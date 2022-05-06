Sponsored

Best Online Casinos Canada in 2022: Ranked By Real Money Games and Bonuses for CA Players

Looking for the best online casinos in Canada but don’t know where to begin? We know the feeling.

Because there are so many casinos available today, it can be quite hard to decide which one to use – especially if you are a beginner. Thanks to our team of experts, you don’t have to worry about that anymore.

After doing extensive research, we were able to find the leading online casinos for Canadian gamblers by the quality of games, customer service, bonuses, and many more. Jackpot City ended up at the top of the list, but there are more casinos worth your attention.

Let’s dive in.

Best Online Casinos in Canada

1. Jackpot City – Best Online Casino in Canada Overall

Pros:

Amazing selection of nearly 500 games

Dedicated mobile app

Speedy payouts

Excellent customer support

Cons:

The website could be better

Jackpot City is an old name in the online casino business and it has built a great reputation for itself over the years. This online casino has managed to create a space for everyone – no matter whether you are a beginner or a seasoned gambler, there is something special waiting for you at Jackpot City.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

With about 500 different casino games that you can play at Jackpot City. Canadian players are sure to never get bored here as the game library of this online casino is very diverse. They offer everything from online slots, poker, a live casino, and more.

It is not only the volume of casino games that sets Jackpot City apart from its peers, as this online casino has also managed to offer only the highest quality games. All the games at Jackpot City are from leading providers in the industry, ensuring a great gaming experience.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

When it comes to their bonuses and rewards, Jackpot City does a great job of incentivizing new players to join this casino with a generous welcome bonus of 100% up to C$500 plus a further 20 free spins on the game Lucky Glover 5.

Jackpot City also has many other promotions, including some for existing players. Also, this online casino very frequently updates its offers to ensure users are engaged at all times, making it a great online casino to use.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

The mobile functionality on Jackpot City is amazing. We love that the graphics effortlessly adapt to whatever size screen you are using. The whole mobile-adapted site looks great with amazing responsiveness and absolutely no lag whatsoever.

We tested the mobile-optimized website on both Android and iOS devices of varying sizes and were impressed with both versions on each phone size. Additionally, most of the casino games from the desktop version are available on the mobile platform.

We were very glad to find out that this online casino also offers a mobile application, which makes it a great option for gaming on the go.

Banking: 4.9/5

Dealing with deposits and withdrawals can be quite a challenge for some gamblers, but not with Jackpot City. Among the payment methods that can be used at Jackpot City are Visa, Visa Debit, MasterCard, Electronic Checks, ecoPayz, Neosurf, Instant Transfers, and many more.

All these methods can also be used for withdrawals. The withdrawals usually are quick and the fees are also very low, usually starting at zero – depending on the method and amount.

Misc: 4.7/5

Jackpot City is a fantastic Canadian online casino all-around. Players are spoilt for choice when it comes to the amazing game library, list of generous bonuses and rewards, great mobile compatibility and a variety of banking options.

They also score highly in the customer support department and we were impressed to receive a response to our email within an hour. Should you wish to contact them, you can do so via email, live chat and telephone.

2. Spin Casino – Best Online Casino in Canada for Mobile Gaming

Pros:

Great mobile compatibility

15 payment options supported

47 live dealer casino games

Simple, easy to use interface

Cons:

Higher wagering requirements

Spin Casino is a famous Canadian online casino that has a great selection of online casino games to offer. This online casino is known for its amazing selection of casino games, generous bonuses, and great mobile application.

Game Selection: 4.7/5

With just about 500 different games to offer, players are sure to never find the gameplay to be stale at Spin Casino. They have an amazing selection of high-quality online games that are from leading providers in the industry.

They have an excellent online slots selection as well as many table games, video poker, a fabulous live dealer casino and more. Because the games are from over 30 developers, Spin Casino manages to have an amazing diversity, which means that anyone can find something of their liking.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Who does not enjoy bonuses, right? If you are one of the gamblers who love to gamble with bonus funds, there are great opportunities waiting for you at Spin Casino.

For your first deposit, Spin Casino grants you a 100% deposit match for payments up to C$400 – there are also two additional welcome bonus variations that you can find on the website of this online casino.

While the bonuses are truly very generous and competitive, there is one disadvantage – the wagering requirement. In order to be able to withdraw your wins made with the bonus money, you will be required to meet the 70x wagering requirement, which is a bit higher than the average in the industry.

Be sure to check out their website to see what new promotions they have ongoing for their existing players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.9/5

We love the mobile functionality of Spin Casino. It is well organized and easy to navigate. The layout and design are pleasing to the eye and the responsiveness of the mobile adapted browser is incredible.

Everything from the graphics and animations to the sound effects is top-class and you will find hundreds of games on their mobile platform for you to enjoy.

The best thing about the mobile experience at Spin Casino is that it is very inclusive. Whether you want to gamble using the website of this online casino via your mobile browser or download a special application – you can do so at Spin Casino.

Banking: 4.7/5

The banking options at Spin Casino are perfectly curated to give Canadian players a great choice of payment and withdrawal options. They offer everything from credit and debit card options to Interac, Paysafecard, MuchBetter, ecoPayz, and many more.

Banking at Spin Casino is very comfortable and allows gamblers to use their favourite methods out of 15 available options.

Misc: 4.7/5

Overall, Spin Casino is one of the leading Canadian online casinos with a lot to offer. They have been around for some time now and have managed to become one of the highly reputable gambling sites in Canada.

There are many things that Spin Casino has to offer – but it shines the most when it comes to mobile gaming. Spin Casino also offers great online customer service, which is always ready to provide gamers with needed help at any time.

3. Royal Panda – Best Online Casino in Canada for Jackpots

Pros:

Amazing selection of great jackpots on offer

Near-instant payouts

Excellent software providers

100% welcome deposit match bonus

Cons:

No live chat available

Royal Panda is a well-established name among online casinos in Canada. It has built a solid reputation as a great online casino that serves up some of the most exciting jackpots in the industry today.

Additionally, they have a quirky yet well-organized design and the website is easy to navigate.

Game Selection: 4.8/5

Royal Panda knocks it out of the park when it comes to the game selection. With just over 1,200 different games and game variations to offer, players are sure to never get bored when playing at Royal Panda.

They have a great selection of jackpots, ensuring the most exciting gaming experience. Additionally, they have a great live dealer casino, table games, slot games, scratch cards and an excellent sportsbook.

They seem to have thought of everything when it comes to their selection of great online casino games and we are sure that you will easily find something of your liking here.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

As far as bonuses and rewards go, Royal Panda is an online gambling house that knows how to look after its players, both new and existing alike. They offer a fantastic 100% up to $1000 welcome bonus with a very competitive 35x wagering requirement.

The best thing about the bonuses and promotions at Royal Panda is that this online casino does its best to ensure every user has something to take advantage of. We recommend you check out the website of this online casino to ensure you are not missing out on any new opportunities.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Love to gamble on the go? Royal Panda is here to offer you a world-class mobile gambling experience. The website of this online casino is perfectly optimized for mobile use and you can play your favourite games using any of your mobile devices.

If you own an Android device, you are in for a treat as this online casino offers a special mobile app for Android.

Banking: 4.8/5

Having the opportunity to make deposits with ease is a great advantage for every online casino. Royal Panda is one of those online casinos that offer users a great variety of payment options, ensuring the highest comfort.

In total, there are 7 payment options that you can use for both deposits and withdrawals. Here are the available payment methods at Royal Panda:

Interac

Visa

Mastercard

iDebit

Neosurf

Paysafecard

MuchBetter

Misc: 4.7/5

Royal Panda is one of the top online casinos in Canada for a number of reasons and we love everything they have to offer. There are many things this online casino has to offer, including amazing betting markets.

Additionally, they have excellent customer support and should you wish to contact them, you can do so via email, phone and live chat.

4. Slots.lv – Best Slot Games of Any Canadian Online Casino

Pros:

Slots from leading providers

Amazing live dealer casino

300% match welcome bonus

24/7 customer support

Cons:

Limited banking options

Slots.lv is one of the best online Canadian casinos for online slots machines. But, there is much more this online casino has to offer, including many live dealer games to keep you entertained.

Slots.lv also has a very generous welcome offer, which will help you easily get started in the gambling industry.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

While Slots.lv may not have the sheer volume of games that some other online gambling sites have, their selection is a cut above the rest in as much as the quality of the gameplay goes.

Slots.lv has individually picked all the games from leading providers, ensuring the highest quality. This makes Slots.lv one of the best slots sites available in Canada right now.

They have partnered with some of the best software providers out there and everything from the graphics and animations to the sound effects are exceptional. They have a great live dealer casino as well as a long list of excellent online slot games, table games, poker, specialty games and more to offer.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.8/5

The bonuses and promotions of Slots.lv are excellent, especially if you are just getting started. When making your first deposit, you will be able to score a 300% deposit match up to $1,500 if you pay in crypto.

If you decide to go with fiat money, you will be awarded 200% for deposits up to $1,000. Slots.lv also offers special live dealer bonuses which are worth checking out.

There is a 35x wagering requirement on all bonuses which is pretty standard in the industry as well as a few other ongoing promotions for their existing players.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Slots.lv does not have a dedicated downloadable mobile app but that does not stop its mobile functionality from being world-class. The fully mobile adapted website is a dream to navigate and everything is really well laid out and designed.

We tested their site on both Android and iOS devices and while there was a slight lag in one instance, it cleared up within a minute and we had no further issues. The responsiveness is excellent and they have done a great job all around when creating the mobile version of the website.

Banking: 4.6/5

Making both deposits and withdrawals at Slots.lv is very easy. Both deposits and withdrawals are fairly quick.

Among the options that you will come across at this online casino, you can find traditional banking options such as Visa, Mastercard and Bank Transfers, or go with modern payment methods, such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Ethereum among others.

Many users of Slots.lv prefer to use cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals as usually these methods are the fastest and charge the lowest fees.

Misc: 4.7/5

Slots.lv is one of the best online casinos in Canada and it is not hard to see why its reputation is as strong as it is. Their offering is simply excellent and we really enjoy our time spent playing on Slots.lv every time we log in.

Additionally, they also have excellent customer support – they answered our email within the hour. Should you wish to contact them, you can do so via phone and email.

5. Cafe Casino – Best Bonuses of Any CA Online Casino

Pros

350% welcome offer

Excellent loyalty program

Fantastic mobile functionality

Helpful forum

Cons:

The website could be better

Cafe Casino is one of the best online casinos in Canada as it always tries to ensure the best experience for its users. This online casino is known for offering some of the most exciting bonuses and promotions in the industry today.

Game Selection: 4.6/5

Cafe Casino has a nice selection of carefully selected games that are of exceptional quality. They offer everything from online slot games, table games, video poker, live dealer casino, tournaments and great jackpots.

All the games at this online casino come from leading providers in the industry, ensuring the highest quality. Because of such a huge diversity, it is safe to say that Cafe Casino is one of the best online casinos to use in Canada.

Bonuses & Rewards: 4.7/5

Cafe Casino is one of those online casinos that likes to roll out the red carpet for their new and existing players alike. The welcome offer at Cafe Casino is very competitive and generous.

If you decide to make your first deposit using crypto, you will be eligible to activate the 350% crypto deposit bonus up to $2,500. As for fiat deposits, this online casino offers a 250% match for deposits up to $1,500.

The wagering requirement for the welcome offer at Cafe Casino is 40x, which is quite normal for the industry.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

When it comes to their mobile compatibility, Cafe Casino is one of those online casinos that take its mobile functionality seriously. The website works perfectly on mobile devices, both iOS and Android.

It is not hard to see why their mobile casino is considered to be one of the top Canadian online casinos out there. The gameplay is smooth and very responsive and the display is brilliant on each of the screen sizes that we tested it on.

Banking: 4.8/5

Cafe Casino, like some other best online casinos Canada, pulls out the stops when it comes to its banking options. They seem to have thought of everything and you will easily find what you are looking for on their platform and more.

They offer debit and credit card options as well as, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, player transfer and more.

Misc: 4.7/5

If you are looking for an amazing online casino site that offers incredible casino games then Cafe Casino is worth a try. This online casino is exceptionally brilliant, offering quality games and generous bonuses.

Additionally, they have a decent customer support service that comes with many positive reviews in the customer forums. They can be reached via live chat and email.

How Did We Choose the Best Canadian Online Casino Sites?

Game Selection:

It is always important to find an online casino that has a decent selection of games to ensure exciting gameplay. Signing up for a new online casino can be taxing so ensuring you find a casino with a decent game selection is vital.

Bonuses and Rewards:

Bonuses and rewards are an online casino’s way of incentivizing its players and building customer loyalty. We looked at available bonuses and the terms and conditions of using them.

Mobile Compatibility:

We are an ever-on-the-go society and it is no surprise that online gambling has become such a popular activity. We have checked out the mobile compatibility of each and every casino in our list and rated them according to how they work on mobile devices.

Banking:

Having a great selection of banking options to choose from is critical. While some gamblers are fine with making deposits/withdrawals using traditional banking methods, others are looking for modern options – it is important for online casinos to offer all clients something they might be looking for.

The Best Online Casinos in Canada – FAQ

Is Online Gambling Legal in Canada?

As long as you are using a legit online casino in Canada, there are no legal restrictions. There are many Canadian online casinos licensed by leading regulatory agencies around the world, ensuring the highest safety and security standards.

How Old Do You Have to be to Legally Gamble Online?

It depends on which province you are gambling in but on the whole, players need to be over the age of 18 unless otherwise stated.

Are Online Casinos Fair?

All of the best online casino sites use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure their games are fair. RNGs are programs that pull out numbers randomly and are certified by third parties such as Gaming Laboratories International (GLI) and e-Commerce and Online Gaming Regulation and Assurance (eCOGRA).

How Do I Know If I Have a Problem?

It is always important to remember that you should never gamble with more than you can afford to lose nor should you spend more hours than what is healthy gambling online. If you think you have a problem it is important to contact your local responsible gambling authority or the International Centre for Responsible Gambling.

How Do I Choose the Best Online Casino in Canada for me?

The best online casino site in Canada for you comes down to a question of personal choice. As long as you stick to a reputable casino site, such as those on this list, there is no reason why you shouldn’t try your luck at more than one casino to test out which casino site suits you best.

The Best Canadian Online Casinos – Comparison

Jackpot City – Jackpot City is an amazing all-around casino and is our top choice in Canada for a number of reasons. This online casino has a lot to offer, including amazing casino games and a generous welcome bonus of a 100% up to $1,000 plus 20 free spins on the game Lucky Glover 5.

Spin Casino – Spin Casino is the best mobile online casino site in Canada and has a lot to offer its players of all different skill levels. They also have an amazing welcome bonus of 100% up to C$400.

Royal Panda – Royal Panda is the place to come to if you are looking for great jackpots amongst many other great features. They also have an excellent welcome bonus of 100% up to $1,000.

Slots.lv – Slots.lv is an amazing casino, especially if you are looking for slot games. They have a number of fantastic welcome bonuses that include a great fiat currency casino welcome bonus of 200% up to $1,000.

Cafe Casino – Cafe Casino is a fantastic online casino that has exceptional welcome bonuses and rewards. For fiat deposits, you can earn a fantastic 250% up to $1,500 and on the cryptocurrency welcome bonus front, they offer a great 350% up to $2,500.

How To Get Started at a Canadian Casino Site

1. Sign Up for a New Account

Go to the website of the casino and click “sign up” in the top right-hand corner

Fill in your personal details and click “register”

2. Check Your Email

Go to your inbox to find your welcome email. Remember to check your spam or junk folder if you do not find the mail in your inbox

Click “verify” to activate your account

3. Deposit Your Funds and Play

Go to the cashier’s section and follow the prompts to deposit your funds

Did You Find the Best Canadian Online Casino for You?

As you can see, you have a few amazing online casino sites to choose from if you want to gamble in Canada.

Which one is the best for you? As discussed, that comes down to a question of personal choice. Some prefer the all-around excellence of Jackpot City while others may like the easy mobile functionality of Spin Casino.

No matter which Canadian online casino you choose to use from our list, you can be sure to have a great gaming experience.

