly reload bonus that ranges from 25% – 100% up to 1 BTC (or 16 LTC) along with a milestone gift of free spins for each new level you obtain.

Usability & Special Features – 4.6/5

Like 7Bit, mBit has a visually appealing web page that’s both intuitive and easy to use. However, the number of filter options is low, and sorting through the site’s massive game catalog can prove time-consuming.

Nevertheless, the dashboard section is very handy and displays everything from available bonuses, active bonuses, deposit/withdrawal status, and more.

Along with Litecoin and 6 other cryptocurrencies, mBit has recently joined the growing list of online casinos that accept Ripple (XRP).

MBit has garnered a reputation for having some of the fastest withdrawal times in the online casino industry, and once initiated your winnings will hit your wallet in 10 minutes or less.

Reputation – 4.7/5

Mbit is known among both iGaming and crypto enthusiasts as one of the best Litecoin casinos out there. The site has also managed to build a relationship with 38 game providers, meaning it must be doing something right.

While no major payment issues have been reported, mBit does reserve the right to pay out winnings of 10 BTC or more in 10% increments – let’s hope this is an issue.

Finally, because KYC checks are not a standard part of the withdrawal process, the Litecoin casino may be an attractive option for players who value anonymity.

That said, mBit reserves the right to request personal information on withdrawals, which it’s known to do from time-to-time.

3. Red Dog Casino – Best Mobile Litecoin Casino

Pros

Convenient mix of crypto & fiat payment options

255% welcome bonus

Excellent mobile support

Live dealer games for US players

Cons

Small selection of online casino games

Minimum withdrawal limit of $150

Only a single weekly deposit bonus

RedDog began operations in October of 2019, making it one of newest Litecoin casinos on our list. Despite being just a few years old, it’s already managed to attract a decent following and the well-optimized mobile site provides one of the best portable gaming experiences out there.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.1/5

Because RedDog only works with a single game developer (RTG), its game selection lags behind the last two Litecoin casinos covered.

Still, within this collection of 156 slots and casino games, you’ll find several popular, high-RTP titles like Spirit of the Inca, WildFire 7’s, and Aztecs Treasure.

If you pay a visit to the site’s table games section, you may be disappointed to find just a handful of options available – most of which come in the form of video blackjack and poker.

Fortunately, RedDog does have 13 live casino games in its catalog, all of which can be accessed by US players without issue.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.3/5

RedDog supplies all new players with a 255% welcome bonus plus 35 free spins. This first deposit bonus can be claimed five times, leaving you with plenty of bonus funds to play with.

However, these bonus funds come with a max cash-out limit of 30x, which is something to keep in mind while you wager.

Existing customers have just a single deposit bonus at their disposal, one that provides them with 24/7 reload bonuses up to 160%, which is as amazing as it sounds.

If the deposit is made via Bitcoin or Neosurf, RedDog tacks on an extra 25%.

Usability & Special Features – 4.4/5

The most impressive aspect of RedDog’s website is its mobile compatibility. When you access the online gambling site from your smartphone, you’ll be met with a seamless gaming experience on both Android and iOS devices.

Additionally, the online casino has its own casino client available for download. Once installed, you’ll be able to access everything RedDog has to offer straight from your desktop, giving you a convenient alternative to browser-based gaming.

Unfortunately, there are two minor drawbacks to mention. First off, the minimum withdrawal limit is $150, which some players will find high. Furthermore, there aren’t any instant payout options, and even crypto withdrawals can take between 1 and 3 business days to process.

Reputation – 4.1/5

Because of its relatively young age, RedDog hasn’t had much time to build itself a solid reputation.

That said, it’s a great Litecoin casino that’s been growing in popularity year over year.

In some ways, RedDog can be thought of as a hybrid between a crypto and traditional casino. While the site does accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, and Litecoin deposits, standard payment options like credit cards, Neosurf, and Flexepin are also supported.

4. Wild Casino – Best Litecoin Casino for Live Casino Games

Pros

Attractive welcome and weekly deposit bonus

Large selection of crypto & fiat payment methods

US-player friendly live dealer games

378 slots and LTC casino games

Cons

Limited Litecoin poker games

No provably fair games

No live chat

Tracing its roots back to 1991, Wild Casino is a well-established online gambling site loaded with tons of exclusive bonuses. If you’re looking for a Litecoin casino with US-friendly live dealer options, consider paying Wild Casino a visit.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.1/5

Wild Casino has just under 400 slots and casino games to choose from, most of which are provided by BetSoft. Dragon Gaming and Fresh Deck Studios, two lesser-known providers, are also featured in the collection and their inclusion adds a refreshing dose of variety to the mix.

Because Wild Casino has chosen to work almost exclusively with BetSoft, you’ll find several popular slot games – like Book of the Dead, Starburst, and Achilles – missing from the casino’s catalog.

On the plus side, Wild Casino offers a decent selection of live dealer games. All games are split between the site’s Red and Black casino and include games like Litecoin roulette, blackjack, super 8, baccarat, and more.

Blackjack rooms have table limits that range from $5 – $5000, and while most rooms are limited to 7 players, there are a handful of unlimited player games available.

What’s more, many rooms allow for unlimited bet behinds.

Bonuses & Promotions – 5/5

Wild Casino is stacked with bonuses, starting with an attractive crypto welcome package of up to $9,000 over the first five deposits. These bonus funds come with 45x wagering requirements and a max release amount of 10x up to $20,000.

All Litecoin deposits are rewarded with 5% cashback and funds are automatically credited to your cash balance (and not as a free play bonus). Furthermore, all players can take advantage of a 10% weekly rebate, a Tuesday top-up promo, and a Hump day special.

Wild Casino also runs a game of the week special. Each week features a new game and all participants have the chance to win 1 of 10 $500 cash prizes. These bonus funds come with 10x wagering requirements and a modest 2x max cash-out limit.

When you take all the above into account, it’s clear that this Litecoin casino offers some of the better bonuses and promotions around.

Usability & Special Features – 4.4/5

Wild Casino’s site layout is fairly standard, and while it could do with a bit of tidying up, players will have no issue navigating the various sections.

Besides Bitcoin and Litecoin payments, Wild Casino accepts an interesting selection of cryptocurrencies that includes Bitcoin Cash, Solano, Binance Chain, and Cardano.

All withdrawals require 24-48 hours to complete, and while this isn’t instant, it’s a processing time that’s ahead of most traditional online casinos.

One change we would like to see is the inclusion of a live chat function. Although Wild Casino claims their support staff is available 24/7, the only available contact method is email.

Reputation – 4.2/5

Given what this Litecoin casino offers, it’s no surprise it holds a decent reputation among Litecoin gambling enthusiasts. We especially like how there’s a bonus available for nearly every day of the week and most wagering requirements are very reasonable.

Still, as mentioned above, Wild Casino offers noticeably less support compared to what you’d find at other online casinos. Besides the lack of a live chat feature, there’s no site map and the available FAQs section is sparse.

Finally, it’s worth mentioning that there’s no 2 factor authentication feature for securing your account. There are, however, some basic safe gambling tools available, most notably a time out and self-exclusion function.

5. Cafe Casino – Best Litecoin Casino for Slot Tournaments

Pros

Attractive first deposit bonus

Regular slot tournaments

Great option for US players

Crypto and fiat payment options available

Cons

Less than 200 slots and casino games

Limited deposit bonuses

Rounding out our top 5 is Cafe Casino, a Curacao-based outfit that’s been serving gamers since 2016. This US-friendly casino site is one of the most trustworthy Litecoin casinos in operation and is enjoyed by thousands of state-side gamblers each week.

Game Selection & Variety – 4.1/5

With just around 200 slots and casino games available, Cafe Casino’s selection is significantly less than what most Litecoin casinos offer. That said, you may be surprised at just how much fun you can get out of this smaller-than-average collection.

For example, their online casino has regular slot tournaments that run all day long. These tournaments last 10 minutes each and feature a minimum bet amount of just $1. The top 3 contestants win a small cash prize of between $5 and $15.

Cafe Casino is home to several popular progressive jackpot slots, including well-known titles like 777 Deluxe, Caesar’s Empire, and CyberPunk City. If you’re lucky to be around at the right time, you may catch a jackpot of well over $10,000.

Bonuses & Promotions – 4.0/5

As a welcome gift, Cafe Casino offers new customers 350% up to $2,500 on their first crypto deposit. If you choose to fund your account via fiat currency, this match bonus drops to 250%.

Loyal customers can enjoy a weekly mystery bonus, and as the name implies, you never know exactly what you’ll get. More often than not, this bonus will come in the form of cashback, free spins, or a mixture of the two.

From then on, Cafe Casino’s bonuses are tied to their VIP program, which awards cash back the higher you climb up the ladder – plus even unlocking Bitcoin SV as a payment method.

Usability & Special Features – 4.2/5

Cafe Casino’s interface is simple and the LTC casino has no doubt taken a ‘less is more’ approach. Still, we would like to see more filter options for sorting games, as right now, you don’t even have the option to search by developer.

That minor issue aside, the site looks great when accessed from a mobile device, and customer support is usually quick to respond. We also appreciate how all games can be played in demo mode, allowing you to test out new titles without spending a dime.

Reputation – 4.7/5

Because Cafe Casino is owned and operated by the same people that brought you Bovada and Ignition, it’s one of the more trusted online casino gaming sites for US players.

If you value safety and security over selection and variety, then Cafe Casino is one of the best LTC casinos around.

What’s more, the site has been in operation since 2016, so it’s got years of loyal customers to back them up.

How We Chose The Best Litecoin Casinos

Game Selection & Variety

We only recommend online casinos that offer a quality level of game selection with reputable, industry-leading game providers.

Mobile Compatibility

Although mobile compatibility is the norm these days, some casino sites are better optimized for mobile devices than others – we’re making sure each works like a clock should you decide to fire up a game from the comforts of the couch.

Available Bonuses

Whether it be an attractive first deposit bonus or a weekly free spins, all casinos we recommend offer attractive bonuses for both new and existing customers – that have fair wagering requirements to ensure you stand a chance of cashing them out.

Reputation

Just holding a gaming license isn’t enough, and to ensure you get the best iGaming experience possible, we only reviewed gambling sites that hold a quality reputation and have been serving gamblers for years.

Best Litecoin Casinos FAQ

What Is Litecoin?

Created in 2011, Litecoin is an early spin-off of Bitcoin and one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in circulation. Unlike Bitcoin, Litecoin is designed to process a block (a permanent record of digital transactions) every 2.5 minutes, making Litecoin transactions 4 times faster than Bitcoin.

Today, the coin is heavily utilized as a P2P payment network, which explains its high-level inclusion in the world of online gambling.

Are Litecoin Casinos Legal?

The legality of off-shore crypto casinos is a complicated subject as laws vary by jurisdiction. Because most Litecoin casinos don’t enforce geo-restrictions, it’s up to you to make sure you’re not breaking any state laws.

What Is the Best Litecoin Wallet To Use?

Most casino sites advise against funding your LTC casino account using Coinbase or Kraken, and instead, recommend using a crypto wallet. If you don’t have much experience using Litecoin wallets, we recommend taking a look at Atomic wallet.

Not only is it Litecoin-compatible, but its interface is very user-friendly compared to other options like Electrum-LTC and Exodus.

However, the most secure way to store your LTC and other cryptocurrencies is by using a hardware wallet like the Ledger Nano S or Trezor Model T.

What Are Wagering Requirements and How Do They Work?

Wagering requirements, sometimes referred to as playthrough requirements, determine how many times over you must play your bonus before you can request a withdrawal.

For example, say you deposited 10 LTC as part of a welcome bonus for which you were awarded 10 LTC in bonus funds. With typical wagering requirements of 35x, you would be required to place 350 LTC worth of wagers.

How Long Do Litecoin Transactions Take and How Much Do They Cost?

Because each block is mined in 2.5 minutes or less, all Litecoin transactions take 2.5 minutes or less to complete. Transaction fees are very low and usually cost just a few cents.

During periods of heavy use, the network may become congested, causing transaction fees to increase slightly. Even when this occurs, network costs are still very low.

How To Choose the Best Litecoin Casino For Me?

When choosing the best Litecoin casino, take a moment to consider the following:

Games Selection: Is there something in particular you’re after? Perhaps a specific slot game or an alternative version of Litecoin roulette? If so, make sure the casino in question offers it.

Is there something in particular you’re after? Perhaps a specific slot game or an alternative version of Litecoin roulette? If so, make sure the casino in question offers it. Geo-Restrictions: As we saw earlier, some online casinos block US-players from accessing live dealer games. In some cases, this can apply to bonuses and even game selection as well. When choosing a new site, check for any geo restrictions.

As we saw earlier, some online casinos block US-players from accessing live dealer games. In some cases, this can apply to bonuses and even game selection as well. When choosing a new site, check for any geo restrictions. Bonus Terms: Even if a casino site offers an attractive first deposit bonus, check that the wagering requirements are reasonable and within your ability to satisfy.

Even if a casino site offers an attractive first deposit bonus, check that the wagering requirements are reasonable and within your ability to satisfy. Reputation: Finally, always stick to Litecoin casinos that have a reputation for being fair and secure.

Related Reading: Best crypto casinos

Top Litecoin Casinos Compared

Casino Editor’s Notes First Deposit Bonus Number of Games 7Bit Casino Unbeatable catalog of games, super quick withdrawals, fantastic reload bonuses 100% up to $100 or 1.5 BTC + 100 free spins 7,000+ mBit Casino Large games menu, quick payouts, slot tournaments with large prizes 110% up to 1 BTC + 300 free spins 2,700+ Red Dog Casino Large multiple first deposit bonus, nice live dealer casino, fiat currencies accepted too 255% + 35 free spins 156 Wild Casino Huge welcome bonus package, long list of reload bonuses, fantastic live casino 300% up to $3,000 378 Cafe Casino Low buy-in slot tournaments, large first deposit bonus, progressive jackpot slots 350% up to $2,500 160

How to Get Started With a Litecoin Casino

1. Create a Username and Password

The first step to opening an account involves clicking the ‘Sign Up’ button located in the top right corner of the homepage.

When done, you’ll be taken to the sign up page where you’ll enter an email address, create a password, and choose a currency (you can change this later if you want).

2. Check Email for Confirmation Link

Next, check your inbox (or spam email folder if it doesn’t appear) for a confirmation message. When it arrives, open it and give the confirmation link a click.

3. Fund Account

Before you can play slots and other casino games, you’ll have to make a deposit. To do this, click on the deposit button in the top right corner, choose your desired cryptocurrency, and copy the wallet address.

Next, send a supported cryptocurrency to this address. Litecoin deposits are typically processed by the network in 2.5 minutes or less.

Final Thoughts on the Best Litecoin Casinos

When we consider game selection, provably fair gaming, free spins, and available bonuses, it’s no mystery why 7Bit is our pick for the best Litecoin casino online.

That said, depending on your specific needs you also can’t go wrong by deciding to play casino games at any of the online casinos on our list.

Whichever option you end up choosing, good luck, and happy gambling!

DISCLAIMER: You probably don’t need us to tell you that any form of gambling comes with risks and should not be undertaken as a solution to solve your financial troubles. It’s worth remembering the phrase…the house always wins!

If you suffer from a gambling problem or suspect somebody you know does, then we strongly suggest that you call the National Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700 to talk with an advisor for help and to make gambling safer for you or your loved ones. Remember all gambling sites and guides are 18+ only.

Casino sites listed on our site may not be available in your region. Check your local laws to ensure online gambling is available and legal where you live. Our reviews are independent and reader-supported and we may receive commissions for recommendations made in our websites guides, this does not affect our rankings methodology and we always recommend sites we believe will provide the most enjoyable gaming experience.

Visit these organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.ncpgambling.org/programs-resources/resources/

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Sponsored by Paradise Digital Media