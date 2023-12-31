Five Small Business Success Stories from 2023

The Business Equity and Opportunities show spent 2023 collecting success stories from small businesses across Indiana. Here are some of our favorites.

Colts Fans Are Cheering Local Natural Tea Company

What started as an obsession to give her kids healthy alternatives to sugary juices and sodas has become a successful tea business and a favorite drink option at Indianapolis Colts games.

After almost 20 years and many requests from friends and family to bottle her homemade tea that featured special blends and all-natural ingredients, Lisa Gross finally decided to work with her husband, Kevin, to produce and bottle Nature’s Tea Company. Lisa said her friends would say, “I’ve never had any tea like that in my life. Sell it!”

Kountry Kitchen Reopens With Help From the Community

During the early morning hours of January 11, 2020, a bright red glow pierced through the darkness of North College Avenue in the Kennedy-King neighborhood. The nationally renowned Kountry Kitchen soul food restaurant was the victim of a brutal fire that left the building partially collapsed and unsuitable for further use.

Laquisha “Que” Wimberly Shares Her Journey as an Entrepreneur

Laquisha “Que” Wimberly started an entrepreneurial journey when she founded The Missing Brick pizzeria in 2019, breaking barriers as a minority-woman owner alongside her two sons.

The pizzeria quickly gained recognition for its unique urban-style pizza. Now, Que is entering an exciting new chapter in her life, transitioning into a role as a consultant for aspiring pizza business owners.

Young Indy Entrepreneurs Make a Big Splash

How’s this for a summertime trade: You get a breeze through your hair, water under your feet, and a smile on your face. In exchange, two young men from Indiana get some dollars in their pockets.

Indy Fresh Market Entrepreneurs Transform Food Insecurity into Grocery Reality

Indianapolis’ latest grocery store, Indy Fresh Market, has officially opened its doors on East 38th Street, generating tremendous excitement within the local community.

Co-owners Michael McFarland and Marckus Williams, driven by hard work and dedication, are realizing their vision of combatting food insecurity by providing quality fresh produce and groceries right in their neighborhood.