Knox County man arrested for role in Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C., USA - JANUARY 6: Police clash with supporters of US President Donald Trump who breached security and entered the Capitol building in Washington D.C., United States on January 06, 2021. Pro-Trump rioters stormed the US Capitol as lawmakers were set to sign off Wednesday on President-elect Joe Biden's electoral victory in what was supposed to be a routine process headed to Inauguration Day. (Photo by Mostafa Bassim/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — A Knox County man on Tuesday was arrested at his home for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Jonathan Sanders Sr. is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Sanders appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Six other Hoosiers have been charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege. Those charged include:

