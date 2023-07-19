7Bit Casino Review for 2023: 5 BTC Bonus, 3,000+ Games, and More

On the hunt for your new favorite Bitcoin casino without a clear winner in sight? Your search could well be over with 7Bit – a famous BTC casino offering users over 4,000 casino games, a 177% welcome deposit bonus, and so much more!

In our 7Bit Casino review, we take a closer look at features that make it stand out from the others. First, we’ll start with the major pros and cons of the casino and slowly dive deeper into everything else you should know.

Let’s get started!

7Bit Casino Pros:

177% welcome bonus and 77 extra spins

Newcomers offered 50 no deposit bonus spins

Generous welcome bonus package up to $5,000

Excellent comp points system

Instant payouts on crypto withdrawals

4,000+ casino games by renowned brands

7Bit Casino Cons:

Phone support missing

Deposit commission fees

Check Out the Most Generous 7Bit Casino Bonuses and Promotions:

177% Welcome Bonus & 77 Extra Spins (SPINBONUS) : New players at 7Bit Casino has a couple of welcome bonuses at their disposal, including an awesome177% exclusive first deposit bonus that comes attached to 77 bonus spins usable on the Platinum Lightning slot.

New players at 7Bit Casino has a couple of welcome bonuses at their disposal, including an awesome177% exclusive first deposit bonus that comes attached to 77 bonus spins usable on the Platinum Lightning slot. 50 No Deposit Extra Spins (ACEBONUS) : While looking into all the different 7Bit Casino bonuses and promotions, we also searched for 7Bit Casino free chips 2023. Our search for bonus chips came out short, but we found an awesome no deposit offer redeemable with the ACEBONUS promo code.

While looking into all the different 7Bit Casino bonuses and promotions, we also searched for 7Bit Casino free chips 2023. Our search for bonus chips came out short, but we found an awesome no deposit offer redeemable with the ACEBONUS promo code. Welcome Bonus Package up to $5,000 and 100 Bonus Spins: 7Bit Casino also offers an awesome welcome bonus package to all newcomers who start their gaming journey with a minimum deposit of $20. On your first deposit made at the casino, you may claim a 100% bonus of up to $300 (1.5 BTC) and 100 free spins.

Monday Reload Bonuses : You can have a great start to every week with 7Bit Casino’s 25% Monday Reload bonuses . The minimum qualifying deposit to get reload bonuses is $20, while the maximum cashout limit is set at $50.

You can have a great start to every week with 7Bit Casino’s 25% Monday Reload bonuses The minimum qualifying deposit to get reload bonuses is $20, while the maximum cashout limit is set at $50. Wednesday Free Spins : Wednesdays at 7Bit Casino are reserved for fans of top online casino titles in the slots category. If you prefer online slots over other casino games, every Wednesday, you can claim 40 or 100 extra spins usable on the most popular slots.

Wednesdays at 7Bit Casino are reserved for fans of top online casino titles in the slots category. If you prefer online slots over other casino games, every Wednesday, you can claim 40 or 100 extra spins usable on the most popular slots. Weekend and Daily Cashback Bonus Rewards: On top of offering online casino no deposit bonus rewards and different forms of deposit bonuses, 7Bit Casino also offers 20% cashback bonuses up to $500 every weekend.

Main Stand-Out Features of 7Bit Online Casino

The wonderful 7Bit outstanding features that set the site apart from other online casinos that are similar are briefly covered in the sections that follow.

Retro Website: One of the very first things you will notice upon accessing the 7Bit website is its unusual retro design. The homepage is dominated by dark colors with great neon details to complete the overall retro vibe that is going on. We also appreciate that the primary menu makes it simple to access each of the other gaming subcategories.

7Bit Loyalty Program: No matter which real money game you play at 7Bit, you collect comp points you can later redeem for bonus cash. The 7Bit VIP Program is definitely one of the biggest benefits of playing here, especially for regulars who spend some quality time gaming here.

7Bit Exclusive Bonuses and Races: As soon as you provide your 7Bit Casino login info after joining the site, you can take part in awesome casino races that run on the site all the time. Depending on which 7Bit race your join, you can claim bonus cash and bonus spins or get extra comp points.

Excellent Crypto Payment System: While 7Bit accepts fiat money, most customers prefer using cryptocurrencies the casino supports. Using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies is also recommended if you want to get your hard-earned winnings almost instantly.

Amazing Customer Support Team: A top-notch customer service team is employed by the casino, and customer care agents are at your disposal around the clock. In other words, Live Chat and email are available throughout the day, while phone support is not available at the time of writing this.

Is 7Bit Casino Legit?

The short answer is yes, 7Bit is a safe place to make real money wagers and engage in various forms of online gambling activities. This is a licensed casino owned and operated by Dama N.V., and the company in charge is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority.

This means that the casino offers its iGaming services and products, complying with all the different gambling regulations and rules set by its governing body. The majority of these iGaming laws and guidelines have to do with the safety of the players, and 7Bit has gone above and beyond to guarantee risk-free experiences for everyone.

When it comes to making real money bets at the casino site, you have nothing to worry about regarding the safety of your funds. The website is secured with state-of-the-art SSL data encryption technology and a whole range of other safety and security measures and protocols.

The casino also provides both Provably Fair casino games and RNG-powered titles, and fairness is always guaranteed, which makes it also a fair casino site. To avoid breaking the law, we just suggest you become informed about the local iGaming laws and restrictions before you begin playing here.

How to Sign Up and Claim a Bonus with 7Bit Casino?

This guide will walk you through each step of creating an account with 7Bit. You will be able to play right away if you follow the instructions provided below.

Step One: Go to the 7Bit Site

Visit the 7Bit Casino when you click here

Press the “Sign Up” button

Provide your e-mail address

Pick your preferred currency

Agree to the 7Bit terms & conditions

Step Two: Verify Your 7Bit Account

Enter the required personal info

Enter your mobile phone number

Find the email sent by the casino

Click on the “Confirm Now” link in the mail

Return to the 7Bit lobby

Step Three: Get Your Bonus

Visit the Cashier page

Pick your preferred deposit method

Enter the SPINBONUS bonus code

Enjoy playing your favorite casino games

How Does 7Bit Casino Treat Its Users?

Being a member of 7Bit has many advantages, one of which is the casino’s fantastic and diligent customer service staff. Whenever you need to contact customer support, you have two options, including handy Live Chat mode and standard email service.

The best part, the 7Bit Casino Live Chat facility offers multilingual 24/7 assistance, and the service is available to non-registered players as well.

An amazing multi-currency banking service is also in place, and we expect nothing less from one of the best crypto casinos in the industry. If you make withdrawals via Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, or any other crypto service, you get your winnings in a matter of minutes and at no extra cost.

Requests for withdrawals made using conventional banking methods are typically processed in three business days.

If you appreciate simple registration procedures, 7Bit can also end up being your favorite online casino. All newcomers must confirm their accounts, but the entire procedure normally takes just a few minutes, while the same process at other casinos may take significantly longer.

You may quickly establish betting, loss, and deposit limits after you log into your account. Moreover, 7Bit provides standard self-exclusion and cool-off responsible crypto gambling tools to ensure its customers’ well-being.

7Bit Casino Review: What Makes 7Bit Worth Checking Out?

The gaming lobby, banking system, mobile compatibility, and all other fantastic aspects of the casino are covered in more detail in the following sections.

Online Slots: 5/5

At 7Bit, you have access to a fantastic game selection that houses all of the best slot games by BGaming, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, Genesis Gaming, Red Rake Gaming, and other reputable game providers.

You can engage in awesome spinning sessions on hit slot games, including Buffalo Trail, Wild Spin, Fruit Million, 3X3 Hold the Spin, Sunny Coin Hold the Spin, Big Bass Bonanza, and even exclusive 7Bit slots, such as 7Bit Million.

Jackpot games in the slots section are not missing either, and you have access to Mayan Blocks, Noble Sky, Jackpot Lab, Jade Valley, Lucky Cat, Pirate’s Map, and 20 Super Stars, alongside many other jackpot slots.

You can also play Megaways games, and you have access to a whole range of the best Bitcoin slots with special in-game bonus rounds. With such a huge variety, chances are your favorite slot title is featured on the site.

Free online casino games, including free slots, are accessible to both registered and non-registered players.

Classic Table Games: 4.95/5

In the 7Bit table games lobby, you come across Perfect Strategy Blackjack, Back Blackjack, 3D Roulette, European Roulette, Roulette Diamond, 3D Baccarat, First Person Baccarat, and First Person Craps, among other titles.

Deuces Wild, Joker Poker, Triple Edge Poker, Caribbean Poker, Caribbean Stud Poker, Three Card Poker, and Oasis Poker Classic are just some of the many video and standard poker titles available in the amazing 7Bit gaming lobby.

Live Casino Games: 4.95/5

If you want to play live games, 7Bit does not disappoint. The selection of live games includes all the games by Pragmatic Play and Evolution, including VIP Blackjack, Sweet Bonanza Candyland, Crazy Time, Andar Bahar, No Commission Baccarat, Craps, Speed Baccarat, and more available in the live casino online lobby. You can also play online crypto roulette at 7Bit.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

On your first deposit of $20 or more, you can get a 100% bonus up to $300 and 100 bonus spins. Second-time depositors may qualify for a 50% bonus up to $400, while the casino’s third deposit bonus of 50% is valued up to $800. The bonus package also features a 100% bonus of up to $3,500, so in total, newcomers can get up to $5,000 in bonus money.

On top of match bonus rewards, newcomers activate an exclusive 177% bonus and 77 bonus spins with the SPINBONUS promo code.

The casino also has an excellent comp point system, and collecting comp points gives you access to bigger and better bonuses, as well as some extra cash. The selection of cool bonuses at one of the top-rated online Bitcoin casinos also includes Wednesday bonus spins, Monday Reload Bonuses, and Weekend and Daily Cashback rewards.

Banking Options: 4.85/5

To deposit funds to your 7Bit account, you can use all the most popular cryptocurrencies, alongside standard bank transfer, credit/debit cards, and other online banking alternatives, such as Skrill, Neosurf, Neteller, and ecoPayz.

If you choose any of the standard payment services, keep in mind that deposit limits range from $10 to $4,000 per transaction. As for making withdrawals, you can get between $20 and $4,000 also in a single transaction. Deposits via fiat payment options usually incur commission fees, so keep that in mind.

Minimum deposit limits on crypto services are listed on the site. No matter which cryptocurrency you choose, maximum deposit and withdrawal limits do not apply, and payments are processed free of charge.

Customer Support Services: 4.9/5

The majority of 7Bit users leave the casino’s customer support team positive reviews, which is not surprising given that the Live Chat feature is available 24/7.

You can also use the casino’s email service if you don’t mind waiting a little while for a response. If you are interested in learning more about the various 7Bit gambling services and products, you should also check out the FAQ page.

Mobile Casino: 4.9/5

If you want to engage in exciting gaming sessions on your mobile device, 7Bit is an awesome choice. As long as there is a steady Internet connection, the instant-play mobile casino website operates without any issues on all modern mobile devices.

Native mobile casino apps for iOS and Android are currently unavailable. However, we do not view this as a significant drawback given the casino site’s fantastic mobile website, and to start playing on the go, you just need to visit the casino via your mobile device’s browser.

7Bit Casino Review Overall Score: 4.9/5

The casino’s overall rating is 4.9/5, which is not surprising given the incredible selection of games and incentives offered on the website.

We would also like to see the casino include phone support for its otherwise high-quality customer care department. All in all, 7Bit Casino is an amazing option for gamblers of all different interests.

Things to Consider Before You Sign-Up for an Account at 7Bit Casino

One of the most important things to consider before you register for a new account at this casino is its availability in your location. On the Terms & Conditions page, you will find a full list of restricted countries.

If your country of residence is not listed there, you are good to go. However, before you start your real money gaming sessions, check the selection of supported currencies. Make sure you register for an account using your native currency if listed there.

Speaking of the banking system, we once more advise you to research all the different deposit and withdrawal limits that apply to different options; all the information you need is on the Banking page.

Closer Look at the Bonuses and Promotions Available at 7Bit Casino

In the sections that follow, we once again go over all the amazing bonuses and promotions you can claim once you start playing at 7Bit.

Newcomers who use the SPINBONUS promo code upon making a deposit of $20 or more qualify for a 177% exclusive welcome offer and 77 bonus spins. Bonus spins can be used on the Platinum Lightning slot.

7Bit newcomers are also offered an awesome $5,000 sign-up bonus package that features four bonuses and 100 extra spins. First-time depositors qualify for a 100% bonus of up to $300. The remaining bonuses include a 50% bonus up to $400, a 50% bonus up to $800, and a 100% bonus up to $3,500.

Among the best crypto casino bonuses available at 7Bit, we found special offers for existing users. Regular customers who make deposits of $20 or more also qualify for Monday reload bonuses of 25% up to $500. All Monday reload bonuses expire within 14 days.

Wednesdays at 7Bit are reserved for bonus spins. Customers who make deposits of $25 can get 40 free spins, while those who make deposits of $55 and higher get 100 bonus spins. The maximum cashout limit is set at $100, and bonus spins are valid for three days.

Every weekend, the casino offers 20 cashback bonuses, while customers can claim up to 15% cashback offers every day, based on their VIP level. Cashback bonuses carry wagering requirements between 1x and 50x and have a maximum cashout limit of $500.

Other Amazing Online Casinos Like 7Bit Casino

If, for some reason, you think 7Bit is not the best option for you, and you are looking for something else, no worries – we’ve got you covered. Below, we have listed some of the best alternatives you can find online right now.

Ignition

Ignition and 7Bit both cater to poker enthusiasts, but Ignition has an unrivaled assortment of poker tournaments, including sit & go and a wide range of other poker alternatives.

You can expect to play with a welcome bonus of up to $3,000 if you want to give Ignition Casino a try. Ignition, unlike 7Bit, provides a fantastic referral program that rewards you with additional bonus money for each person you suggest.

MyStake

Given that MyStake’s gaming lobby features thousands of popular slot games, including the best jackpot games, Megaways slots, and everything else, it might be a better choice for slot enthusiasts.

MyStake offers a fantastic welcome bonus as well. While individuals who make larger deposits can start with a 100% bonus up to $1,000, newcomers who make deposits between $20 and $200 can receive a 150% bonus up to $200. A vast selection of regular bonus incentives is also available.

Slots.lv

Slots.lv slot and other iGaming fans and enthusiasts are also guaranteed an amazing gaming experience. The gaming lobby is packed with a variety of different gaming categories to suit all gaming needs – it’s one of the best slot sites available now!

The best part, Slots.lv has one of the most generous welcome bonuses. More specifically, Slots.lv offers up to $5,000 in bonus funds. If you stick to playing here, you can also invite your friends to join the site and get up to $225 in extra money for each referral.

Other Honest 7Bit Casino Reviews Online

Below, we have attached a couple of 7Bit customer reviews if you are interested in learning about the casino from other players’ experiences – they, just like us, used 7Bit and shared their ideas about this online casino. Let’s have a look:

7Bit Casino Review: Can 7Bit Online Casino be Trusted?

If everything we discussed about 7Bit sounds good to you, check our step-by-step registration guide and start playing right away. Make sure to pick your favorite bonus code when signing up, and activate the offer.

We also recommend you check the three alternative options for equally rewarding welcome bonuses. Whichever choice you make, please remember to gamble responsibly.

