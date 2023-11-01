Best Ethereum Casinos in 2023 – Top ETH Gambling Sites Online for Big Wins

Whether you got in before the big bull run or have recently got your hands on some ETH, we’re sure you’re looking to take advantage of the world’s best Ethereum casinos.

That’s why we’re weeding out slow payout systems, boring games lists, and shady licensing to create an ETH casino upper class featuring the top 10 best Ethereum gambling sites.

Bitstarz was our #1 pick because of their generous crypto match and 3,000+ casino games, but we’re sure you’ll have a winning bet on any of our crypto casinos depending on your tastes.

Let’s take a look.

Best Ethereum Casinos

1. Bitstarz – Best Ethereum Casino Overall

Pros

20 free spins (no-deposit) upon registration

Instant, fee-free withdrawals for players

Crypto match up to 28 ETH + 180 free spins

3,500+ games to enjoy

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted

No live dealer games for certain countries

Bitstarz is our top-reviewed Ethereum casino – their massively generous crypto match and equally massive library of casino games make them a shoe-in for our #1 spot.

Gaming Variety: 5/5

No matter how long you’ve been gambling online, odds are you’ll find something new and exciting every time you log into Bitstarz.

They carry 3,500+ online casino games in total, but players will find 840+ slots, several kinds of video poker and blackjack, a few versions of roulette, bingo, and baccarat in their gaming library.

We have to note that Bitstarz currently doesn’t offer live dealer games in some jurisdictions. However, because they’re constantly adding new games to their menu and updating their catalog, you’ll hardly notice with all the state of the art games being added.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

Bitstarz gives players 20 free spins just for registering with their site – no deposit required.

That said, when you do finally make your first deposit you’ll be greeted with a 100% match up to 20 ETH and 180 free spins.

While Bitstarz carries a moderately difficult 40x playthrough, we’ve seen other Ethereum online casinos possess a 50x or 60x wagering requirement for an offer this large.

Because 100% of every bet made on their 840+ slots goes towards satisfying their 40x playthrough, this will make the process of earning your bonus back much less time-consuming.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.85/5

While no fiat currencies are accepted here, players have their choice of depositing or withdrawing via 6 forms of cryptocurrency. Bitstarz accepts and pays out in BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and Tether.

Players only have to deposit 0.01 ETH, 0.0002 BTC, or their crypto equivalents in order to qualify for Bitstarz’ 100% deposit match and 180 free spins.

Additionally, players can take advantage of their almost instant (it’s about 6 minutes at press time), fee-free crypto withdrawals whenever they’re ready to cash out winnings.

While we’d like to see Bitstarz grow to accept fiat currencies in the future, for adamant crypto players, they’re already a great fit.

Customer Support: 5/5

Bitstarz goes above and beyond to provide high-quality, prompt, and reliable customer support for all players. In addition to offering 24/7 live chat and email, representatives for their customer service team can be reached through Twitter and Facebook.

Live chat response times were some of the best we’ve encountered – we got a reply from a real person in under 5 minutes.

>> Get 100% match up to 20 ETH and 180 free spins [BitStarz] <<

2. 7Bit Casino – Best ETH Casino Online for Slots

Pros

1,200 online slots

Accepts fiat currencies + offers cash match

Instant, fee-free crypto withdrawals

Great Ethereum casino bonuses on first 4 deposits

Low minimum deposit for crypto players

Cons

Live dealer games not available in some countries

Simple website design

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

A staggering 93% of 7Bit’s 1,288 total casino games are slots. While this is fantastic news for slots lovers and jackpot hunters, other players shouldn’t be dismayed.

Although 7Bit is very slots-focused, they also offer 17 blackjack variants, 16 roulette wheels, 14 versions of video poker, 11 kinds of baccarat, 3 games of bingo, and 2 games of keno.

Once again, none of these games are “live dealer” table games; but we appreciated their dedication to the entire casino experience. If you’re mainly an avid slots fan who enjoys playing specialty and table games from time to time, 7Bit is the site for you.

Bonuses: 4.8/5

While 7Bit doesn’t offer any sort of no-deposit bonus, both cash and crypto players will be greeted with a bonus match upon making their first deposit with the site.

However, for crypto players, this bonus match is noticeably more generous than it is for fiat bettors. Their welcome package incorporates a 100% match up to 2.5 ETH and 100 free spins over your first 4 deposits.

We were slightly disappointed to see their 40x playthrough requirement applied to both cash and crypto bonus matches. That said, the fact that they offer Free Spins Wednesdays, Weekend Cashback, and a Monday Reload Bonus takes the sting away a bit.

>> Interested? Read our in-depth 7Bit Casino review.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.9/5

7Bit accepts 11 banking options in total – players can make their deposits with 6 forms of crypto (BTC, ETH, Litecoin, Dogecoin, USDT, and Bitcoin Cash), Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, and Neteller.

All crypto withdrawals are instant, while all fiat payouts take 48-72 hours to clear.

Additionally, they offer low deposit minimums across the board – players only need to deposit $20 or 0.01 ETH to qualify for their bonus match.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

We had no trouble getting in touch with their customer support team. When we reached out via email, we got a response back in a couple of hours. This support team is 24/7.

That said, we wish they’d rely less on their FAQ section. It really gets pushed on the ‘contact us’ page before any other form of contact – it’d be nice to have a live chat or phone number.

>> Enjoy 100% up to 2.5 ETH + 100 free spins [7Bit Casino] <<

3. mBit Casino – Best Ethereum Gambling Site for ETH Bonuses

Pros

300 free spins + 110% crypto match

2,700+ casino games to enjoy

Accepts 6 forms of crypto

Instant, fee-free withdrawals

Cons

No fiat currencies accepted

Could use more filtering options for games

Gaming Variety: 4.8/5

Mbit Casino offers 2,700+ casino games in total to choose from. While 1,161 of those games are high-quality slots, table game enthusiasts have zero room to get bored either. Players who find themselves looking for a change of pace will encounter over 100 table games in total.

Among them, you’ll find 12 poker variants, 10 roulette wheels, 14 different kinds of blackjack, 3 games of bingo, and a singular version of keno.

While you won’t find any live dealer games on this site, there’s enough jam-packed into mBit to keep any player occupied with new and exciting games for months to come.

Bonuses: 4.7/5

We were very impressed with mBit’s bonuses. When you make your first crypto deposit, you’ll receive a 110% match up to 28 ETH and 300 free spins to sweeten the deal.

Keep in mind though that this 300 free spins is contingent on depositing a minimum of 0.06890 ETH (about $200) – if you’re depositing less than this you’ll get ‘just’ 20 free spins.

We also love how they extend the first deposit bonus to cover your next 2 additional deposits – for a total of up to 156 ETH.

With numbers this high it’s great that there’s a very reasonable 35x wagering requirement.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.6/5

Before we go any further, we have to specify that mBit doesn’t take any fiat currencies. Once you get past that hurdle, you’ll have 6 forms of cryptocurrency at your disposal.

Players can make their deposits with BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and Tether. Crypto withdrawals are instant and fee-free, which we appreciated. Moreover, players only have to initially deposit 0.01 ETH (or its crypto equivalent) in order to qualify for mBit’s deposit match.

While Ethereum hoarders will have no problem placing their bets here, we’d like to see them grow to accept fiat currencies eventually, or at least pad their crypto lists to include Cardano, Solana, or even Shiba Inu.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

mBit’s customer support is above average. They offer 24/7 live chat, and email assistance, and we got responses through each of their mediums rather quickly.

When we used their live chat feature, we were able to get a reply from them in under 3 minutes. Moreover, we got an email reply from them in just under 5 hours.

>> Get 110% match up to 28 ETH + 300 free spins [mBit Casino] <<

4. MyStake – Best Jackpots of All Ethereum Gambling Sites

Pros:

170% crypto bonus

6,000+ casino games

Cashback bonus

Offers sportsbook

Top-notch live dealer games

Cons:

Not all games are mobile-friendly

No free spins offer

MyStake offers an awesome game library (including many jackpot opportunities) and sports betting options, presenting players with many different choices. Let’s explore what makes this Ethereum casino special.

Gaming Variety: 4.6/5

MyStake has over 6,000 games you can explore. As you’d expect, you’ll find hundreds of awesome slot games and timeless table games.

Our favorite slots at MyStake include Vending Machine, Cygnus, and Voodoo Gold, among others.

Additionally, MyStake offers over 100 jackpot games, such as Jelly Reels, Vampire Night, Gold Party, Jade King, and other awesome titles.

The live casino games are another highlight, offering hundreds of games from leading providers such as Evolution and Ezugi. You can enjoy live poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, and even game shows, all from the comfort of your home.

But there’s more to this Ethereum casino – MyStake also provides a top-tier sportsbook, covering everything from all major leagues to racing and e-sports.

Bonuses: 4.6/5

MyStake offers a generous welcome offer of 170% up to $1,000 to all new players making their first deposit using crypto (that includes Ethereum, of course!).

This ETH casino continues to reward its crypto users with a 10% monthly cashback on losses from crypto transactions.

In addition, MyStake actively engages its community on social media, frequently awarding daily free bets and spins, providing additional chances to win.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.6/5

MyStake supports both traditional and cryptocurrency payments. However, with an awesome bonus offer, faster transactions, and better security, crypto is the go-to choice for many players. Aside from Ethereum, you can make payments using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero, and Stellar.

Alternatively, those who prefer fiat can make deposits using Visa, MasterCard, and Discover, or choose from several e-wallet options like Skrill and Neteller.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Whether you require assistance with your favorite Ethereum casino games or help with withdrawals, MyStake’s proficient customer support team is there for you.

For instant responses, you can use the live chat feature or send an email for more complex issues, and a team member from MyStake will assist you.

>> Grab your 170% crypto welcome bonus [MyStake] <<

5. Ignition – Best Ethereum Online Casino Site for Poker

Pros

Fantastic poker room

Fair 25x playthrough requirement

Accepts 4 forms of crypto

300% crypto only match

8-tiered VIP program rewards loyalty

Cons

Only 200 Ethereum casino games in total

Fees on credit card payments

Gaming Variety: 4.5/5

Ignition brings a little bit of everything, even if they don’t stick out in sheer numbers. We’re happy to call this a quality over quantity thing. What we really liked is that they’re the only Ethereum casino in this list with a poker room.

This isn’t just a casual hold’em spot though. They’ve got a $1,000,000 guaranteed tournament every month, anonymous tables to keep the games softer, and there’s even built in online casino games right into the poker room.

Their casino games library is spread over 100+ slots, 24 blackjack games, 10 kinds of video poker, and 32 live dealer games (including live poker).

Players will also find 4 roulette wheels, bingo, keno, and baccarat (although their bingo and keno games aren’t playable on mobile devices).

Bonuses: 4.45/5

While Ignition’s bonuses pale in comparison to those offered by the other online casinos listed here, they also come with a much lower 25x wagering requirement.

Moreover, they offer crypto and cash bonus matches and don’t exclude any players from their extra cash pool. Their crypto match will net you 300% up to $3,000 (equivalent) over your first two deposits.

The good news here is twofold. Firstly, you can expect to earn your bonus funds back much more easily due to their comparatively lower wagering requirements – and secondly, this 300% bonus is the largest single crypto match in this list.

Deposits and Withdrawals: 4.35/5

Ignition takes 4 forms of crypto in addition to credit card deposits. Players can make their deposits with BTC, Litecoin, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Visa, MasterCard, AMEX, and vouchers.

Expect withdrawals to take under 24 hours for cryptocurrencies, but fiat payouts via paper check and credit card take 10-14 days to reach your account.

It should also be noted that there’s a limit of 1 Ethereum withdrawal every 3 days, which is definitely a bit odd, though we do wish this to be an issue for you as it’d mean you’re on quite the heater.

Customer Support: 4.4/5

Ignition offers above-average customer support and boasts fairly quick response times.

Players have the option to connect with Ignition’s team of representatives through 24/7 live chat, phone, or email. When we used their live chat feature, we got a response from a real person in 10 minutes.

We also really liked their super intuitive help center that had our basic site questions being addressed in just a couple clicks. Unlike other Ethereum casinos, there’s also a helpful forum where you can post your issues and even interact with fellow players.

>> Get up to $3,000 welcome offer [Ignition] <<

How We Ranked the Best Ethereum Online Casinos

Gaming Variety

In this review, we prioritized Ethereum casinos that offer players best-in-class gaming variety across almost every betting sector. Whether you’re after jackpot slots, live dealer table gaming, or the newest slots, odds are you’ll find an appropriate Ethereum casino here.

Ethereum Casino Bonuses and Promotions

Casinos with generous fiat and crypto bonuses, including deposit matches, reload bonuses, no-deposit bonuses, and free spins, ranked higher. We only endorsed bonuses with a maximum wagering requirement of 40x, ensuring players don’t waste their wagers.

Banking Options

While focusing on crypto, we also recognized casinos accepting fiat currencies. Top-ranked Ethereum casinos offered multiple deposit and payout methods, including at least five forms of crypto or fiat. We favored casinos that enabled instant crypto transactions.

Customer Support

We believe customer support is crucial, so we featured Ethereum casinos offering prompt and reliable service. We rated those higher that answered questions and resolved any issues swiftly, reinforcing fair play.

Security Measures

Casinos employing advanced security measures such as SSL encryption and two-factor authentication, received higher ratings. We believe players’ funds and data security should be a priority.

User Experience

We also considered user experience. Casinos with an intuitive interface, smooth navigation, and quick load times got better ratings. An excellent user experience enhances gameplay and user satisfaction.

Mobile Compatibility

Mobile-friendly Ethereum casinos, offering well-optimized mobile versions or dedicated apps, ranked higher on our list.

Reputation and Licenses

Finally, the reputation and licensing of the casino were crucial in our decision process. We favored casinos holding licenses from reputable gambling authorities and having a solid reputation.

How Do Ethereum Casinos Work?

As you know by now, Ethereum casinos can offer a secure, transparent, and efficient gambling experience. But how do these platforms work? The following steps outline the process from setting up your Ethereum wallet to placing your first bet.

Get an ETH Wallet: To get started with the best Ethereum casino sites, set up an Ethereum wallet, if you don’t have one already. Install the wallet extension, create a new wallet, and securely store your private key. This wallet will enable you to securely manage your funds.

Buy Ethereum: Purchase ETH from exchanges or use peer-to-peer platforms. Make sure to acquire enough ETH to cover your bets and transaction fees.

Transfer ETH to Casino: Visit the website of our top recommended Ethereum casino, BitStarz. Find your unique deposit address in the account or cashier section. Transfer your desired amount of ETH from your wallet to this address. The transaction will typically be complete within minutes.

Place a Bet: With your account funded, you can start playing! Browse through thousands of awesome games at BitStarz. Choose your preferred game, decide on the amount of ETH you want to wager, and place your bet.

Ethereum Casinos vs Fiat Casinos

Ethereum casinos stand out with unique advantages over traditional fiat casinos.

These crypto platforms outshine in bonuses, offering more generous and frequent rewards due to lower operational costs. Their betting limits are more flexible, catering to both small bettors and high rollers, thanks to the nature of cryptocurrencies.

With typically lower deposit fees, the best Ethereum casinos let players retain more of their winnings. They also process transactions faster, enabling instant deposits and quicker withdrawals, a stark contrast to the slower banking processes in fiat casinos.

Security is also superior at top crypto casinos through blockchain’s inherent features, enhancing the safety of funds and fairness of games. Plus, these casinos break down geographical barriers, offering global accessibility.

Guide to the Best Ethereum Casino Sites – FAQ

What Are Ethereum Casinos?

Ethereum casinos are gambling platforms built on the Ethereum blockchain. They use smart contracts to offer transparent, secure, and decentralized gambling experiences.

Players can use Ether (ETH) as a form of payment, enjoy a variety of casino games, and benefit from the blockchain’s transparency and trustlessness.

Are Ethereum Casinos Trustworthy?

Yes – Ethereum casinos are just as trustworthy and safe as your favorite Bitcoin online casinos. However, be sure to choose a licensed and reputable Ethereum casino.

All of the sites on this list possess a valid operating license and are audited by third parties for fairness. Players can expect uncompromised financial integrity, randomized/fair betting odds, reliable payouts, and helpful customer support from any Ethereum casino we’ve reviewed.

Why Should I Bet With Cryptocurrency?

You should bet with cryptocurrency because it offers an anonymous and secure alternative to traditional betting. It allows players to keep their bank details separate from their chosen Ethereum casino.

Many of these platforms not only accept Ethereum but also support multiple forms of crypto. Additionally, crypto withdrawals often occur instantly, bypassing the typical wait time of 3-7 business days for fiat withdrawals.

Can I Get In Trouble for Betting With Ethereum?

Using Ethereum for betting at licensed online casinos is as legal as wagering at traditional physical casinos. There’s no need to fear financial penalties or legal issues at Ethereum casinos.

However, you may be required to report your winnings as taxable income. Always ensure your selected Ethereum casino is licensed to operate in your local jurisdiction.

Are There Any Downsides To Betting Online?

While online betting, especially at Ethereum casinos, offers unmatched convenience and accessibility, it can lack the social aspects found in traditional casinos.

The nature of online crypto gambling can be isolating, lacking the face-to-face interactions, dinners, drinks, and vibrant atmosphere inherent to physical casinos.

Do Ethereum Casino Sites Offer Sports Betting?

Yes, many of the best Ethereum casinos do include crypto sports betting in their offerings. These platforms often provide a wide range of sports events to bet on.

The best ETH real money online casinos leverage the advantages of cryptocurrency for swift transactions and increased security. However, the availability may vary, so always check the specific services of your chosen Ethereum casino.

How Can I Determine the Best Ethereum Casino for Me?

Choosing the best Ethereum casino depends on your individual gaming preferences. We’ve ranked Ethereum casinos based on criteria such as game variety, bonuses, banking options, customer support, and more.

However, the final choice is personal. It’s essential to pick a platform that aligns best with your unique gaming preferences and betting habits.

Ethereum Casino Reviews Comparison – What Online Casinos Accept ETH?

Casino Site First Deposit Bonus Accepted Payment Methods Bitstarz 100% match up to 20 ETH + 180 free spins (40x playthrough)

20 free spins (no deposit) BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT 7Bit Casino 100% up to $100 or 2.5 ETH + 100 free spins (40x playthrough) BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, USDT, Visa/MasterCard, Maestro, Neosurf, Skrill, Neteller mBit Casino 110% match up to 28 ETH + 300 free spins (35x playthrough) BTC, ETH, BHC, LTC, DOGE, USDT Cloudbet 100% deposit match up to 20 ETH (40x playthrough)

BTC, PAXG, DASH, ETH, LTC, BCH, BNB, LINK, SOL, UNI, AVAX, DOT, FTM, MATIC, ALGO, BUSD, PAX, USDP, DOGE, ADA, DAI, USDC, USDT, SHIB Ignition 300% deposit match up to $3,000 combined poker + online casino bonus (25x playthrough) BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, Voucher, Visa/MasterCard, AMEX

Note: Most online casinos accept Ethereum as a form of payment for both depositing and withdrawing

How To Sign Up at an Ethereum Casino: Beginner’s Guide

If you’re new to ETH casinos, no need to worry. We’ve put together this step-by-step guide to help you get started.

Step 1: Choose an Ethereum Casino

We have provided you with the list of the best Ethereum casinos available right now. Our top choice is BitStarz for its generous welcome offer and thousands of awesome games, but you can choose the one that best suits your gaming preferences.

Step 2: Create an Account

Get started on your ETH journey by setting up your account:

Look for the “Sign-Up” option, often found in the top right corner.

Click on it to open the registration form.

Insert a username, password, and email address.

Follow any additional instructions provided on the page.

Step 3: Verify Your Email

Your email needs to be verified to ensure account security:

Check your email for a verification link from the casino.

If it’s not in your main inbox, look in your “Promotions” or spam folder.

Once located, click the “Confirm My Account” link.

Follow any additional instructions provided.

Step 4: Make Your First Deposit

It’s time to fund your account and get playing:

Navigate back to the casino website.

Locate the deposit section.

Scroll down and select ‘ETH’ as your currency.

Input your desired deposit amount.

Confirm your deposit details by clicking the “Confirm” button or similar.

Play ETH Casino Games

Now that your account is set up and funded, you can start playing the best Ethereum casino games!

Ready to Gamble in ETH? Here’s the Best Ethereum Casino Site

Again, if you’re finding it difficult to figure out which Ethereum casinos are the best fit for you, you’re not alone. We recommend that you narrow down your choices based on what you enjoy playing the most in order to make the process less intimidating.

If you’re still having trouble making a decision, we’d recommend you go with Bitstarz. They’re our #1 pick due to their best-in-class gaming variety, an attractive crypto deposit match, and a fair playthrough for the price tag.

By the same token, we encourage you to give the rest of our top-reviewed Ethereum gambling sites a fair chance. Just make sure you have fun, set spending limits, and bet responsibly.

