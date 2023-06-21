Best Canadian Blackjack Sites: Where to Play Real Money Blackjack Online in CA

Feeling lucky? Maybe it’s time to chase the dealer to 21 on the best Canadian blackjack sites.

We ranked the best online blackjack in Canada, offering users a variety of real money blackjack games, generous bonuses, and so much more.

PlayOJO tops the list after attaining the best average score on bonuses, games, customer support, banking options and more.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned blackjack player, this guide has something for everyone.

Sounds good? Let’s get started.

Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

1. PlayOJO – Best Online Blackjack in Canada Overall

Pros:

Excellent user interface

Provably fair blackjack games to play

No wagering requirement on bonuses

Wonderful live dealer blackjack collection

Efficient payment options

Cons:

No crypto banking options

Our top pick for today is PlayOJO – a very famous online casino site that has a lot to offer – including an amazing section of blackjack games. Let’s have a closer look at it and find out everything it has to offer.

Quality and Variety of Blackjack Games: 4.85/5

PlayOJO offers various blackjack games for all of its users. Available titles include American Twenty-One Blackjack, European Blackjack, and American Blackjack Turbo. The Live dealer blackjack versions you can play include Infinite Blackjack, Blackjack Azure variants D, E, I, and F, Quantum Blackjack Plus, Live Blackjack A, and speed blackjack.

Popular gaming software companies, including Pragmatic play, Big Time Gaming, Evolution Gaming, and Play’n GO, develop the games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

The casino offers exciting bonuses for all the users here. You’ll receive extra funds every time you play through the OJO plus program. On your first deposit of at least CA$10, you’ll instantly get 50 free spins in your account.

This bonus has no wagering requirements, and your wins are made available for withdrawal immediately. Also, there are live blackjack tournaments to play and win daily. You can join prize twister electric and play free spins and scratch cards with loads of exciting prizes. The entry is free to all OJOers, an offer you won’t find at most Canadian online casinos.

The Hot or Cold feature gives you the game trends, helping you decide which ones to play. We recommend participating in ones where the house has a low edge, which increases your chances of winning.

You’ll also earn points by playing blackjack games at the casino. Once you accumulate enough points, you’ll qualify to be a member of Club OJO, where you will enjoy even more dedicated benefits.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

The payment options available at PlayOJO include credit/debit cards and eWallets such as Astropay, Paysafe, MuchBetter, and ecoPayz. In addition, wire transfer is available for cashouts. You will enjoy a minimum of C$10 on your deposits, which accommodates low rollers perfectly.

There is no stated minimum for withdrawals. However, the maximum limit varies with your chosen method. Withdrawals via eWallets arrive within 24 hours. On the other hand, you’ll have to wait for between 2 and 7 days if you use a bank transfer.

User Interface Experience: 4.9/5

The casino uses HTML5 technology, allowing an uninterrupted stunning experience during your game time on mobile devices. The site responds fast on Android and iOS-based browsers. Interestingly there is a free downloadable app for your mobile devices.

You can play blackjack games 24/7, whether you love the regular titles or the live dealer versions. The games are presented with excellent graphics, and you can locate your favourite blackjack games easily using the search function.

Click here to visit PlayOJO and activate your welcome bonus today.

2. Bodog – Best Single Deck Blackjack Games in Canada

Pros:

Variety of blackjack games

$400 welcome bonus

Amazing live dealer section

Sports betting section with dedicated bonuses

Also one of the best poker sites

Cons:

Could use more banking options

Coming at #2 on our list is Bodog, a very well-known online casino and sports betting site among Canadian players. Let’s find out everything it has to offer below!

Quality and Variety of Blackjack Games: 4.85/5

There is a great selection of blackjack games at Bodog. Among them, we found Double Deck Blackjack, Classic Blackjack, Classic Single Deck Blackjack, Single Deck Blackjack, European Blackjack, Live Dealer Blackjack, and so many others.

As for the other games, Bodog ensures a decent variety. You can play slots, roulette, poker, and so much more here. And, of course, don’t forget about the amazing sports betting section it has to offer!

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.8/5

If you are anything like us, it means that you love to use some generous bonuses – and Bodog has plenty. Once you sign up for a new account, this CA online casino offers an exciting $400 welcome bonus.

But it does not stop there. There are many other bonuses available here, including dedicated offers for sports betting and poker. And if you want to play with your friends, don’t forget to activate the refer a friend bonus!

Payment Options: 4.75/5

There’s a decent variety of banking options supported by Bodog – among them, you can find traditional methods such as credit/debit cards by Visa and MasterCard. You can also use Interac, as well as cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, and others – it’s one of the best crypto casinos for blackjack.

We would love to see the addition of some e-wallets.

User Interface Experience: 4.8/5

The website of Bodog is very easy to use. Everything you might need is always just a few clicks away. By offering an intuitive user interface, Bodog ensures that your gambling experience goes smoothly.

Also, Bodog ensures a great gaming experience on the go. The website is well-compatible with all mobile devices, and you can play all your favourite games whether you use iOS or Android devices.

Click here to visit Bodog and activate your welcome bonus.

3. Casino.com – Best Live Dealer Online Blackjack in Canada

Pros:

Friendly user interface

Variety of quality blackjack games

Several currencies to play with

Top-notch measures to promote responsible gambling

Cons:

Could have better mobile compatibility

With the best user experience out there, we have Casino.com at #3. It offers users a very easy-to-use website which makes gambling even more exciting.

Quality and Variety of Blackjack Games: 4.8/5

Casino.com strives to provide players with a world-class online blackjack experience. The casino has a variety of quality blackjack games that suit the taste and preferences of different players.

From the classic Blackjack game to modern variations such as Spanish 21, Blackjack Switch, and Double Attack, they’ve got something for everyone. There are also interactive live dealer versions of blackjack available.

All their blackjack games come with a comprehensive ‘Help’ menu providing the essential specifics a player needs. The casino site understands that blackjack is a game of skill and strategy, so they provide the necessary guidance to help players make the most of their experience.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Casino.com offers a range of exciting bonuses and promotions for you to enjoy. These include:

Welcome Package: Get 40 free spins on your first deposit and 160 more free spins after your first deposit (20 per day). All you have to do is make your first qualifying deposit and accept or decline your bonus in the pop-up notification window before playing the casino games. Golden Sundays: Get 2 Golden chips (Promo Code = GOLDEN) and stake at least CA$30 in real money in a minimum of 15 rounds on Quantum Blackjack Plus and Majority Rules Speed Blackjack during the Promotional Day. Golden Chips will expire after seven days of being credited. Thunder Thursdays: Get ten spins (value per spin: CA$0.20) (Promo Code=THUNDER) and stake at least CA$30 in real money in a minimum of 15 spins on the select games in the casino. Spins will expire after seven days of being credited. Two for Tuesdays: Make a deposit on a Tuesday and get CA$5 in Bonus Money (Promo Code=TUESDAY). This offer is only valid on Ace Ventura, Age of the Gods: Ruler of the Sky, or White King II.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

Casino.com understands that you want to get the most bang for your buck. That’s why the site offers a variety of payment options to make your gaming experience as smooth and enjoyable as possible.

For those who prefer the traditional route, the site accepts bank transfers, credit card, and debit card payments. However, if you’re looking for a speedier, more convenient way to deposit funds, we recommend using e-wallets.

Casino.com accepts prepaid cards from various vendors. These are perfect for those who want to stay within a budget without having to enter personal financial information.

User Interface: 4.85/5

Casino.com strives to provide the best user interface experience for players. We enjoyed the same graphics and features on both the mobile casino and desktop sites.

Also, it’ll help if you use headphones to get the most out of the ambient sound effects and so much more. You can also create a shortcut to the site on your phone for quick access to games.

Check out the latest Casino.com and activate your welcome bonus.

4. Spin Casino – Best Online Blackjack Site in Canada for Fast Payouts

Pros:

Fast and reliable banking options

Generous welcome bonuses on the first three deposits

Top-notch mobile compatibility

Amazing loyalty program

Cons:

Doesn’t accept cryptocurrencies

Looking for the best blackjack sites for the fastest payouts? Then you should definitely check out what Spin Casino has in store for you.

Quality and Variety of Blackjack Games: 4.85/5

The casino features diverse blackjack options in the table games category. These games include Single Deck Blackjack and Double Deck blackjack variations.

You can also find the live blackjack games section here, which is also packed with entertaining blackjack games courtesy of Evolution Gaming.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

The casino offers a lucrative bonus package for new and seasoned players alike. Though some of these bonuses might not be eligible to play online blackjack for real money, they might still be worth checking out if you are planning to play some slots.

At the time of writing this review, there were five bonuses, two of which were no-deposit bonuses. The main welcome package consists of either 50 free spins on Candy Palace or 100 spins on Mystical Zodiac. A maximum of C$20 can only be won using this bonus.

You can also claim a first deposit match bonus of 150 free spins on Ancient Fortunes: Zeus or claim 100 free spins on the Wheel of wishes.

If you deposit C$1 or more, you can win Spin Casino’s jackpot prize. Playing on the site can earn you up to C$1,000 as bonus funds on your three deposits.

Playing Blackjack games at Spin casino allows you to get VIP points and qualify to be part of the loyalty club that enjoys excellent rewards.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

Even though the casino does not accept crypto options, you will be spoiled for choice with the comprehensive banking menu available. Accepted payment methods include Interac, Trustly, iDebit, Skrill, debit cards and more options.

The minimum deposit amount is CA$10. However, you have to deposit a minimum of CA$20 to earn the welcome package at Spin Casino. The minimum amount you withdraw is CA$50.

The online blackjack casino guarantees fast cashouts. Withdrawals on eWallets are completed within 24 hours. However, you’ll have to wait 2 to 3 days to receive your payments on other fiat currency methods. We were impressed to discover the site has no charges on transactions.

User Interface Experience: 4.8/5

The experience on mobile and desktop versions of the casino is exhilarating. The casino’s blackjack games load quickly and have excellent 3D graphics. You can have your games in your side pocket courtesy of the downloadable app on your phone.

Follow this link to visit Spin Casino and score your welcome bonus now.

5. Jackpot City – Best Bonuses of All Canadian Online Blackjack Sites

Pros:

Amazing VIP program

Excellent collection of blackjack games

High withdrawal limits

Mobile-friendly site

Low minimum deposit limits

Cons:

You must sign up to access free mode

Looking for some exciting bonuses? Look no further – Jackpot City is there for you.

Quality and Variety of Blackjack games: 4.7/5

Jackpot City ensures you enjoy a variety of unique Blackjack games. These include Perfect Strategy Blackjack, Premier Blackjack, Classic Blackjack and Premier Blackjack.

The casino offers you demo play on these games with the condition that you are a registered member. Once you jump into the live dealer section, you can access exciting live casino online blackjack games. Evolution Gaming and Ezugi are responsible for these games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

One of the significant bonus packages you will receive at JackPot city is the welcome bonus on deposits of up to C$1,600.

You can use this bonus on blackjack casino games. The casino is also a superb choice if you’re looking for a no-deposit bonus offer — you will get up to 50 free spins without funding your account.

Continuous play on the casino earns you bonus points which you can redeem for bonus funds — play more to enjoy more on the VIP Program.

Payment Options: 4.7/5

As one of the best gambling sites in Canada, Jackpot City has a wide range of banking options supported. These methods include Interac, ezyEFT, ecoPayz, Flexepin, Neosurf, bank transfer, credit/ debit cards, and iDebit.

The casino deposits have no fees on them, with the limits of depositing ranging from C$5 up to C$25,000 on each transaction.

You can withdraw a minimum of C$50, with the maximum withdrawal daily limit being C$10,000. You’ll have to wait for one to seven working days to receive your funds.

User Interface Experience: 4.75/5

The mobile and computer Jackpot City casino versions are enjoyable to play. The site is responsive on both devices and is easy to navigate. The games are presented with excellent graphics and animations.

Accessing the casino site is simple through a downloadable Android and iOS casino app. Alternatively, you can use the web browsers available, including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Mozilla Firefox and Apple safari.

Check out the latest bonuses offered by Jackpot City Casino when you click here.

6. Platin Casino – Best Variety of Blackjack Games for Canadian Players

Pros:

Amazing collection of blackjack games

User-friendly site

Excellent limits of withdrawal

Registration through Facebook allowed

Considerate bonus offers

Cons:

Live chat support is not available 24/7

Platin Casino is another amazing choice for blackjack players, especially if you are looking for a variety of games. Let’s find out more about Platin Casino now.

Quality and Variety of Blackjack games: 4.85/5

The casino has different blackjack games developed by reputable software providers such as NetEnt, Nolimit City, BetSoft, Pragmatic Play, and Big Time Gaming. Available options include Single Deck BlackJack, Double Deck Blackjack and Perfect pairs.

The games are exciting to play, and you can be part of the lucky gamers here. There is also an interactive and entertaining live dealer blackjack selection to get things working out for you in the casino.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.7/5

The casino bonus options include a 100% match welcome bonus of up to C$250 (BONUS CODE = WELCOME).

The welcome bonus comes with 100 free spins on the game title, Book of Dead. There is also a no-deposit bonus of 20 free spins on Book of Dead. The Rocking Rollercoaster promotion gives you game tournaments with amazing prizes. A solid loyalty program is also in place to address veteran gamers’ needs.

Payment Options: 4.65/5

Platin Casino understands the importance of having various payment options available to fund your account or withdraw your winnings quickly and securely.

Whether you prefer a traditional credit card, an online payment system, or an e-wallet, we have you covered. Accepted payment methods include PayPal, Apple Pay, ecoPayz, NETELLER, Skrill, Visa, Mastercard, Trustly, MuchBetter, Paysafecard, and Verisign.

Platin Casino is committed to providing customers with a safe and secure gaming experience. All their payment methods are protected with the latest security protocols, so you can rest assured that your money is safe with them.

User Interface: 4.7/5

Platin casino features an easy-to-use gambling interface, making it a breeze for even the newest players. Their interface is designed with the user in mind and is visually attractive, with a modern theme, graphics and design.

Navigation is easy with the custom-built search feature, allowing players to quickly narrow their options to find the perfect game.

Find out more about Platin Casino & its latest games by clicking here.

Ranking Methodology for the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada

When looking for the best online blackjack sites in Canada, there are a few factors to consider:

Check out the casino’s reputation. Look for reviews from players and experts who have played the game and see what they say about it.

Ensure the casino offers a wide variety of blackjack games. This will ensure that you have plenty of options to choose from.

Look into the casino’s bonuses and promotions. These bonuses can be great incentives for playing the game with a limited budget.

Remember to read the terms and conditions of the game before you start playing. This will help you understand the rules, how the game works, and how to get the best out of your online adventure.

What Makes PlayOJO the Best Site to Play Blackjack Online in Canada?

The following notable benefits we enjoyed at PlayOJO made it emerge as the number 1 casino to use to play online blackjack in Canada.

The casino has various entertaining blackjack games in the table games category and an extensive live dealer casino section.

Most bonuses don’t have a rollover requirement. You can withdraw your win on the first gamble.

You’ll have access to many payment options at the cashier. These methods have a low minimum deposit limit of C$10, accommodating low rollers. The eWallets are fast, ensuring you receive your winning within a day.

Thanks to the user-friendly site, you will have an easy time using the site. The computer and mobile browser versions work smoothly. Even better, you’ll also get a downloadable casino version that works excellently.

Why Should You Play Blackjack Online for Real Money in Canada?

Here are some of the reasons why you should consider playing at the best online blackjack sites in Canada:

Massive variety of quality blackjack games

You can enjoy games while on the go on the excellent mobile versions

Generous bonuses and promotions

Safe and secure gaming experience

Helpful and friendly customer service

Online Blackjack Canada: FAQs

Where Can I Find the Best Online Blackjack Sites in Canada?

The most efficient way of finding the best online casinos in Canada for blackjack is to research online and read reviews from trusted sources such as Trustpilot. You can also consult other gamers at gambling forums to get feedback from experienced players.

However, we’ve done all the research for you. And you can rest assured that choosing the best blackjack casinos we’ve recommended here will save you time, energy and resources.

Are Online Blackjack Games in Canada Safe and Secure?

Yes, top online blackjack sites in Canada are regulated and licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, ensuring that all games are secure.

Can I Play Online Blackjack for Free in Canada?

Yes, most online blackjack sites in Canada offer players the option of playing for free. This allows you to practice your skills before risking real money.

What Software Do I Need to Play Online Blackjack in Canada?

None. Most online blackjack sites in Canada are available as instant play or no download. You can play instantly in your web browser without downloading any software.

Online Blackjack Tips & Strategies for Canadian Players

Familiarize yourself with the rules and strategies of online blackjack. Knowing the game’s basics will help you identify the best moves in any given situation.

Practice games before you start playing for real money. This will help you familiarize yourself with the different strategies and tactics you can use to increase your win rate.

Always start with a low-risk bet and increase your wager as you become more comfortable with the game.

Look for bonuses and rewards offered by CA online casinos. Many casinos offer cashback, free spins, and deposit bonuses that can give you an edge when playing.

Let’s Compare the Best Canadian Blackjack Sites

PlayOJO: Best online blackjack Canada site. You’ll enjoy various bonuses without playthrough requirements on this site. There are also entertaining blackjack games and a quality live dealer games category. The banking options are relatively fast. You will also enjoy the user-friendliness of the site.

Bodog: Bodog is a very well-known online casino for Canadian players. Its sportsbook is regarded as one of the best, but what makes it our #2 pick is the amazing blackjack section it has to offer.

Casino.com: Excellent user interface awaits you here! This casino has an excellent user-friendly site whether you are gaming on mobile or desktop. You’ll enjoy the graphics and 3D features while gaming. There are also special sounds that make gaming even more entertaining.

Spin Casino: The best site for fast payouts. This casino gives customers a variety of efficient payment methods to choose from. You can use eWallets and debit cards to transact with your account. The transactions are 100% free. The methods are also fast, with withdrawals completed within 24 hours on eWallets.

Jackpot City: Exciting bonuses and promotions. The massive bonus of up to C$1,600 as a welcome package gets you rolling. The casino also has an excellent loyalty program with numerous regards.

Platin Casino: The best variety of blackjack games! The casino has various games that are entertaining to play. These games are Single Deck Blackjack and Double Deck Blackjack. The games have guide notes to help players get the most out of their playtime.

How to Play the Best Online Blackjack in Canada

Signing up to be part of an online blackjack family is a simple procedure that involves a few steps. We’ll use PlayOJO, our #1, to explain the process.

Step 1: Proceed to the Website

Follow this link to visit PlayOJO

Click the yellow ‘Join Now’ button

Enter your name, date of birth, gender, email address, and phone number, then click ‘Continue’

Enter your address and click ‘Continue’

Set Up your username, password and deposit limits (if you wish)

Tick boxes confirming you are above 18 years, agreeing to receive bonuses and accepting the terms and conditions

Click the yellow ‘GO PLAY’ button to complete the procedure

Step 2: Verification of Account

An SMS code from PlayOJO will be sent to you

Enter the SMS verification code to verify your phone number

Step 3: Deposit to Account & Start Playing Blackjack Online

Click on the yellow ‘Deposit’ button at the top right of your page

Select your favourite payment method

Enter the amount you want to deposit

Click on the “SUBMIT” button and wait for your funds to reflect

Explore the casino and play your favourite blackjack games

Ready to Play Online Blackjack for Real Money in Canada?

Blackjack table games are among the most interesting games you can get at any online casino. Their rules are simple to learn and have a considerate winning chance. Visit your preferred casino from the list and play blackjack online.

PlayOJO ranks as our best blackjack casino due to its almost-perfect selection of games, bonuses, banking options, themes and excellent customer service. However, we can guarantee that each casino on our list has one or more features you’ll love.

Learn to stick by the rules, and you will have a field day with your bankroll overflowing with payouts. We aim to groom model players who embrace responsible gambling practices.

DISCLAIMER: We would like to emphasize that gambling is risky and should not be used to resolve financial difficulties. The saying “the house always wins” is worth keeping in mind.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, we firmly advise you to call the Gamblers Anonymous at 1-626-960-3500 to speak with an expert about getting assistance and making gambling safer for you or your friends and loved ones. Remember that all gaming websites and instructions are intended for people aged 18 and above.

Some of the casino sites featured on our site may not be available in your location. Check your local regulations to see if internet gambling is permitted in your area.

