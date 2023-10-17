2023’s Best Sports Betting Sites in the UK: Top Online Bookies for UK Punters

DISCLAIMER: This is paid content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of WISH-TV. The content presented on this page has been created and provided entirely by the advertiser.

In the mood for betting on your favourite sports? Don’t hit up your local bookie just yet. Instead, take a look at our list of the best sports betting sites in the UK. With superior odds, extra bet promos, and so much more, UK online bookies are really taking over!

Today, Luckland is our #1 recommendation for UK punters – they host markets across 45+ sports categories, and you’ll get a £10 bonus when you wager £15 or more!

Still, we’ve got 8 runner-ups to discuss.

Let’s get started, shall we?

Best Sports Betting Sites UK

1. Luckland – Best Sports Betting Site in the UK Overall

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £10 bonus. Must bet £15 on 1/1 min odds to qualify. Free bets must be used for ⅘ min odds. Skrill, Neteller & PayPal deposits are not eligible. Note that full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

40+ sports betting categories

Bet £15 and get a £10 wager

Deposit & withdraw via PayPal

Quick, mobile-friendly interface

Dedicated casino section with 1,400+ games

Cons:

Can’t use e-wallets to claim bonus

Could use a better design

Luckland is the best UK sportsbook in 2023 – they check all the boxes with 46+ available sports categories and a generous first deposit bonus. Sign up and wager £15 to earn £10 in free bets!

Betting Variety: 4.9/5

Luckland’s online sports betting line-up features 40+ popular categories from around the world. UK punters can wager on the latest horse racing events, UFC/MMA competitions, football match-ups, eSports tournaments, cricket, and more! The sky’s the limit when you bet here.

Their innovative “live” sports betting feature gives UK punters the opportunity to place in-game wagers so you can jump on the winning bandwagon before it’s too late – and it has one of the best live betting interfaces we have found.

And if you ever get tired of betting, you can always turn to the exciting casino section at Luckland – it has about 1,400 casino games from the best providers in the industry, always guaranteeing the highest quality.

Welcome Bonus: 4.9/5

When you sign up and wager £15 on minimum odds of 2.00, you’ll claim £10 in extra bets. UK punters must use their bonus bets to gamble on minimum odds of 1.8. Skrill, Neteller, and PayPal depositors won’t qualify for this promotion – so make sure to use other options.

You’ll have 14 days to explore Luckland’s betting library before your extra bets expire. There are no wagering requirements or cashout restrictions to worry about, which is always appreciated.

Payment Methods: 4.85/5

You can use your VISA/MasterCard debit card, Trustly, PayPal, AstroPay, MuchBetter, PaySafeCard, Skrill, or Neteller to make deposits at Luckland. All UK punters must deposit £20 or more to bet on sports, but eWallet users won’t qualify for the bonuses, as we’ve already mentioned above.

If you get lucky enough to win real money at Luckland, you can withdraw as little as £10 per transaction. Please note that Luckland users are limited to requesting £6,000 weekly.

eWallet transactions are processed within 24-48 hours with no additional costs!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Luckland doesn’t have a downloadable app for mobile devices, but you can use your phone’s web browser to bet on your favourite sports on the go. Their sportsbook and casino are fully optimised for your “on-the-go” entertainment!

>> Sign up and bet £15 to claim a £10 bonus [Luckland] <<

2. Grosvenor – Best Bonuses of All UK Sports Betting Sites Online

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit of £20 required. Up to £30 casino bonus credit. 30x wagering requirement. 30 day expiry. £2,000 max withdrawal. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Double the odds offer

10% horse racing cash-back

40+ popular sports categories

Accepts PayPal deposits

Dedicated app for mobile users

Cons:

Could use more banking options

Design could be better

Grosvenor is the best online sports betting site if you are after generous bonuses. Let’s see exactly what it has in store.

Betting Variety: 4.85/5

Grosvenor is doubling the odds with your first wager of £10 or more. You’ll receive a 100% odds boost token to use across 40+ popular sports! They built a reputation around their dedicated racebook, and Grosvenor’s cricket lines give Luckland a stiff run for their money.

UK punters can also explore TV & novelty bets, trotting, and even the Olympic Games. Finally, you can place in-game wagers on football, tennis, basketball, baseball, volleyball, and DOTA 2!

Welcome Bonus: 4.85/5

Online casino players can deposit £20 and claim a generous £30 bonus. You can play 700+ slots, table games, and specialities with your extra funds! This promotion comes with a £2,000 max win cap, and new players have 30 days to satisfy Grosvenor’s 30x playthrough.

If you’re looking for a sports-centred bonus, place your wagers on the French Open and claim up to 10% cash back on your losses! You’ll claim rebates during each week of this high-stakes tournament. Additionally, their “bonus” scratch card gives you a chance to win prizes every day.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Grosvenor’s banking menu is fairly limited, but it accommodates the needs of most UK bettors. You can use a debit card, PayPal, Click-to-Pay, PaySafeCard, or a cash payment to deposit and withdraw funds. New sign-ups must deposit £20+ to play games and redeem their £30 bonus.

Still, if you’re only here to bet on sports, you can deposit or withdraw just £5 per transaction. Big spenders can request a maximum of £25,000 per day. E-wallet payouts are free and delivered within 24 hours, but debit card payouts can take 3-5 days to reach your balance.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

Grosvenor goes the extra mile to host a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices. UK punters can download their app for free on Google Play or the App Store. New bettors can put 1,000+ betting markets and 700+ UK casino games in their back pocket for anytime, anywhere enjoyment.

>> Spend £20 and play with £50 [Grosvenor] <<

3. Mr. Play – Best Online UK Betting Site for In-Play Betting

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Up to £10 bonus. Must wager £10 on 1/1 min. odds to qualify. Free bets must be used for 1/1 min. odds. 14 day expiry. System bets not eligible. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Over 15 “in-play” options

More than 40 sports categories

Spend £10 and get £10

Accepts PayPal deposits

Speedy, instant-play app

Cons:

Not many horse racing markets

Not the best design

Mr. Play has firmly cemented their reputation as the UK’s best live betting platform. You can watch the action unfold and place in-game wagers across 15+ international sports categories!

Betting Variety: 4.65/5

In addition to featuring hundreds of regular markets across 40+ traditional sports, Mr. Play is a leading site with unique betting opportunities. You can wait until the tide’s been set in motion before placing wagers on football, online tennis betting, volleyball, baseball, futsal, table tennis, and more.

Mr. Play features a jam-packed selection of live markets for over 15 popular categories! You can also use their built-in tool to create long-legged parlays and build prop wagers at your leisure. Speaking of long-legged, we didn’t find many horse racing betting markets in their collection.

Welcome Bonus: 4.75/5

After you deposit and wager £10 at Mr. Play, you’ll claim a £10 free bet bonus. In other words, bet £10 and get £10! UK punters must wager on minimum odds of 2.00 (1/1) to qualify.

Once you’ve received your extra bets, you must wager on minimum odds of 1.8 (⅘). Our experts view these odds limits as restrictive, and we can’t give Mr. Play a perfect ranking in the bonus department. If you’re up to the challenge, you’ll have 14 days before this promotion expires.

Payment Methods: 4.8/5

Mr. Play accepts VISA/MasterCard payments, instant banking transfers, AstroPay, Trustly, PayPal, Skrill, MuchBetter, and PaySafeCard deposits. New sign-ups must deposit and bet £10 to claim their £10 welcome bonus. Similarly, you can withdraw as little as £10 per transaction.

Customers can request up to £7,000 per month, but only e-wallet users can escape high processing fees and lengthy waiting periods. If you’re using PayPal or another e-wallet to play here, you’ll enjoy fee-free payouts. Expect to see your money delivered in 24 hours or less!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

UK bettors won’t have to download any external software before getting started with Mr. Play. Instead, use your phone’s web browser and add their web page icon to your home screen! From there, you’ll enjoy one-click access to 40+ sports categories and over 15 “in-play” betting options.

Although we’d like to see Mr. Play launch a downloadable app for iOS and Android devices, our experts didn’t notice any lag while placing bets and browsing their collection of sportsbook lines.

>> Bet £10 and get £10 [Mr. Play Sport] <<

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Minimum deposit of £20 required. Up to £100 casino bonus credit + 10% cashback. 35x wagering requirement. 30 day expiry. Max bet £5. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

£100 welcome bonus

Competitive football odds

10% forever cashback

Bet across 10+ eSports

30+ popular categories

Cons:

Could use more bonuses

Not the best design

All British Casino offers UK punters up-to-the-minute coverage for 10+ eSports betting categories. They host an unprecedented number of competitive markets for DOTA 2, CounterStrike, and more.

Betting Variety: 4.65/5

Our experts came across 280+ live betting markets for DOTA 2, Counterstrike, Arena of Valor, Starcraft, Overwatch, Valorant, Wild Rift, League of Legends, e-basketball, e-football, and e-ice hockey. You can watch the action unfold and place bets in the middle of a heated competition!

From local qualifiers to world championship tournaments, All British Casino has you covered. They’ve left no stone unturned in their mission to dominate the e-sports gambling industry. When you’re not busy betting on Overwatch, check out 30+ other popular sports categories.

We also found that All British Casino has some of the most competitive odds for football betting.

Welcome Bonus: 4.8/5

All British Casino doesn’t have any current promotions in store for sports gamblers, but UK online casino traditionalists will find a special bonus waiting on the other side of their first deposit. Fund your account with £20 or more and claim their 100% match up to £100 + 10% “forever” cash-back.

Payment Methods: 4.65/5

You can use a VISA/MasterCard debit card, PaySafeCard, Trustly, Skrill, and Neteller to make deposits and receive payouts. Unfortunately, Skrill and Neteller depositors won’t qualify for any casino bonuses. Other players must deposit £20 or more to claim their 100% bonus up to £100.

Once you’re ready to request a payout, you can withdraw between £10 and £5,000 per day. Every user is limited to receiving £10,000 per month. E-wallet payouts are fee-free and delivered within 24 hours, but traditional cash payouts come with a 5-7 day waiting period.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.65/5

All British Casino doesn’t have a downloadable app, but their mobile-friendly website packs a powerful punch in terms of functionality. They’ve optimised their entire sportsbook and casino library for mobile devices, so you can play 1,500+ games and bet on 40+ sports from home.

We enjoyed immediate loading speeds, and their interface lends itself well to beginners. You’ll find it easy to make deposits, explore games, and browse the latest money lines with one click.

>> 100% bonus up to £100 + 10% cash-back [All British Casino] <<

5. Kwiff – Best Horse Racing Betting Site for UK Punters

18+. New, ID Verified players only. Wager £10 on 1.5 min. odds and get £20 in free bets. Rewards are credited within 48 hours. Free bets valid for 1.5 min. odds. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

Bet £10 and get £20

Watch live horse races

Global event coverage

Accepts PayPal deposits

iOS & Android application

Cons:

Limited banking options

Slow fiat withdrawal speeds

Kwiff comes to the arena prepared with hundreds of horse racing betting markets, and their industry-leading welcome bonus provides another reason for UK punters to get started.

Betting Variety: 4.6/5

You can gamble on thoroughbred, greyhound, and harness events across 13+ popular race tracks in 10+ countries! Explore the largest tournaments in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and more. Plus, you can watch races directly on Kwiff’s website using their built-in video feed.

Kwiff routinely offers more competitive odds than many established brands, but they’re taking things up a notch. At any moment, you could get “Kwiffed” with a supercharged wager. Most players have reported being “Kwiffed” within the first five bets they place.

Welcome Bonus: 4.7/5

At Kwiff, you can bet £10 to get £20. You must wager on minimum odds of 1.5 to qualify for this promotion, and your free bet must be used to gamble on 1.5 odds or greater. UK punters can explore horse racing events and check out 15+ more sports categories with their extra funds!

Rewards are credited to your account within 48 hours of making your first qualifying wager, and there’s no strict expiry limit for this promotion. If you want our advice, their horse racing futures are a great place to stash your cash!

Payment Methods: 4.6/5

Kwiff accepts debit card payments, ecoPayz, SafeCharge, banking transfers, and PayPal deposits. You’ll need to deposit and spend £10 on your first wager to get £20 in free bets. Should you manage to win real money, you can request a minimum of £10 per transaction.

The luckiest players at Kwiff can withdraw up to £50,000 per day, and PayPal payouts are free of charge.

If you’re using an e-wallet, expect to see your winnings delivered in 24 hours or less. However, debit card and wire transfer payouts can take 7-10 days to reach your account.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.75/5

Kwiff breaks the mould with a dedicated app for iOS and Android devices! You can also use your phone’s web browser to access moneyline bets and play casino games from anywhere. Their user interface is fully optimised for smaller screens, so there’s no reason to stay at home.

Even when switching between categories in different tabs, we didn’t notice any lag or buffering. It’s rare to find a sportsbook with such a streamlined mobile app, but that’s where Kwiff excels.

>> Deposit and spend £10 to get £20 in bonus bets [Kwiff] <<

Here’s How We Ranked the Best UK Betting Sites

Betting Markets & Variety

We gave a higher ranking to online bookmakers with the widest range of betting markets across popular sports categories. Additionally, our team prioritised sports betting sites with a large number of in-play markets. Finally, we paid special attention to sites with novelty categories.

Casino Bonus & Promotions

The best online bookmakers in the UK make it worth your while to get started. When you make your first deposit or qualifying bet, you’ll receive bonus bets that can help you win real money. We prioritised sites with the lowest wagering requirements and deposit minimums.

Secure Payment Methods

Any reputable sports betting site accepts a long list of secure payment methods. Our top picks accept multiple forms of cryptocurrency, several e-wallets, and traditional fiat banking options. We gave a higher ranking to UK online bookmakers with the quickest and cheapest payouts.

Mobile Casino Compatibility

Even when you’re not at home, you can explore casino games and money lines with the best betting sites in the UK. Our experts prioritised sports betting platforms with a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, but you can use your phone’s web browser to have a blast from anywhere.

Why is Luckland the Best UK Betting Site Online?

We’ve reviewed dozens of the “best” online bookies over the years, but Luckland stands out from their competition as a superior bookmaker. Here’s why they deserve your full attention!

Wide-Ranging Collection: At Luckland, sports bettors can wager on 1,000+ betting markets across 40+ international sports categories. From horse racing and eSports to football and cricket, there’s nothing you won’t find here! Plus, you can place bets on your smartphone.

Fantastic Deposit Bonus: When you sign up and make your first qualifying bet of £15+, you’ll receive £10 in bonus bets. Qualifying bets must be placed at minimum odds of 1/1 or greater, and you must wager on minimum odds of ⅘ with your free bet bonus. Don’t miss out on the action.

Excellent Public Reputation: Luckland opened its doors to UK punters in 2022, but they’ve already established a stellar reputation throughout the online gambling industry. They’ve earned a loyal base of players with competitive odds, generous sports betting bonuses, and versatile betting markets.

Why Should You Bet Online in the UK?

If you’re used to placing wagers in person, the prospect of getting started with new betting sites might feel overwhelming. Here, we’ve discussed a few compelling reasons to make the switch.

Bet on Sports From Home: When you sign up with the best betting sites in the UK, you can explore the latest moneyline bets without leaving your recliner. Browse tens of popular sports categories and find that perfect wager from home! Place real money bets on mobile or desktop.

Claim Generous Incentives: Brick-and-mortar betting venues don’t typically offer bonuses and promotions, but you can take advantage of generous incentives with the UK’s best online betting sites. When you make your first qualifying deposit, you’ll receive free bet credits to use as you wish.

Enjoy More Competitive Odds: Generally, real money online betting sites list more competitive odds than land-based bookmakers. If you’re looking for more variety and larger payouts when you win, our top picks won’t disappoint! Even seasoned veterans will find something new and exciting here.

Guide to the Best UK Online Betting Sites: FAQs

Which UK Sportsbook Has the Best Bonuses?

Grosvenor has the best welcome bonuses available for UK gamblers. When you deposit £20+ to your casino account, you’ll receive £30 in free bets!

You can play 700+ casino games for real money with your extra funds, but sports bettors must look elsewhere for worthwhile incentives.

When you gamble on sports with Grosvenor, you’ll take advantage of 10% cash-back on your French Open losses. It’s also a great site for UK premier league betting – they sometimes offer dedicated promos.

Are the Top UK Sports Betting Sites Safe to Use?

Yes, most UK sports betting sites are 100% safe to use. For your protection, our team only reviews online bookmakers with a valid operating license from the UK Gambling Commission.

Licensed UK gambling sites are held to the same operating standards as land-based betting venues. All your financial data is encrypted, and there’s nothing you have to worry about.

You can expect fair odds, legit bonuses, timely payouts, and helpful customer service with any UK sportsbook listed here. Our experts did the research ahead of time, so you don’t have to.

Are Online Sports Betting Sites UK Safe to Use?

Yes, online UK sports betting websites are safe to use – as long as you go with our top picks. We listed secure online bookies in the UK, ensuring the safest betting experience.

Let’s Compare the Best Top 5 Sports Betting Sites UK

Luckland: Luckland is the best UK betting site online – new sign-ups can explore 40+ popular sports categories, and about 1,400 casino games provide an easy way to kill time in between events. When you sign up and wager £15, you’ll score £10 in extra bets! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Grosvenor: Grosvenor has been a recognised UK brand for 40+ years, and their online betting site comes with our seal of approval. UK punters can wager on 45+ popular sports categories, When you deposit £20, you’ll claim a generous £30 casino bonus. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Mr. Play: We found that Mr. Play stands out from competing platforms with hundreds of “in-play” betting markets across 15+ categories! Place your bets in the middle of a heated football or basketball match. Plus, you’ll get a £10 bonus with your first £10+ wager! Note that the full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: All British Casino features 280+ live betting markets for 10+ e-sports categories. You can wager on DOTA 2, Counter-Strike, League of Legends, and more! New sign-ups will claim a 100% bonus up to £100 + 10% cash-back. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Kwiff: Kwiff hosts a jam-packed collection of money lines for horse racing enthusiasts. Gamble on the latest events across 13+ international tracks! Then, explore 15+ more popular categories! When you sign up and wager £10, you’ll get £20 in free bets. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

How to Get Started with the Best UK Betting Sites

By now, you’re probably wondering how to claim free bets with UK bookmakers. Using Luckland as our example, we’ve created a step-by-step guide that simplifies the registration process.

Step 1: Create a New Sports Betting Account

Visit Luckland’s website

Click the blue “Join Now” button

Enter your preferred email address

Set a new username and password

Click “Next” and follow any instructions

Register your betting account to proceed!

Step 2: Verify Your Email Address

Check your primary and “spam” email inboxes

Look for a confirmation message from Luckland

Click the attached link to verify your email address

Step 3: Deposit Funds & Claim Your Welcome Bonus

Go back to Luckland’s homepage

Navigate to their “Cashier” section

Choose your preferred payment method

Toggle the switch to activate your bonus

Claim your welcome bonus

Step 4: Bet on Your Favourite Sports Online

Go to the sports betting section

Look for your favourite sports

Start betting online

Our Tips & Tricks for Betting Sports Online in the UK

Our team wants you to have the best experience possible, so we’d encourage players to read through our tips before getting started. We’ve outlined methods to improve your winning odds:

Shop Around for Odds: Different sportsbooks will usually offer different “prices”, even for the same event. If you want to find the best odds guaranteed, you’ll have to shop around with multiple UK betting sites. If you want our advice, Luckland is a great place to get started.

Manage Your Bankroll: Bankroll management can make or break your sports betting experience. It’s always best to divide your bankroll and place wagers on different outcomes. This practice is known as “hedging” your bets, and it’s an effective form of risk management.

Avoid Specialty Wagers: For now, our team would suggest avoiding speciality wagers – while prop bets and parlays can bring larger rewards, they come with a great deal of risk. Moneyline bets and point spreads are straightforward and stable.

Ready to Start Betting Online in the UK?

The UK’s best online bookmakers feature hundreds of betting markets across international sports categories. You’ll enjoy competitive odds, high-limit bonuses, and easy mobile access with our top-rated platforms! Plus, you can bet on sports and win real money from home.

We’d encourage players on the fence to get started with Luckland. They offer up-to-the-minute coverage across 45+ sports categories, and you’ll claim a £10 free bet when you wager £15. Finally, Luckland is known for hosting unique specialities and ultra-competitive straight bets.

Still, all our top picks have something unique in store for UK punters. No matter where you decide to gamble online, be sure to have fun and wager responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the National Gaming Helpline at 0808-8020-133 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

Check out the following organizations for free gambling addiction resources:

https://www.gamstop.co.uk/

https://www.gamcare.org.uk/

https://www.begambleaware.org/

Affiliate Disclosure: This is an affiliate post. We don’t offer casino games ourselves. Instead, we help you find a place to play. When you go to a casino via our site and play there, we receive compensation.