Colts players help fund new training on domestic violence in Marion County

On Jan. 15, 2024, a number of Indianapolis Colts players awarded $50,000 to the Domestic Violence Network of Greater Indianapolis. (Provided Photo/Indianapolis Colts)

INDIANPAOLIS (WISH) — The football season might be over for the Indianapolis Colts, but that doesn’t mean the players’ impact on the Indianapolis community has stopped.

On Monday, a number of Colts players — including quarterback Anthony Richardson, offensive lineman Quentin Nelson, cornerback Kenny Moore II, defensive tackle Grover Stewart and defensive end Tyquan Lewis — awarded $50,000 to the Domestic Violence Network of Greater Indianapolis. The money is earmarked for new training for the law enforcement agencies in Marion County, specifically involving domestic violence in the Black community.

“Domestic violence is another issue that has a devastating effect on the Black community, but few resources and training exist to deal with this scourge in a way that adequately support and serve Black survivors,” Moore said. “By working with our first responders and other law enforcement, we hope to shine a light on this issue in underserved communities and help more survivors and families find the help they deserve and need.”

The donation comes from the Players’ Action Fund, organized by Colts players for social justice efforts in and around the Indianapolis community.

Part of the training includes education on “cultural differences and dynamics, generational trauma, how to respond to domestic violence and culturally-specific referral resources for survivors,” according to the Colts news release.

The program will have the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office and Marion County Community Corrections in mind.

It will also be one of the first training programs of its kind in the United States, according to the Colts.

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence says that the Black community experiences more domestic violence than other groups. More than 45 percent of Black women and 40 percent of Black men have a personal history with domestic violence, according to the coalition.

